2023 Rocky Mountain Swim Camps – The Mountains Are Calling! (Sign Up Today)

Our popular Stroke Technique Camp will provide your athlete with the tools to perform all four major strokes with confidence and efficiency. All swimmers are led through drill progressions and mini-sets focused on building on foundational work with cutting-edge technique. Each day swimmers will learn the basics about the “stroke of the day”, as well as video analysis, dryland, and coaches’ specialty talks

Date: June 5-8, 2023

Site: Moby Pool, Colorado State University

Ages: 8-18

Rates: Resident Camper (single occupancy room): $600.00 / Resident Camper (double occupancy room): $550.00 / Commuter Camper: $340.00

Limit: 42 campers

RMSC Fundamentals of Stroke Itinerary

During the Starts, Turns and Underwater Kick Camp, the coaching staff will utilize the latest techniques to instruct swimmers on taking advantage of the most powerful aspect of racing; including flat starts, relay starts, turns and transitions. We will also teach underwater kick (the fifth stroke)/streamline to maximize their strength off the block or out of their turns. Swimmers should be able to perform block starts and turns to an effective degree before attending this camp. The camp will allow for plenty of coaching feedback and video analysis, with minimal interruption from their established clubs and training regimen.

Dates: June 9-11, 2023

Site: Moby Pool, Colorado State University

Ages: 8-18

Rates: Resident Camper (single occupancy room): $475.00 / Resident Camper (double occupancy room): $425.00 / Commuter Camper: $260.00

Limit: 42 campers

RMSC Starts Turns and Underwaters Itinerary

All RMSC campers will enjoy elite level instruction from CSU Women’s Assistant Coach Lisa Ginder and CSU Head Women’s Coach Chris Woodard. Coach Ginder is a former accomplished DI swimmer and winner of the 2017 Jean Freeman Scholarship awarded to the top assistant coaches in the nation. Coach Woodard is a 25-year veteran on the deck with multiple NCAA level, Paralympic and Olympic athletes to his credit. They and their staff will provide a safe, fun and educational environment for swimmers of all levels.

It is recommended that campers have at least a season of experience and be able to complete multiple 25s of each stroke, as the camp includes two 90-minute in-water technique sessions. Campers remain under the supervision of our staff, with a complement of professional speakers who will educate them on team building, positive mind-set and goal setting, nutrition and other topics. You can view last year’s daily schedule here:

Camp Prices Include:

RMSC T-shirt, water bottle and swim cap

Skill instruction from our staff in a safe environment

Professional speakers on select topics

Daily video analysis

Tailored technique sessions for all levels of swimmers

Nighttime activities/games with our counselors for residents

Lodging and all meals included for residents/Lunch only for commuters

10% Discount to all CSU Employees, email Coach Woodard or Coach Ginder to receive Discount Code

10% Discount on the second camp, if you sign up for both camps at the same time

Refund Policy: A $25 nonrefundable fee is applied for processing all camp registrations. After May 1st, 2023, camp registration fees are nonrefundable in their entirety unless due to an illness or injury with proper medical documentation.

Don’t wait, spots fill up quickly. Hope to see you in June! Go Rams!

Rocky Mountain Swim Camps is a SwimSwam Partner.