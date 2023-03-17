2023 NCAA Division III Championships – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2023 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 15 – Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
- Defending Champs: Kenyon women (1x) & Emory men (1x)
- Fan Guide
- Results Page
- Women’s Psych Sheet
- Men’s Psych Sheet
- Live Streaming on NCAA.com
- Live Results
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
Day 3 Ups/Downs – Women
The top teams did much as expected on Day 3, with Emory notching 4 spots in A finals and three in B and Kenyon getting 3 A and 3 B finalists into tonight’s action. Denison, while only netting one A and two B finalists, should still lead Emory and Kenyon by over 75 points by the end of the evening, while Emory is expected to sit ahead of Kenyon by about 15 points.
NYU, Williams, and Chicago all had strong mornings. WashU (+10), Amherst (+9), Colby (+7), St. Kate’s (+7), and Williams (+7) outscored their seedings while Carnegie Mellon (-15), Bowdoin (-12), and MIT (-7) slightly underperformed.
|Team
|All Indiv Events
|All Relays
|200 Fly
|100 Back
|100 Breast
|1-Meter Diving
|800 Free Relay
|Denison
|1/2
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/1
|1/0
|Emory
|4/3
|1/0
|0/0
|2/1
|1/2
|1/0
|1/0
|Kenyon
|3/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Williams
|3/1
|1/0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Tufts
|1/1
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|NYU
|4/1
|1/0
|2/0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|Chicago
|3/3
|1/0
|1/0
|1/1
|0/1
|1/1
|1/0
|MIT
|2/5
|1/0
|0/1
|1/1
|1/0
|0/3
|1/0
|Pomona-Pitzer
|2/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Johns Hopkins
|0/1
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Hope
|2/0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Amherst
|1/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/1
|Ithaca
|2/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/0
|0/0
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|1/2
|0/1
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|Bowdoin
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Carnegie Mellon
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Bates
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|St. Kate’s
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Calvin
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Trinity (TX)
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Swarthmore
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Mary Washington
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Colorado
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Case Western
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Gustavus Adolphus
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|WashU (MO)
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Springfield
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Wheaton (MA)
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Hamilton
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|St. Olaf
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Colby
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|SUNY Geneseo
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
Projected Scoring Breakdown – Women
|Team
|200 Fly
|100 Back
|100 Breast
|1-Meter Diving
|800 Free Relay
|Denison
|0
|0
|22
|7
|40
|Emory
|0
|37
|18
|16
|22
|Kenyon
|23
|20
|26
|0
|14
|Williams
|12
|0
|30
|0
|24
|Tufts
|15
|0
|1
|0
|34
|NYU
|37
|15
|0
|12
|30
|Chicago
|16
|13
|5
|22
|32
|MIT
|5
|17
|17
|11
|26
|Pomona-Pitzer
|14
|0
|12
|0
|6
|Johns Hopkins
|6
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Hope
|0
|26
|0
|0
|12
|Amherst
|0
|0
|0
|16
|18
|Ithaca
|0
|5
|0
|37
|0
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|13
|6
|0
|3
|4
|Bowdoin
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Carnegie Mellon
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|Bates
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|St. Kate’s
|3
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Calvin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trinity (TX)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Swarthmore
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Mary Washington
|0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|Colorado
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Case Western
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|Gustavus Adolphus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WashU (MO)
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Springfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheaton (MA)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Olaf
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Colby
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|SUNY Geneseo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Day 3 Scored Prelims – Women
|Team
|Day 2 Actual
|Day 3 Prelims
|Day 3 Projected
|Denison
|281.5
|69
|350.5
|Emory
|196
|93
|289
|Kenyon
|191
|83
|274
|Williams
|154
|66
|220
|Tufts
|163.5
|50
|213.5
|NYU
|118
|94
|212
|Chicago
|117.5
|88
|205.5
|MIT
|95
|76
|171
|Pomona-Pitzer
|115.5
|32
|147.5
|Johns Hopkins
|68.5
|34
|102.5
|Hope
|57.5
|38
|95.5
|Amherst
|49
|34
|83
|Ithaca
|37
|42
|79
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|44
|26
|70
|Bowdoin
|49
|2
|51
|Carnegie Mellon
|36
|14
|50
|Bates
|33
|9
|42
|St. Kate’s
|27
|13
|40
|Calvin
|31
|0
|31
|Trinity (TX)
|29
|2
|31
|Swarthmore
|23
|7
|30
|Mary Washington
|13
|15
|28
|Colorado
|11
|9
|20
|Case Western
|7
|11
|18
|Gustavus Adolphus
|18
|0
|18
|WashU (MO)
|3
|10
|13
|Springfield
|12
|0
|12
|Wheaton (MA)
|12
|0
|12
|Hamilton
|10
|0
|10
|St. Olaf
|3
|6
|9
|Colby
|0
|7
|7
|SUNY Geneseo
|6
|0
|6
Day 3 Ups / Downs – Men
Emory had a big morning, putting three swimmers into the A final of the 100 breast and earning one B slot each in the 200 fly, 100 back, and 100 breast. The Eagles are expected to move past Kenyon into first place tonight. Kenyon placed seven swimmers in finals but only one made an A final.
