Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 NCAA Division III Championships – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2023 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Day 3 Ups/Downs – Women

The top teams did much as expected on Day 3, with Emory notching 4 spots in A finals and three in B and Kenyon getting 3 A and 3 B finalists into tonight’s action. Denison, while only netting one A and two B finalists, should still lead Emory and Kenyon by over 75 points by the end of the evening, while Emory is expected to sit ahead of Kenyon by about 15 points.

NYU, Williams, and Chicago all had strong mornings. WashU (+10), Amherst (+9), Colby (+7), St. Kate’s (+7), and Williams (+7) outscored their seedings while Carnegie Mellon (-15), Bowdoin (-12), and MIT (-7) slightly underperformed.

Team All Indiv Events All Relays 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast 1-Meter Diving 800 Free Relay
Denison 1/2 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/1 1/0
Emory 4/3 1/0 0/0 2/1 1/2 1/0 1/0
Kenyon 3/3 0/1 1/2 1/0 1/1 0/0 0/1
Williams 3/1 1/0 1/1 0/0 2/0 0/0 1/0
Tufts 1/1 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0
NYU 4/1 1/0 2/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 1/0
Chicago 3/3 1/0 1/0 1/1 0/1 1/1 1/0
MIT 2/5 1/0 0/1 1/1 1/0 0/3 1/0
Pomona-Pitzer 2/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1
Johns Hopkins 0/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Hope 2/0 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Amherst 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/1
Ithaca 2/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/0
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 1/2 0/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1
Bowdoin 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Carnegie Mellon 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Bates 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
St. Kate’s 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Calvin 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Trinity (TX) 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Swarthmore 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Mary Washington 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Colorado 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Case Western 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Gustavus Adolphus 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
WashU (MO) 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Springfield 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Wheaton (MA) 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Hamilton 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
St. Olaf 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Colby 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
SUNY Geneseo 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Projected Scoring Breakdown – Women

Team 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast 1-Meter Diving 800 Free Relay
Denison 0 0 22 7 40
Emory 0 37 18 16 22
Kenyon 23 20 26 0 14
Williams 12 0 30 0 24
Tufts 15 0 1 0 34
NYU 37 15 0 12 30
Chicago 16 13 5 22 32
MIT 5 17 17 11 26
Pomona-Pitzer 14 0 12 0 6
Johns Hopkins 6 0 0 0 28
Hope 0 26 0 0 12
Amherst 0 0 0 16 18
Ithaca 0 5 0 37 0
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 13 6 0 3 4
Bowdoin 0 0 2 0 0
Carnegie Mellon 0 0 0 14 0
Bates 0 9 0 0 0
St. Kate’s 3 0 0 0 10
Calvin 0 0 0 0 0
Trinity (TX) 0 0 0 0 2
Swarthmore 0 0 7 0 0
Mary Washington 0 0 15 0 0
Colorado 9 0 0 0 0
Case Western 0 0 0 11 0
Gustavus Adolphus 0 0 0 0 0
WashU (MO) 2 0 0 0 8
Springfield 0 0 0 0 0
Wheaton (MA) 0 0 0 0 0
Hamilton 0 0 0 0 0
St. Olaf 0 0 0 6 0
Colby 0 7 0 0 0
SUNY Geneseo 0 0 0 0 0

Day 3 Scored Prelims – Women

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Prelims Day 3 Projected
Denison 281.5 69 350.5
Emory 196 93 289
Kenyon 191 83 274
Williams 154 66 220
Tufts 163.5 50 213.5
NYU 118 94 212
Chicago 117.5 88 205.5
MIT 95 76 171
Pomona-Pitzer 115.5 32 147.5
Johns Hopkins 68.5 34 102.5
Hope 57.5 38 95.5
Amherst 49 34 83
Ithaca 37 42 79
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 44 26 70
Bowdoin 49 2 51
Carnegie Mellon 36 14 50
Bates 33 9 42
St. Kate’s 27 13 40
Calvin 31 0 31
Trinity (TX) 29 2 31
Swarthmore 23 7 30
Mary Washington 13 15 28
Colorado 11 9 20
Case Western 7 11 18
Gustavus Adolphus 18 0 18
WashU (MO) 3 10 13
Springfield 12 0 12
Wheaton (MA) 12 0 12
Hamilton 10 0 10
St. Olaf 3 6 9
Colby 0 7 7
SUNY Geneseo 6 0 6

Day 3 Ups / Downs – Men

Emory had a big morning, putting three swimmers into the A final of the 100 breast and earning one B slot each in the 200 fly, 100 back, and 100 breast. The Eagles are expected to move past Kenyon into first place tonight. Kenyon placed seven swimmers in finals but only one made an A final.

