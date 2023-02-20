2023 AAC Men and Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

2023 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 13-18, 2023

Dallas, Texas

First a few notes

Men

The highest scoring class was the Senior class from SMU with 619.5 individual points. They were followed by the Freshmen class from Cincinnati with 436.0.

Cincinnati return the most individual points with 1053.0 returning. SMU are next best with 736.5.

The most points any team had in a single event was Cincinnati with 190 in the 1650 Free . Next best was SMU with 178 in the 50 Free.

The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Colin Feehery a SR from SMU with a 1:43.87 in the 200 IM.

Women

The highest scoring class was the Freshmen class from FIU with 254 individual points. They were followed by the Senior class from Rice Owls with 244.

Houston return the most individual points with 611 returning. FIU are next best with 530.

The most points any team had in a single event was Rice Owls with 164 in the 500 Free. Next best was Houston with 130.0 in the 3 mtr Diving.

The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Joleigh Crye a FR from Cincinnati with a 59.07 in the 100 Breast.

Final Scores Men

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count 1 SMU 1612 1097 256 259 44 4 9 2 Cincinnati 1607 1087 224 296 47 4 12

Final Scores Women

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count 1 Houston 1023 458 196 369 27 4 17 2 FIU 996 540 244 212 27 4 13 3 SMU 905 593 228 84 31 4 3 4 Rice Owls 896 674 222 0 35 4 0 5 Cincinnati 627 406 208 13 31 4 2 6 East Carolina 544 206 194 144 16 4 11 7 FAU 431 107 184 140 20 4 11 8 North Texas 374 120 130 124 14 3 15 9 Tulane 302 132 170 0 14 4 0

Individual Scores by Year Men

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

SMU Cincinnati FR 184 436 SO 313 167 JR 239.5 381 SR 619.5 285 GS 0 45 Returning 736.5 1053

Individual Scores by Year Women

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

Houston FIU SMU Rice Owls Cincinnati East Carolina FAU North Texas Tulane FR 209.5 254 134 171 229 171 42 0 63 SO 203.5 50 60 146 107 22 63 76 11 JR 198 127 194 113 77 33 58 22 15 SR 153 174 239 244 6 124 83 146 43 GS 0 48 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Returning 611 530 438 430 413 226 163 98 89

Score Progression Men

What the score was after each event

SMU Cincinnati 3 mtr Diving 87 98 1 mtr Diving 174 196 200 Medley Relay 238 252 Platform Diving 323 352 800 Free Relay 387 408 500 Free 496 574 200 IM 619 689 50 Free 797 800 200 Free Relay 861 856 400 IM 971 931 100 Fly 1094 1083 200 Free 1180 1224 100 Breast 1341 1307 100 Back 1494 1361 400 Medley Relay 1558 1417 1650 Free 1612 1607

Score Progression Women

What the score was after each event

Houston FIU SMU Rice Owls Cincinnati East Carolina FAU North Texas Tulane 1 mtr Diving 115 72 32 0 0 49 56 38 0 3 mtr Diving 245 121 57 0 12 113 101 75 0 200 Medley Relay 293 185 111 56 64 163 147 75 44 Platform Diving 417 276 138 56 65 194 186 124 44 800 Free Relay 469 340 194 110 115 242 230 164 90 500 Free 531 378 219 274 133 282 237 164 98 200 IM 605 454 283 326 168 298 237 164 121 50 Free 607 529 409 349 231 318 250 197 128 200 Free Relay 653 581 473 405 285 366 300 241 168 400 IM 717 659 559 460 315 366 313 246 199 100 Fly 768 739 664 523 352 371 318 262 199 200 Free 833 791 713 628 391 378 344 276 204 100 Breast 909 868 770 655 444 432 349 289 204 100 Back 922 893 809 733 534 457 373 318 243 400 Medley Relay 972 957 863 789 586 505 417 364 283 1650 Free 1023 996 905 896 627 544 431 374 302

Points in Each Event Men

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

SMU Cincinnati 3 mtr Diving 87 (27) 98 (98) 1 mtr Diving 87 (28) 98 (98) 200 Medley Relay 64 56 Platform Diving 85 (27) 100 (100) 800 Free Relay 64 56 500 Free 109 (87) 166 (82) 200 IM 123 (74) 115 (68) 50 Free 178 (75.5) 111 (96) 200 Free Relay 64 56 400 IM 110 (54) 75 (48) 100 Fly 123 (61) 152 (96) 200 Free 86 (86) 141 (114) 100 Breast 161 (113) 83 (61) 100 Back 153 (50) 54 (54) 400 Medley Relay 64 56 1650 Free 54 (54) 190 (138)