RIT (+12), Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (+11), and Chicago (+10.5) outscored their seedings by double digits, while Denison (-18), Bowdoin (-16), and NYU (-13) had a few misses.
|Team
|All Indiv Events
|All Relays
|200 Fly
|100 Back
|100 Breast
|800 Free Relay
|Emory
|3/3
|1/0
|0/1
|0/1
|3/1
|1/0
|Kenyon
|1/6
|1/0
|0/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1/0
|Chicago
|2/1
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/1
|1/0
|MIT
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|1/0
|Williams
|1/2
|1/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1/0
|1/0
|Johns Hopkins
|1/2
|0/1
|1/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|WashU (MO)
|2/0
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Denison
|2/1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/0
|0/1
|Tufts
|2/0
|0/1
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Calvin
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Carnegie Mellon
|1/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|NYU
|0/1
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|John Carroll
|2/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Bates
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|TCNJ
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|SUNY Geneseo
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Connecticut
|1/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Pomona-Pitzer
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Colby
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Whitman
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Trinity (TX)
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Rowan
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Bowdoin
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Millsaps
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|RIT
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Birmingham-Southern
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|USMMA
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Franklin
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Wheaton (IL)
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Caltech
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Swarthmore
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Alfred State
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|USCGA
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Washington & Lee
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Brandeis
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Hamilton
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|St. Mary’s Maryland
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|UW-Eau Claire
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|WPI
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Drew
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Rhodes
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
Projected Scoring Breakdown – Men
|Team
|200 Fly
|100 Back
|100 Breast
|800 Free Relay
|Emory
|2
|7
|54
|40
|Kenyon
|19
|28
|0
|26
|Chicago
|16
|0
|18.5
|32
|MIT
|0
|15
|5
|28
|Williams
|0
|7
|15
|30
|Johns Hopkins
|12
|6
|9
|14
|WashU (MO)
|11
|11.5
|0
|34
|Denison
|5
|0
|27
|12
|Tufts
|14
|13
|0
|10
|Calvin
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Carnegie Mellon
|13
|0
|0
|4
|NYU
|3
|0
|0
|24
|John Carroll
|0
|17
|11
|0
|Bates
|0
|16
|0
|0
|TCNJ
|0
|0
|0
|18
|SUNY Geneseo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Connecticut
|20
|0
|0
|8
|Pomona-Pitzer
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Colby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitman
|0
|20
|0
|0
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Trinity (TX)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rowan
|0
|11.5
|0
|0
|Bowdoin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Millsaps
|0
|0
|4
|0
|RIT
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Birmingham-Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|USMMA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franklin
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Wheaton (IL)
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Caltech
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Swarthmore
|0
|0
|1.5
|0
|Alfred State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|USCGA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington & Lee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brandeis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|0
|0
|3
|0
|St. Mary’s Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UW-Eau Claire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drew
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rhodes
|0
|0
|0
|0
Day 3 Scored Prelims – Men
|Team
|Day 2 Actual
|Day 3 Prelims
|Day 3 Projected
|Emory
|257.5
|103
|360.5
|Kenyon
|282.5
|73
|355.5
|Chicago
|198
|66.5
|264.5
|MIT
|137
|48
|185
|Williams
|117
|52
|169
|Johns Hopkins
|100
|41
|141
|WashU (MO)
|82
|56.5
|138.5
|Denison
|71
|44
|115
|Tufts
|65.5
|37
|102.5
|Calvin
|96
|5
|101
|Carnegie Mellon
|83
|17
|100
|NYU
|63
|27
|90
|John Carroll
|59
|28
|87
|Bates
|69
|16
|85
|TCNJ
|65.5
|18
|83.5
|SUNY Geneseo
|57
|0
|57
|Connecticut
|26
|28
|54
|Pomona-Pitzer
|19
|22
|41
|Colby
|37
|0
|37
|Whitman
|16
|20
|36
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|13
|17
|30
|Trinity (TX)
|17
|0
|17
|Rowan
|5
|11.5
|16.5
|Bowdoin
|16
|0
|16
|Millsaps
|12
|4
|16
|RIT
|0
|15
|15
|Birmingham-Southern
|9
|0
|9
|USMMA
|8
|0
|8
|Franklin
|0
|7
|7
|Wheaton (IL)
|0
|7
|7
|Caltech
|0
|6
|6
|Swarthmore
|4
|1.5
|5.5
|Alfred State
|5
|0
|5
|USCGA
|5
|0
|5
|Washington & Lee
|5
|0
|5
|Brandeis
|4
|0
|4
|Hamilton
|0
|3
|3
|St. Mary’s Maryland
|3
|0
|3
|UW-Eau Claire
|2
|0
|2
|WPI
|2
|0
|2
|Drew
|0
|1
|1
|Rhodes
|1
|0
|1