RIT (+12), Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (+11), and Chicago (+10.5) outscored their seedings by double digits, while Denison (-18), Bowdoin (-16), and NYU (-13) had a few misses.

Team All Indiv Events All Relays 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast 800 Free Relay
Emory 3/3 1/0 0/1 0/1 3/1 1/0
Kenyon 1/6 1/0 0/3 1/3 0/0 1/0
Chicago 2/1 1/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 1/0
MIT 1/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0
Williams 1/2 1/0 0/0 0/2 1/0 1/0
Johns Hopkins 1/2 0/1 1/0 0/1 0/1 0/1
WashU (MO) 2/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
Denison 2/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/1
Tufts 2/0 0/1 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/1
Calvin 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Carnegie Mellon 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
NYU 0/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0
John Carroll 2/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0
Bates 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
TCNJ 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
SUNY Geneseo 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Connecticut 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Pomona-Pitzer 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Colby 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Whitman 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Trinity (TX) 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Rowan 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Bowdoin 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Millsaps 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
RIT 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Birmingham-Southern 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
USMMA 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Franklin 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Wheaton (IL) 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Caltech 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Swarthmore 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Alfred State 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
USCGA 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Washington & Lee 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Brandeis 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Hamilton 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
St. Mary’s Maryland 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
UW-Eau Claire 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
WPI 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Drew 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Rhodes 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Projected Scoring Breakdown – Men

Team 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast 800 Free Relay
Emory 2 7 54 40
Kenyon 19 28 0 26
Chicago 16 0 18.5 32
MIT 0 15 5 28
Williams 0 7 15 30
Johns Hopkins 12 6 9 14
WashU (MO) 11 11.5 0 34
Denison 5 0 27 12
Tufts 14 13 0 10
Calvin 0 3 0 2
Carnegie Mellon 13 0 0 4
NYU 3 0 0 24
John Carroll 0 17 11 0
Bates 0 16 0 0
TCNJ 0 0 0 18
SUNY Geneseo 0 0 0 0
Connecticut 20 0 0 8
Pomona-Pitzer 0 0 0 22
Colby 0 0 0 0
Whitman 0 20 0 0
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 17 0 0 0
Trinity (TX) 0 0 0 0
Rowan 0 11.5 0 0
Bowdoin 0 0 0 0
Millsaps 0 0 4 0
RIT 15 0 0 0
Birmingham-Southern 0 0 0 0
USMMA 0 0 0 0
Franklin 7 0 0 0
Wheaton (IL) 0 0 7 0
Caltech 0 0 0 6
Swarthmore 0 0 1.5 0
Alfred State 0 0 0 0
USCGA 0 0 0 0
Washington & Lee 0 0 0 0
Brandeis 0 0 0 0
Hamilton 0 0 3 0
St. Mary’s Maryland 0 0 0 0
UW-Eau Claire 0 0 0 0
WPI 0 0 0 0
Drew 1 0 0 0
Rhodes 0 0 0 0

Day 3 Scored Prelims – Men

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Prelims Day 3 Projected
Emory 257.5 103 360.5
Kenyon 282.5 73 355.5
Chicago 198 66.5 264.5
MIT 137 48 185
Williams 117 52 169
Johns Hopkins 100 41 141
WashU (MO) 82 56.5 138.5
Denison 71 44 115
Tufts 65.5 37 102.5
Calvin 96 5 101
Carnegie Mellon 83 17 100
NYU 63 27 90
John Carroll 59 28 87
Bates 69 16 85
TCNJ 65.5 18 83.5
SUNY Geneseo 57 0 57
Connecticut 26 28 54
Pomona-Pitzer 19 22 41
Colby 37 0 37
Whitman 16 20 36
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 13 17 30
Trinity (TX) 17 0 17
Rowan 5 11.5 16.5
Bowdoin 16 0 16
Millsaps 12 4 16
RIT 0 15 15
Birmingham-Southern 9 0 9
USMMA 8 0 8
Franklin 0 7 7
Wheaton (IL) 0 7 7
Caltech 0 6 6
Swarthmore 4 1.5 5.5
Alfred State 5 0 5
USCGA 5 0 5
Washington & Lee 5 0 5
Brandeis 4 0 4
Hamilton 0 3 3
St. Mary’s Maryland 3 0 3
UW-Eau Claire 2 0 2
WPI 2 0 2
Drew 0 1 1
Rhodes 1 0 1

 

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!