Points in Each Event Women

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

Houston FIU SMU Rice Owls Cincinnati East Carolina FAU North Texas Tulane 1 mtr Diving 115 (87) 72 (57) 32 (0) 49 (45) 56 (29) 38 (0) 3 mtr Diving 130 (98) 49 (46) 25 (0) 12 (12) 64 (50) 45 (18) 37 (0) 200 Medley Relay 48 64 54 56 52 50 46 44 Platform Diving 124 (96) 91 (69) 27 (0) 1 (1) 31 (31) 39 (26) 49 (0) 800 Free Relay 52 64 56 54 50 48 44 40 46 500 Free 62 (62) 38 (38) 25 (0) 164 (94) 18 (18) 40 (23) 7 (3) 8 (8) 200 IM 74 (61) 76 (39) 64 (64) 52 (52) 35 (35) 16 (0) 23 (11) 50 Free 2 (2) 75 (38) 126 (112) 23 (23) 63 (63) 20 (20) 13 (12) 33 (29) 7 (7) 200 Free Relay 46 52 64 56 54 48 50 44 40 400 IM 64 (64) 78 (56) 86 (59) 55 (44) 30 (30) 13 (8) 5 (5) 31 (0) 100 Fly 51 (51) 80 (46) 105 (78) 63 (63) 37 (31) 5 (1) 5 (5) 16 (16) 200 Free 65 (49) 52 (46) 49 (49) 105 (28) 39 (39) 7 (7) 26 (22) 14 (0) 5 (5) 100 Breast 76 (53) 77 (53) 57 (37) 27 (11) 53 (53) 54 (32) 5 (5) 13 (9) 100 Back 13 (0) 25 (3) 39 (39) 78 (46) 90 (90) 25 (0) 24 (24) 29 (29) 39 (39) 400 Medley Relay 50 64 54 56 52 48 44 46 40 1650 Free 51 (51) 39 (39) 42 (0) 107 (69) 41 (41) 39 (17) 14 (11) 10 (10) 19 (19)

Individual Breakdown Men

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

SMU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Peter Smithson SR 96 3 mtr Diving 1 393.1 1 mtr Diving 1 330.9 Platform Diving 1 368.5 Jack Forrest FR 82 500 Free 4 4:23.21 619 200 Free 2 1:37.56 579 1650 Free 2 15:14.71 564 Tyler Coffey JR 82 3 mtr Diving 3 327.7 1 mtr Diving 2 319.55 Platform Diving 3 296.8 Dominic Hoefer SR 81 3 mtr Diving 2 378.3 1 mtr Diving 3 305.5 Platform Diving 4 272.4 Russell Exum SO 70 500 Free 11 4:27.59 543 100 Fly 2 46.82 678 1650 Free 4 15:33.19 462 Lance Butler JR 64 50 Free 1 19.54 713 100 Breast 1 53.15 683 Colin Feehery SR 64 200 IM 1 1:43.87 720 400 IM 1 3:42.99 714 Sage Sungail FR 60 500 Free 2 4:21.13 653 200 Free 1 1:36.18 642 Cotton Fields SO 56 200 IM 2 1:44.71 691 400 IM 2 3:45.6 670 Angus Corbeau SO 52 200 IM 4 1:46.38 634 400 IM 4 3:48.74 617 Riley Hill SR 51.5 50 Free 6 20.19 588 100 Back 2 47.8 592 Cole Bruns SR 51 50 Free 5 20.05 616 100 Back 4 48.69 523 Charlie Kaye SR 51 50 Free 4 19.91 643 100 Back 5 48.71 522 Evan McCormick JR 50.5 50 Free 6 20.19 588 100 Breast 3 53.62 650 Joe Rusnock SO 48 50 Free 9 20.58 504 100 Breast 2 53.48 660 Justin Baker SR 48 50 Free 2 19.66 690 100 Fly 9 49.53 438 Davis Edwards SR 46 500 Free 8 4:30.81 482 400 IM 6 3:54.68 504 Rob McCall SO 44 100 Fly 10 50.95 302 100 Back 3 48.49 539 John Culver JR 43 200 IM 9 1:47.94 579 100 Back 7 49.39 466 Pierce Thionvil SO 43 500 Free 10 4:27.57 544 200 Free 4 1:37.67 574 Carson Witte FR 42 100 Fly 11 51.31 270 100 Breast 4 54.06 619 AJ Mainord SR 40 100 Fly 12 53.49 122 100 Breast 5 54.3 602 Jackson Skigen SR 40 200 IM 10 1:48.64 553 100 Breast 7 54.7 572 John Easton SR 27 100 Fly 3 47.17 650 Tyler Barfield SR 24 100 Back 6 48.72 521

