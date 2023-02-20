2023 AAC Men and Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

2023 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
First a few notes
Men
- The highest scoring class was the Senior class from SMU with 619.5 individual points. They were followed by the Freshmen class from Cincinnati with 436.0.
- Cincinnati return the most individual points with 1053.0 returning. SMU are next best with 736.5.
- The most points any team had in a single event was Cincinnati with 190 in the 1650 Free . Next best was SMU with 178 in the 50 Free.
- The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Colin Feehery a SR from SMU with a 1:43.87 in the 200 IM.
Women
- The highest scoring class was the Freshmen class from FIU with 254 individual points. They were followed by the Senior class from Rice Owls with 244.
- Houston return the most individual points with 611 returning. FIU are next best with 530.
- The most points any team had in a single event was Rice Owls with 164 in the 500 Free. Next best was Houston with 130.0 in the 3 mtr Diving.
- The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Joleigh Crye a FR from Cincinnati with a 59.07 in the 100 Breast.
Final Scores Men
|
|Team
|Total
|Individual Swimming Points
|Relay Points
|Diving Points
|Scoring Individual Count
|Scoring Relay Count
|Scoring Diving Count
|1
|SMU
|1612
|1097
|256
|259
|44
|4
|9
|2
|Cincinnati
|1607
|1087
|224
|296
|47
|4
|12
Final Scores Women
|
|Team
|Total
|Individual Swimming Points
|Relay Points
|Diving Points
|Scoring Individual Count
|Scoring Relay Count
|Scoring Diving Count
|1
|Houston
|1023
|458
|196
|369
|27
|4
|17
|2
|FIU
|996
|540
|244
|212
|27
|4
|13
|3
|SMU
|905
|593
|228
|84
|31
|4
|3
|4
|Rice Owls
|896
|674
|222
|0
|35
|4
|0
|5
|Cincinnati
|627
|406
|208
|13
|31
|4
|2
|6
|East Carolina
|544
|206
|194
|144
|16
|4
|11
|7
|FAU
|431
|107
|184
|140
|20
|4
|11
|8
|North Texas
|374
|120
|130
|124
|14
|3
|15
|9
|Tulane
|302
|132
|170
|0
|14
|4
|0
Individual Scores by Year Men
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
|
|SMU
|Cincinnati
|FR
|184
|436
|SO
|313
|167
|JR
|239.5
|381
|SR
|619.5
|285
|GS
|0
|45
|Returning
|736.5
|1053
Individual Scores by Year Women
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
|
|Houston
|FIU
|SMU
|Rice Owls
|Cincinnati
|East Carolina
|FAU
|North Texas
|Tulane
|FR
|209.5
|254
|134
|171
|229
|171
|42
|0
|63
|SO
|203.5
|50
|60
|146
|107
|22
|63
|76
|11
|JR
|198
|127
|194
|113
|77
|33
|58
|22
|15
|SR
|153
|174
|239
|244
|6
|124
|83
|146
|43
|GS
|0
