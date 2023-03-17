2023 NCAA Division III Championships – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2023 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Day 3 Ups/Downs – Women

The top teams did much as expected on Day 3, with Emory notching 4 spots in A finals and three in B and Kenyon getting 3 A and 3 B finalists into tonight’s action. Denison, while only netting one A and two B finalists, should still lead Emory and Kenyon by over 75 points by the end of the evening, while Emory is expected to sit ahead of Kenyon by about 15 points.

NYU, Williams, and Chicago all had strong mornings. WashU (+10), Amherst (+9), Colby (+7), St. Kate’s (+7), and Williams (+7) outscored their seedings while Carnegie Mellon (-15), Bowdoin (-12), and MIT (-7) slightly underperformed.

Team All Indiv Events All Relays 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast 1-Meter Diving 800 Free Relay Denison 1/2 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/1 1/0 Emory 4/3 1/0 0/0 2/1 1/2 1/0 1/0 Kenyon 3/3 0/1 1/2 1/0 1/1 0/0 0/1 Williams 3/1 1/0 1/1 0/0 2/0 0/0 1/0 Tufts 1/1 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 NYU 4/1 1/0 2/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 1/0 Chicago 3/3 1/0 1/0 1/1 0/1 1/1 1/0 MIT 2/5 1/0 0/1 1/1 1/0 0/3 1/0 Pomona-Pitzer 2/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 Johns Hopkins 0/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Hope 2/0 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Amherst 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/1 Ithaca 2/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/0 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 1/2 0/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 Bowdoin 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Carnegie Mellon 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Bates 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 St. Kate’s 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Calvin 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Trinity (TX) 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Swarthmore 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Mary Washington 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Colorado 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Case Western 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Gustavus Adolphus 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 WashU (MO) 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Springfield 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Wheaton (MA) 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Hamilton 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 St. Olaf 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Colby 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 SUNY Geneseo 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Projected Scoring Breakdown – Women

Team 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast 1-Meter Diving 800 Free Relay Denison 0 0 22 7 40 Emory 0 37 18 16 22 Kenyon 23 20 26 0 14 Williams 12 0 30 0 24 Tufts 15 0 1 0 34 NYU 37 15 0 12 30 Chicago 16 13 5 22 32 MIT 5 17 17 11 26 Pomona-Pitzer 14 0 12 0 6 Johns Hopkins 6 0 0 0 28 Hope 0 26 0 0 12 Amherst 0 0 0 16 18 Ithaca 0 5 0 37 0 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 13 6 0 3 4 Bowdoin 0 0 2 0 0 Carnegie Mellon 0 0 0 14 0 Bates 0 9 0 0 0 St. Kate’s 3 0 0 0 10 Calvin 0 0 0 0 0 Trinity (TX) 0 0 0 0 2 Swarthmore 0 0 7 0 0 Mary Washington 0 0 15 0 0 Colorado 9 0 0 0 0 Case Western 0 0 0 11 0 Gustavus Adolphus 0 0 0 0 0 WashU (MO) 2 0 0 0 8 Springfield 0 0 0 0 0 Wheaton (MA) 0 0 0 0 0 Hamilton 0 0 0 0 0 St. Olaf 0 0 0 6 0 Colby 0 7 0 0 0 SUNY Geneseo 0 0 0 0 0

Day 3 Scored Prelims – Women

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Prelims Day 3 Projected Denison 281.5 69 350.5 Emory 196 93 289 Kenyon 191 83 274 Williams 154 66 220 Tufts 163.5 50 213.5 NYU 118 94 212 Chicago 117.5 88 205.5 MIT 95 76 171 Pomona-Pitzer 115.5 32 147.5 Johns Hopkins 68.5 34 102.5 Hope 57.5 38 95.5 Amherst 49 34 83 Ithaca 37 42 79 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 44 26 70 Bowdoin 49 2 51 Carnegie Mellon 36 14 50 Bates 33 9 42 St. Kate’s 27 13 40 Calvin 31 0 31 Trinity (TX) 29 2 31 Swarthmore 23 7 30 Mary Washington 13 15 28 Colorado 11 9 20 Case Western 7 11 18 Gustavus Adolphus 18 0 18 WashU (MO) 3 10 13 Springfield 12 0 12 Wheaton (MA) 12 0 12 Hamilton 10 0 10 St. Olaf 3 6 9 Colby 0 7 7 SUNY Geneseo 6 0 6

Day 3 Ups / Downs – Men

Emory had a big morning, putting three swimmers into the A final of the 100 breast and earning one B slot each in the 200 fly, 100 back, and 100 breast. The Eagles are expected to move past Kenyon into first place tonight. Kenyon placed seven swimmers in finals but only one made an A final.

RIT (+12), Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (+11), and Chicago (+10.5) outscored their seedings by double digits, while Denison (-18), Bowdoin (-16), and NYU (-13) had a few misses.

Team All Indiv Events All Relays 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast 800 Free Relay Emory 3/3 1/0 0/1 0/1 3/1 1/0 Kenyon 1/6 1/0 0/3 1/3 0/0 1/0 Chicago 2/1 1/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 1/0 MIT 1/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 Williams 1/2 1/0 0/0 0/2 1/0 1/0 Johns Hopkins 1/2 0/1 1/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 WashU (MO) 2/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 Denison 2/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/1 Tufts 2/0 0/1 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 Calvin 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Carnegie Mellon 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 NYU 0/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 John Carroll 2/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 Bates 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 TCNJ 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 SUNY Geneseo 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Connecticut 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Pomona-Pitzer 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Colby 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Whitman 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Trinity (TX) 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Rowan 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Bowdoin 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Millsaps 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 RIT 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Birmingham-Southern 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 USMMA 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Franklin 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Wheaton (IL) 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Caltech 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Swarthmore 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Alfred State 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 USCGA 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Washington & Lee 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Brandeis 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Hamilton 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 St. Mary’s Maryland 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 UW-Eau Claire 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 WPI 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Drew 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Rhodes 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Projected Scoring Breakdown – Men

Team 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast 800 Free Relay Emory 2 7 54 40 Kenyon 19 28 0 26 Chicago 16 0 18.5 32 MIT 0 15 5 28 Williams 0 7 15 30 Johns Hopkins 12 6 9 14 WashU (MO) 11 11.5 0 34 Denison 5 0 27 12 Tufts 14 13 0 10 Calvin 0 3 0 2 Carnegie Mellon 13 0 0 4 NYU 3 0 0 24 John Carroll 0 17 11 0 Bates 0 16 0 0 TCNJ 0 0 0 18 SUNY Geneseo 0 0 0 0 Connecticut 20 0 0 8 Pomona-Pitzer 0 0 0 22 Colby 0 0 0 0 Whitman 0 20 0 0 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 17 0 0 0 Trinity (TX) 0 0 0 0 Rowan 0 11.5 0 0 Bowdoin 0 0 0 0 Millsaps 0 0 4 0 RIT 15 0 0 0 Birmingham-Southern 0 0 0 0 USMMA 0 0 0 0 Franklin 7 0 0 0 Wheaton (IL) 0 0 7 0 Caltech 0 0 0 6 Swarthmore 0 0 1.5 0 Alfred State 0 0 0 0 USCGA 0 0 0 0 Washington & Lee 0 0 0 0 Brandeis 0 0 0 0 Hamilton 0 0 3 0 St. Mary’s Maryland 0 0 0 0 UW-Eau Claire 0 0 0 0 WPI 0 0 0 0 Drew 1 0 0 0 Rhodes 0 0 0 0

Day 3 Scored Prelims – Men