Cincinnati

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Calvin Coetzee SR 77 500 Free 5 4:25.96 573 200 Free 3 1:37.64 576 1650 Free 5 15:35.71 447 Will Claus SO 77 3 mtr Diving 6 286.95 1 mtr Diving 5 257.35 Platform Diving 2 331.5 Alex Givens FR 76 3 mtr Diving 4 297.8 1 mtr Diving 4 293.4 Platform Diving 6 229.85 Preston Landolt FR 74 3 mtr Diving 5 290.2 1 mtr Diving 6 248.4 Platform Diving 5 230.65 Alex Gonzalez JR 71 500 Free 6 4:26.49 563 200 Free 7 1:38.93 512 1650 Free 6 15:36.1 445 Josh Knapke 69 3 mtr Diving 7 245.1 1 mtr Diving 7 244.1 Platform Diving 7 214.3 Michael Balcera SR 64 500 Free 1 4:20.65 661 100 Fly 1 46.72 686 Ricky Williams JR 62 500 Free 12 4:28.9 519 200 Free 6 1:38.62 527 1650 Free 7 15:49.23 367 Christopher Bro FR 62 500 Free 9 4:26.02 571 200 Free 8 1:39.73 470 1650 Free 9 15:56.35 325 Hunter Gubeno JR 59 200 IM 3 1:45.16 676 100 Back 1 47.64 604 Ido Gal FR 55 500 Free 7 4:27.59 543 1650 Free 1 15:14.52 565 Kevin Leibold SR 54 500 Free 3 4:23.13 621 1650 Free 3 15:24.01 514 Drew Hawthorne JR 52 50 Free 3 19.82 660 100 Fly 5 47.66 610 Spencer Sehlhor SR 51 200 IM 6 1:49.07 536 400 IM 3 3:48.54 620 Brogan Robinson FR 49 200 IM 5 1:48.86 545 100 Breast 6 54.63 577 Erik Menchhofer SO 47 400 IM 5 3:53.91 520 1650 Free 8 15:56.13 327 Conner Funke GS 45 200 IM 7 1:49.20 531 100 Breast 8 54.79 565 Jet Fuhrmann FR 44 50 Free 8 20.43 537 100 Fly 8 48.94 496 Tommy Eaton JR 43 100 Fly 7 48.51 536 100 Breast 9 58.47 269 Collin Singler SO 43 100 Fly 4 47.37 633 100 Breast 10 58.6 260 Thomas Matthew JR 42 50 Free 10 20.59 501 200 Free 5 1:38.59 529 Maksim Maskalen FR 40 400 IM 7 3:55.48 487 1650 Free 10 16:24.48 184 Mohamed Abdelba SR 39 50 Free 12 20.85 439 100 Fly 6 48.47 539 Drew Harris JR 36 50 Free 13 21.21 351 100 Back 8 49.76 434 Owen Holland FR 36 50 Free 11 20.81 449 200 Free 9 1:41.61 365 Jason Allen JR 16 200 IM 11 1:50.71 469