|48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Returning
|611
|530
|438
|430
|413
|226
|163
|98
|89
Score Progression Men
What the score was after each event
|
|SMU
|Cincinnati
|3 mtr Diving
|87
|98
|1 mtr Diving
|174
|196
|200 Medley Relay
|238
|252
|Platform Diving
|323
|352
|800 Free Relay
|387
|408
|500 Free
|496
|574
|200 IM
|619
|689
|50 Free
|797
|800
|200 Free Relay
|861
|856
|400 IM
|971
|931
|100 Fly
|1094
|1083
|200 Free
|1180
|1224
|100 Breast
|1341
|1307
|100 Back
|1494
|1361
|400 Medley Relay
|1558
|1417
|1650 Free
|1612
|1607
Score Progression Women
What the score was after each event
|
|Houston
|FIU
|SMU
|Rice Owls
|Cincinnati
|East Carolina
|FAU
|North Texas
|Tulane
|1 mtr Diving
|115
|72
|32
|0
|0
|49
|56
|38
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|245
|121
|57
|0
|12
|113
|101
|75
|0
|200 Medley Relay
|293
|185
|111
|56
|64
|163
|147
|75
|44
|Platform Diving
|417
|276
|138
|56
|65
|194
|186
|124
|44
|800 Free Relay
|469
|340
|194
|110
|115
|242
|230
|164
|90
|500 Free
|531
|378
|219
|274
|133
|282
|237
|164
|98
|200 IM
|605
|454
|283
|326
|168
|298
|237
|164
|121
|50 Free
|607
|529
|409
|349
|231
|318
|250
|197
|128
|200 Free Relay
|653
|581
|473
|405
|285
|366
|300
|241
|168
|400 IM
|717
|659
|559
|460
|315
|366
|313
|246
|199
|100 Fly
|768
|739
|664
|523
|352
|371
|318
|262
|199
|200 Free
|833
|791
|713
|628
|391
|378
|344
|276
|204
|100 Breast
|909
|868
|770
|655
|444
|432
|349
|289
|204
|100 Back
|922
|893
|809
|733
|534
|457
|373
|318
|243
|400 Medley Relay
|972
|957
|863
|789
|586
|505
|417
|364
|283
|1650 Free
|1023
|996
|905
|896
|627
|544
|431
|374
|302
Points in Each Event Men
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
|
|SMU
|Cincinnati
|3 mtr Diving
|87 (27)
|98 (98)
|1 mtr Diving
|87 (28)
|98 (98)
|200 Medley Relay
|64
|56
|Platform Diving
|85 (27)
|100 (100)
|800 Free Relay
|64
|56
|500 Free
|109 (87)
|166 (82)
|200 IM
|123 (74)
|115 (68)
|50 Free
|178 (75.5)
|111 (96)
|200 Free Relay
|64
|56
|400 IM
|110 (54)
|75 (48)
|100 Fly
|123 (61)
|152 (96)
|200 Free
|86 (86)
|141 (114)
|100 Breast
|161 (113)
|83 (61)
|100 Back
|153 (50)
|54 (54)
|400 Medley Relay
|64
|56
|1650 Free
|54 (54)
|190 (138)
Points in Each Event Women
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
|
|Houston
|FIU
|SMU
|Rice Owls
|Cincinnati
|East Carolina
|FAU
|North Texas
|Tulane
|1 mtr Diving
|115 (87)
|72 (57)
|32 (0)
|
|
|49 (45)
|56 (29)
|38 (0)
|
|3 mtr Diving
|130 (98)
|49 (46)
|25 (0)
|
|12 (12)
|64 (50)
|45 (18)
|37 (0)
|
|200 Medley Relay
|48
|64
|54
|56
|52
|50
|46
|
|44
|Platform Diving
|124 (96)
|91 (69)
|27 (0)
|
|1 (1)
|31 (31)
|39 (26)
|49 (0)
|
|800 Free Relay
|52
|64
|56
|54
|50