Individual Breakdown Women

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Houston

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Chase Farris SR 88 1 mtr Diving 2 305.8 3 mtr Diving 1 337.65 Platform Diving 2 275.8 Eden Humphrey FR 84 500 Free 1 4:44.84 671 200 Free 5 1:49.49 556 1650 Free 3 16:30.39 578 Josie Graves SO 67 1 mtr Diving 7 264.85 3 mtr Diving 9 293.25 Platform Diving 6 217.15 Hedda Grelz JR 64 1 mtr Diving 5 280.4 3 mtr Diving 8 272.65 Platform Diving 10 211.25 Jolie Blodgett 5 63 1 mtr Diving 10 254.2 3 mtr Diving 7 287.3 Platform Diving 7 214.05 Mia Waters JR 58 1 mtr Diving 8 262.45 3 mtr Diving 6 304.8 Platform Diving 15 191.5 Flo Peter FR 46 200 IM 9 2:00.53 623 100 Breast 4 1:00.71 685 Mary Catherine SO 46 500 Free 8 4:54.87 525 200 Free 6 1:49.53 554 Alondra Ortiz FR 43 200 IM 10 2:01.62 589 400 IM 4 4:19.94 539 Audrey McKinnon SR 36 200 IM 14 2:03.33 531 100 Breast 7 1:01.63 633 Henrietta Fangl SO 31 200 IM 21 2:03.92 510 100 Breast 3 59.96 728 Sophie Anderson JR 29 200 IM 13 2:03.19 536 400 IM 12 4:20.26 533 Alexa Massari SO 29 1 mtr Diving 25 197.3 3 mtr Diving 17 238.8 Platform Diving 9 211.65 Maddie Wallin JR 26 500 Free 23 5:00.23 433 1650 Free 6 16:51.16 479 Landry Hadder FR 23 500 Free 25 5:01.26 414 400 IM 7 4:21.03 519 Abby Jackson JR 21 500 Free 19 4:55.00 523 100 Fly 12 55.1 542 Elizabeth Richa SR 16 500 Free 28 5:02.28 396 200 Free 11 1:50.56 508 Adelaide Meuter SO 15.5 50 Free 23 23.84 444 100 Fly 13 55.2 535 Abbie Alvarez SO 15 200 IM 19 2:03.63 521 100 Fly 17 54.5 586 Noor El Gendy FR 13.5 200 IM 29 2:07.01 392 100 Fly 13 55.2 535 Julia Koluch SR 13 50 Free 42 24.91 232 100 Back 14 55.97 497

FIU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Maha Gouda 86 1 mtr Diving 4 283.95 3 mtr Diving 2 319.4 Platform Diving 1 296.1 Christie Chue JR 60 200 IM 1 1:58.4 686 100 Breast 2 59.28 769 Ruska Lehtonen FR 53 1 mtr Diving 16 217.7 3 mtr Diving 11 267.8 Platform Diving 4 237.45 Var Eidesgaard FR 51 500 Free 12 4:54.99 523 200 Free 9 1:48.91 581 1650 Free 11 17:00.46 431 Mia Zahab SR 50 200 IM 2 1:58.86 673 400 IM 8 4:22.3 495 Harliai Curthoy FR 49 500 Free 7 4:50.21 597 200 Free 4 1:47.41 641 Kelsie Campbell 5Y 48 50 Free 5 22.96 616 100 Fly 7 53.97 622 Ellie Maradyn JR 47 400 IM 6 4:20.77 524 1650 Free 7 16:51.62 477 Jessica Shpilko SO 47 50 Free 3 22.85 636 100 Fly 9 54.45 589 Raquel Mason SR 40 1 mtr Diving 12 242.35 3 mtr Diving 22 228.1 Platform Diving 8 202.6 Oumy Diop FR 37 50 Free 16 23.9 432 100 Fly 4 53.19 673 Lamija Medosevi SR 34 50 Free 15 23.59 496 100 Back 8 56.04 492 Delaine Goll SR 33 200 IM 17 2:02.06 574 100 Breast 6 1:01.2 658 Nicole Frank-Ro FR 32 400 IM 1 4:14.53 627 Ingrid Huszar FR 32 200 IM 18 2:02.53 559 100 Breast 5 1:00.72 685 Alexa Lemus Her JR 20 1 mtr Diving 18 224.05 3 mtr Diving 23 226.6 Platform Diving 16 182.95 Serena Buchwald 13 1 mtr Diving 14 230.95 Kasia Kolodziej SR 11 50 Free 29 23.99 413 100 Fly 16 55.3 527 Eriana Temperin SR 6 200 IM 27 2:05.97 433 200 Free 19 1:51.79 450 Anelis Roque SO 3 100 Fly 33 57.23 370 100 Back 22 56.63 449