|48
|44
|40
|46
|500 Free
|62 (62)
|38 (38)
|25 (0)
|164 (94)
|18 (18)
|40 (23)
|7 (3)
|
|8 (8)
|200 IM
|74 (61)
|76 (39)
|64 (64)
|52 (52)
|35 (35)
|16 (0)
|
|
|23 (11)
|50 Free
|2 (2)
|75 (38)
|126 (112)
|23 (23)
|63 (63)
|20 (20)
|13 (12)
|33 (29)
|7 (7)
|200 Free Relay
|46
|52
|64
|56
|54
|48
|50
|44
|40
|400 IM
|64 (64)
|78 (56)
|86 (59)
|55 (44)
|30 (30)
|
|13 (8)
|5 (5)
|31 (0)
|100 Fly
|51 (51)
|80 (46)
|105 (78)
|63 (63)
|37 (31)
|5 (1)
|5 (5)
|16 (16)
|
|200 Free
|65 (49)
|52 (46)
|49 (49)
|105 (28)
|39 (39)
|7 (7)
|26 (22)
|14 (0)
|5 (5)
|100 Breast
|76 (53)
|77 (53)
|57 (37)
|27 (11)
|53 (53)
|54 (32)
|5 (5)
|13 (9)
|
|100 Back
|13 (0)
|25 (3)
|39 (39)
|78 (46)
|90 (90)
|25 (0)
|24 (24)
|29 (29)
|39 (39)
|400 Medley Relay
|50
|64
|54
|56
|52
|48
|44
|46
|40
|1650 Free
|51 (51)
|39 (39)
|42 (0)
|107 (69)
|41 (41)
|39 (17)
|14 (11)
|10 (10)
|19 (19)
Individual Breakdown Men
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
SMU
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Peter Smithson
|SR
|96
|3 mtr Diving
|1
|393.1
|
|1 mtr Diving
|1
|330.9
|
|Platform Diving
|1
|368.5
|
|
|Jack Forrest
|FR
|82
|500 Free
|4
|4:23.21
|619
|200 Free
|2
|1:37.56
|579
|1650 Free
|2
|15:14.71
|564
|
|Tyler Coffey
|JR
|82
|3 mtr Diving
|3
|327.7
|
|1 mtr Diving
|2
|319.55
|
|Platform Diving
|3
|296.8
|
|
|Dominic Hoefer
|SR
|81
|3 mtr Diving
|2
|378.3
|
|1 mtr Diving
|3
|305.5
|
|Platform Diving
|4
|272.4
|
|
|Russell Exum
|SO
|70
|500 Free
|11
|4:27.59
|543
|100 Fly
|2
|46.82
|678
|1650 Free
|4
|15:33.19
|462
|
|Lance Butler
|JR
|64
|50 Free
|1
|19.54
|713
|100 Breast
|1
|53.15
|683
|
|Colin Feehery
|SR
|64
|200 IM
|1
|1:43.87
|720
|400 IM
|1
|3:42.99
|714
|
|Sage Sungail
|FR
|60
|500 Free
|2
|4:21.13
|653
|200 Free
|1
|1:36.18
|642
|
|Cotton Fields
|SO
|56
|200 IM
|2
|1:44.71
|691
|400 IM
|2
|3:45.6
|670
|
|Angus Corbeau
|SO
|52
|200 IM
|4
|1:46.38
|634
|400 IM
|4
|3:48.74
|617
|
|Riley Hill
|SR
|51.5
|50 Free
|6
|20.19
|588
|100 Back
|2
|47.8
|592
|
|Cole Bruns
|SR
|51
|50 Free
|5
|20.05
|616
|100 Back
|4
|48.69
|523
|
|Charlie Kaye
|SR
|51
|50 Free
|4
|19.91
|643
|100 Back
|5
|48.71
|522
|
|Evan McCormick
|JR
|50.5
|50 Free
|6
|20.19
|588
|100 Breast
|3
|53.62
|650
|
|Joe Rusnock
|SO
|48
|50 Free
|9
|20.58
|504
|100 Breast
|2
|53.48
|660
|
|Justin Baker
|SR
|48
|50 Free
|2
|19.66
|690
|100 Fly
|9
|49.53
|438
|
|Davis Edwards
|SR
|46
|500 Free
|8
|4:30.81
|482
|400 IM
|6
|3:54.68
|504
|
|Rob McCall
|SO
|44
|100 Fly
|10
|50.95
|302
|100 Back
|3
|48.49
|539
|
|John Culver
|JR
|43
|200 IM
|9
|1:47.94
|579
|100 Back
|7
|49.39
|466
|
|Pierce Thionvil
|SO
|43
|500 Free
|10
|4:27.57
|544
|200 Free
|4
|1:37.67
|574
|
|Carson Witte
|FR
|42
|100 Fly
|11
|51.31
|270
|100 Breast
|4
|54.06
|619
|
|AJ Mainord
|SR
|40
|100 Fly
|12
|53.49
|122
|100 Breast
|5
|54.3
|602
|
|Jackson Skigen
|SR
|40
|200 IM
|10
|1:48.64
|553
|100 Breast
|7
|54.7
|572
|
|John Easton
|SR
|27
|100 Fly
|3
|47.17
|650
|
|Tyler Barfield
|SR
|24
|100 Back
|6
|48.72
|521
|
Cincinnati
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Calvin Coetzee
|SR
|77
|500 Free
|5
|4:25.96
|573
|200 Free
|3
|1:37.64
|576
|1650 Free
|5
|15:35.71
|447
|
|Will Claus
|SO
|77
|3 mtr Diving
|6
|286.95
|
|1 mtr Diving
|5
|257.35
|
|Platform Diving
|2
|331.5
|
|
|Alex Givens
|FR
|76
|3 mtr Diving
|4
|297.8
|
|1 mtr Diving
|4
|293.4
|
|Platform Diving
|6
|229.85
|
|
|Preston Landolt
|FR
|74
|3 mtr Diving
|5
|290.2
|
|1 mtr Diving
|6
|248.4
|
|Platform Diving
|5
|230.65
|
|
|Alex Gonzalez
|JR
|71
|500 Free
|6
|4:26.49
|563
|200 Free
|7
|1:38.93
|512
|1650 Free
|6
|15:36.1
|445
|
|Josh Knapke
|
|69
|3 mtr Diving
|7
|245.1
|
|1 mtr Diving
|7
|244.1
|
|Platform Diving
|7
|214.3
|
|
|Michael Balcera
|SR
|64
|500 Free
|1
|4:20.65
|661
|100 Fly
|1
|46.72
|686
|
|Ricky Williams
|JR
|62
|500 Free
|12
|4:28.9
|519
|200 Free
|6
|1:38.62
|527
|1650 Free
|7
|15:49.23
|367
|
|Christopher Bro
|FR
|62
|500 Free
|9
|4:26.02
|571
|200 Free
|8
|1:39.73
|470
|1650 Free
|9
|15:56.35
|325
|
|Hunter Gubeno
|JR
|59
|200 IM
|3
|1:45.16
|676
|100 Back
|1
|47.64
|604
|
|Ido Gal
|FR
|55
|500 Free
|7
|4:27.59
|543
|1650 Free
|1
|15:14.52
|565
|
|Kevin Leibold
|SR
|54
|500 Free
|3
|4:23.13
|621
|1650 Free
|3
|15:24.01
|514
|
|Drew Hawthorne
|JR
|52
|50 Free
|3
|19.82
|660
|100 Fly
|5
|47.66
|610
|
|Spencer Sehlhor
|SR
|51
|200 IM
|6
|1:49.07
|536
|400 IM
|3
|3:48.54
|620
|
|Brogan Robinson
|FR
|49
|200 IM
|5
|1:48.86
|545
|100 Breast
|6
|54.63
|577
|
|Erik Menchhofer
|SO
|47
|400 IM
|5
|3:53.91
|520
|1650 Free
|8
|15:56.13
|327
|
|Conner Funke
|GS
|45
|200 IM
|7
|1:49.20
|531
|100 Breast
|8
|54.79
|565
|
|Jet Fuhrmann
|FR
|44
|50 Free
|8
|20.43
|537
|100 Fly
|8
|48.94
|496
|
|Tommy Eaton
|JR
|43
|100 Fly
|7
|48.51
|536
|100 Breast
|9
|58.47
|269
|
|Collin Singler
|SO
|43
|100 Fly
|4
|47.37
|633
|100 Breast
|10
|58.6
|260
|
|Thomas Matthew
|JR
|42
|50 Free
|10
|20.59
|501
|200 Free
|5
|1:38.59
|529
|
|Maksim Maskalen
|FR
|40
|400 IM
|7
|3:55.48
|487
|1650 Free
|10
|16:24.48
|184
|
|Mohamed Abdelba
|SR
|39
|50 Free
|12
|20.85
|439
|100 Fly
|6
|48.47
|539
|
|Drew Harris
|JR
|36
|50 Free
|13
|21.21
|351
|100 Back
|8
|49.76
|434
|
|Owen Holland
|FR
|36
|50 Free
|11
|20.81
|449
|200 Free
|9
|1:41.61
|365
|
|Jason Allen
|JR
|16
|200 IM
|11
|1:50.71
|469
|
Individual Breakdown Women