SMU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Nicole Stambo SR 84 1 mtr Diving 1 307.55 3 mtr Diving 5 305.55 Platform Diving 3 267.1 Frederica Kizek SR 80 500 Free 5 4:50.06 599 400 IM 3 4:19.12 553 1650 Free 2 16:27.79 589 Lucrezia Napole FR 64 50 Free 1 22.7 661 200 Free 1 1:46.19 688 Luana Alonso 50 50 Free 8 23.12 588 100 Fly 2 52.08 747 Johanna Gudmund JR 50 50 Free 2 22.73 656 100 Fly 8 54.58 580 Jenna Watson JR 49 200 IM 6 2:01.38 596 400 IM 5 4:20.05 537 Maxine Parkinso JR 48 200 IM 7 2:01.97 577 100 Fly 5 53.78 635 Valentina Becer SR 41 50 Free 13 23.44 527 100 Fly 3 52.8 699 Indra Vandenbus JR 30 50 Free 14 23.5 515 200 Free 10 1:49.52 555 Carlotta Scarpi FR 28 200 IM 12 2:02.57 557 400 IM 14 4:22.37 494 Jimena Leguizam FR 26 200 IM 23 2:06.17 425 100 Back 6 54.74 579 Ashley Lugbill SO 25 400 IM 15 4:24.71 448 100 Breast 14 1:03.52 518 Julia Yakushi SR 20 50 Free 47 29.31 1 100 Breast 9 1:03.07 547 Kate Janzen SO 18 100 Fly 22 55.49 513 100 Back 12 55.52 528 Maddy Lewis JR 17 50 Free 46 29.14 1 100 Breast 10 1:03.26 535 Tiffanie Ruan SO 17 50 Free 10 23.26 562 200 Free 29 1:53.9 346 Hannah Lockyer FR 16 400 IM 17 4:24.42 454 100 Breast 18 1:03.52 518 Annabelle Corco SR 14 500 Free 26 5:01.32 413 1650 Free 13 17:06.62 398

Rice Owls

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Amelia Kane SO 78 500 Free 6 4:50.17 597 400 IM 2 4:18.39 565 1650 Free 4 16:41.45 527 Ella Dyson FR 74 500 Free 3 4:48.07 627 200 Free 12 1:50.67 503 1650 Free 1 16:24.04 605 Shannon Campbel SR 62 500 Free 4 4:48.49 621 400 IM 16 4:26.08 421 1650 Free 5 16:50.52 483 Zoe Spitz SR 59 200 Free 3 1:47.37 642 100 Back 1 52.8 694 Lauren McDougal SR 56 500 Free 2 4:45.37 664 200 Free 2 1:46.55 674 Arielle Hayon SO 55 50 Free 7 23.02 606 100 Fly 1 52.01 752 Imogen Meers JR 54 200 IM 4 1:59.69 648 100 Back 2 53.72 641 Ginny Qian SR 51 500 Free 11 4:54.53 530 200 Free 8 1:51.11 482 1650 Free 14 17:07.98 390 Lily Cramer FR 41 200 IM 5 2:01.27 600 400 IM 11 4:18.63 561 Abigail King FR 33 100 Fly 10 54.68 573 100 Back 11 55.43 534 Elizabeth Myers JR 33 500 Free 9 4:53.31 550 200 Free 14 1:50.92 491 Ava Hamblett FR 23 500 Free 15 4:59.86 439 1650 Free 16 17:17.57 339 Sini Koivu SR 16 50 Free 39 24.29 350 100 Breast 11 1:03.31 531 Megan Schultze SO 13 100 Fly 23 55.66 499 100 Breast 16 1:03.86 495 Lauren Brantley JR 12 200 IM 26 2:05.95 434 100 Fly 15 55.27 530 Briana Gellinea JR 11 500 Free 16 5:02.29 396 200 Free 32 1:54.44 321 Mimi Filkin JR 3 200 IM 24 2:07.02 392 100 Back 23 56.65 447 Lauren Hurt SO 0 200 IM 36 2:10.24 270 100 Fly 36 57.74 328

Cincinnati

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Joleigh Crye FR 72 50 Free 11 23.4 535 100 Fly 6 53.88 628 100 Breast 1 59.07 783 Grace Gavin FR 53 200 IM 3 1:59.34 658 100 Back 4 54.25 610 Jessica Davis JR 49 50 Free 4 22.93 622 200 Free 7 1:49.6 551 Annabelle Young SO 40 400 IM 9 4:17.66 578 1650 Free 9 16:54.12 464 Madelyn Hensler SO 31 500 Free 14 4:56.54 497 200 Free 22 1:52.85 398 1650 Free 12 17:02.85 418 Lily Jones FR 27 500 Free 32 5:05.45 339 100 Back 3 54.24 610 Sophie Curtis FR 25 200 Free 16 1:51.25 476 100 Back 13 55.96 498 Kaylee Nagel SO 24 50 Free 12 23.41 533 100 Breast 17 1:02.6 576 Logan Lawhorn JR 15 200 IM 22 2:04.71 481 100 Breast 15 1:03.85 496 Ingrid Fretz FR 13 500 Free 20 4:57.69 477 200 Free 23 1:53.08 386 1650 Free 19 17:22.93 310 Elizabeth Noble JR 13 1 mtr Diving 26 195.15 3 mtr Diving 15 241.9 Platform Diving 24 155.45 Payton Woodring FR 12 100 Fly 31 57.16 375 100 Back 15 56.29 474 Meghan Fleury SO 12 50 Free 19 23.64 486 100 Back 19 56.07 490 Ella Chown FR 12 200 IM 20 2:03.78 515 100 Fly 18 54.58 580 Katherine Conno SR 6 100 Fly 19 55.38 521 Mia Hensley FR 6 400 IM 19 4:26.05 421 Hampton Gucky FR 5 100 Fly 34 57.26 367 100 Back 20 56.46 461 Rylee Waslyn FR 4 400 IM 21 4:28.07 380 1650 Free 25 17:40.13 225

East Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Frida Zuniga FR 75 1 mtr Diving 6 271.45 3 mtr Diving 4 306.1 Platform Diving 5 229.25 Polina Rukosuev SR 39 500 Free 10 4:54.32 534 200 Free 28 1:53.28 376 1650 Free 8 16:52.26 474 Caitlin Reynera SR 38 200 IM 11 2:02.43 562 100 Breast 8 1:02.28 595 Sadie Covington FR 38 500 Free 13 4:56.22 503 200 Free 18 1:51.42 467 1650 Free 10 16:57.69 445 Flanary Patters JR 33 1 mtr Diving 11 252.5 3 mtr Diving 14 252.25 Platform Diving 21 168.85 Brynna Wolfe SR 25 50 Free 38 24.19 370 100 Back 5 54.56 591 Laura Kellberg SO 20 50 Free 9 23.23 567 100 Back 26 57.17 408 Anna Otto SR 18 1 mtr Diving 21 220.6 3 mtr Diving 13 261.1 Platform Diving 25 155.05 Caitlin Irvine FR 18 1 mtr Diving 20 221.1 3 mtr Diving 16 239.1 Platform Diving 23 160.0 Rachael Brown FR 15 200 IM 35 2:08.99 316 100 Breast 12 1:03.43 524 Heidi Bruining FR 14 200 IM 28 2:06.47 414 100 Breast 13 1:03.48 520 Emilee Hamblin FR 9 500 Free 17 4:53.88 541 100 Fly 28 56.82 404 Randi Palandro SR 4 50 Free 34 24.14 381 100 Fly 21 55.46 515 Rachel Gibson SO 2 200 IM 33 2:08.26 344 100 Breast 23 1:06.33 325 Abigail Tomlins FR 1 50 Free 45 25.52 144 100 Breast 24 1:06.66 303 Sara Kalawska FR 1 200 IM 30 2:07.3 381 100 Fly 24 55.89 481 Kendall Bensen FR 0 50 Free 43 25.09 203 100 Back 30 57.71 368 Meghan Armstron SO 0 50 Free 36 24.17 375 100 Back 29 57.6 376 Ava Iannetta SO 0 50 Free 35 24.16 377 100 Fly 30 57.14 377 Morgan Reilly JR 0 500 Free 35 5:09.31 273 400 IM 25 4:40.07 159

FAU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Alicia Mora Her SR 67 1 mtr Diving 3 287.5 3 mtr Diving 3 312.4 Platform Diving 14 193.2 Trinity McNall SO 35 1 mtr Diving 9 266.85 3 mtr Diving 24 223.8 Platform Diving 13 204.15 Amelia Robertso FR 23 50 Free 28 23.96 419 100 Back 7 55.49 530 *Selina Stauden JR 17 3 mtr Diving 10 289.95 Maggie Casey JR 15 500 Free 22 5:00.18 434 200 Free 15 1:51.16 480 Selina Staudenh JR 15 1 mtr Diving 19 221.75 Platform Diving 17 180.85 Katarzyna Szlek SO 14 500 Free 27 5:02.1 399 200 Free 17 1:51.06 485 1650 Free 20 17:27.37 287 Kirsty Hobson SR 11 500 Free 21 4:58.56 462 200 Free 21 1:52.36 422 1650 Free 22 17:30.8 270 Lydia Lanahan FR 9 50 Free 17 23.59 496 200 Free 29 1:53.9 346 Riley Trout SO 7 400 IM 18 4:25.61 430 100 Back 25 56.83 434 Lauren Wright JR 6 100 Fly 20 55.4 520 100 Back 24 57.3 398 Grace Powell FR 6 1 mtr Diving 22 217.9 3 mtr Diving 25 205.7 Platform Diving 22 164.9 Avery Floyd SO 5 200 IM 37 2:10.32 267 100 Breast 20 1:04.42 457 Molly Jordan SR 5 200 IM 25 2:05.57 449 400 IM 20 4:26.9 404 Maddy Archer JR 5 500 Free 29 5:03.43 375 400 IM 24 4:35.36 236 1650 Free 21 17:29.01 279 Julia Earnshaw FR 4 50 Free 22 23.79 455 200 Free 24 1:53.13 384 Julia Quinn SO 2 500 Free 33 5:06.71 317 100 Breast 26 1:08.47 198 1650 Free 23 17:31.71 265 Jacqueline Grab GS 1 50 Free 24 24.03 404 100 Back 28 57.56 379 Dolores Margni SO 0 50 Free 41 24.51 306 100 Fly 29 57.09 381 Megan Drover-Sm FR 0 500 Free 36 5:10.69 251 200 Free 26 1:53.23 379 Taylor Brittain JR 0 1 mtr Diving 27 172.1 3 mtr Diving 26 165.8 Platform Diving 26 135.1

North Texas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Shaena McCloud SO 40 50 Free 6 22.98 613 100 Fly 11 54.77 567 Saylor Hawkins SR 39 1 mtr Diving 17 226.4 3 mtr Diving 12 267.35 Platform Diving 12 207.3 Olivia Dollar SR 34 1 mtr Diving 15 220.55 3 mtr Diving 19 237.8 Platform Diving 11 209.8 Brigid Krbec SR 24 1 mtr Diving 13 233.1 3 mtr Diving 20 234.8 Platform Diving 20 173.45 Diana Kolb JR 22 400 IM 23 4:33.07 279 100 Back 9 55.19 550 London Farris SR 18 50 Free 21 23.69 476 200 Free 13 1:50.77 498 Altaira Wallqui SR 14 1 mtr Diving 24 200.0 3 mtr Diving 18 238.3 Platform Diving 19 174.25 Makaia Goemans SR 13 1 mtr Diving 23 204.95 3 mtr Diving 21 228.75 Platform Diving 18 175.65 Kennedy Eichler SO 12 500 Free 31 5:05.15 345 400 IM 22 4:30.42 331 1650 Free 17 17:18.05 336 Emily Ally SO 9 50 Free 27 23.94 423 100 Back 17 55.76 512 Laura Mazzotta SO 6 200 IM 34 2:08.96 317 100 Breast 19 1:03.98 487 Noelle Marsh SO 5 50 Free 20 23.67 480 200 Free 25 1:52.77 402 Hallie Connell SR 4 50 Free 44 25.4 159 100 Breast 21 1:05.24 400 Paige Walsh SO 3 500 Free 34 5:07.93 296 100 Breast 22 1:05.56 377 Kaylyn King SO 1 500 Free 38 5:14.23 198 1650 Free 24 17:33.38 257 Samantha Robles SO 0 50 Free 32 24.11 387 100 Fly 27 56.79 406 100 Back 31 58.38 318 Cierra Scully SR 0 50 Free 30 24.03 404 100 Fly 26 56.67 416 Allison Scott SR 0 50 Free 26 23.86 440 100 Back 32 59.09 268 Tram Nguyen JR 0 200 IM 31 2:07.77 363 100 Fly 32 57.18 374 Kailey Turner SO 0 500 Free 30 5:04.78 351 200 Free 27 1:53.27 377

Tulane