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
Houston
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Chase Farris
|SR
|88
|1 mtr Diving
|2
|305.8
|
|3 mtr Diving
|1
|337.65
|
|Platform Diving
|2
|275.8
|
|
|Eden Humphrey
|FR
|84
|500 Free
|1
|4:44.84
|671
|200 Free
|5
|1:49.49
|556
|1650 Free
|3
|16:30.39
|578
|
|Josie Graves
|SO
|67
|1 mtr Diving
|7
|264.85
|
|3 mtr Diving
|9
|293.25
|
|Platform Diving
|6
|217.15
|
|
|Hedda Grelz
|JR
|64
|1 mtr Diving
|5
|280.4
|
|3 mtr Diving
|8
|272.65
|
|Platform Diving
|10
|211.25
|
|
|Jolie Blodgett
|5
|63
|1 mtr Diving
|10
|254.2
|
|3 mtr Diving
|7
|287.3
|
|Platform Diving
|7
|214.05
|
|
|Mia Waters
|JR
|58
|1 mtr Diving
|8
|262.45
|
|3 mtr Diving
|6
|304.8
|
|Platform Diving
|15
|191.5
|
|
|Flo Peter
|FR
|46
|200 IM
|9
|2:00.53
|623
|100 Breast
|4
|1:00.71
|685
|
|Mary Catherine
|SO
|46
|500 Free
|8
|4:54.87
|525
|200 Free
|6
|1:49.53
|554
|
|Alondra Ortiz
|FR
|43
|200 IM
|10
|2:01.62
|589
|400 IM
|4
|4:19.94
|539
|
|Audrey McKinnon
|SR
|36
|200 IM
|14
|2:03.33
|531
|100 Breast
|7
|1:01.63
|633
|
|Henrietta Fangl
|SO
|31
|200 IM
|21
|2:03.92
|510
|100 Breast
|3
|59.96
|728
|
|Sophie Anderson
|JR
|29
|200 IM
|13
|2:03.19
|536
|400 IM
|12
|4:20.26
|533
|
|Alexa Massari
|SO
|29
|1 mtr Diving
|25
|197.3
|
|3 mtr Diving
|17
|238.8
|
|Platform Diving
|9
|211.65
|
|
|Maddie Wallin
|JR
|26
|500 Free
|23
|5:00.23
|433
|1650 Free
|6
|16:51.16
|479
|
|Landry Hadder
|FR
|23
|500 Free
|25
|5:01.26
|414
|400 IM
|7
|4:21.03
|519
|
|Abby Jackson
|JR
|21
|500 Free
|19
|4:55.00
|523
|100 Fly
|12
|55.1
|542
|
|Elizabeth Richa
|SR
|16
|500 Free
|28
|5:02.28
|396
|200 Free
|11
|1:50.56
|508
|
|Adelaide Meuter
|SO
|15.5
|50 Free
|23
|23.84
|444
|100 Fly
|13
|55.2
|535
|
|Abbie Alvarez
|SO
|15
|200 IM
|19
|2:03.63
|521
|100 Fly
|17
|54.5
|586
|
|Noor El Gendy
|FR
|13.5
|200 IM
|29
|2:07.01
|392
|100 Fly
|13
|55.2
|535
|
|Julia Koluch
|SR
|13
|50 Free
|42
|24.91
|232
|100 Back
|14
|55.97
|497
|
FIU
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Maha Gouda
|
|86
|1 mtr Diving
|4
|283.95
|
|3 mtr Diving
|2
|319.4
|
|Platform Diving
|1
|296.1
|
|
|Christie Chue
|JR
|60
|200 IM
|1
|1:58.4
|686
|100 Breast
|2
|59.28
|769
|
|Ruska Lehtonen
|FR
|53
|1 mtr Diving
|16
|217.7
|
|3 mtr Diving
|11
|267.8
|
|Platform Diving
|4
|237.45
|
|
|Var Eidesgaard
|FR
|51
|500 Free
|12
|4:54.99
|523
|200 Free
|9
|1:48.91
|581
|1650 Free
|11
|17:00.46
|431
|
|Mia Zahab
|SR
|50
|200 IM
|2
|1:58.86
|673
|400 IM
|8
|4:22.3
|495
|
|Harliai Curthoy
|FR
|49
|500 Free
|7
|4:50.21
|597
|200 Free
|4
|1:47.41
|641
|
|Kelsie Campbell
|5Y
|48
|50 Free
|5
|22.96
|616
|100 Fly
|7
|53.97
|622
|
|Ellie Maradyn
|JR
|47
|400 IM
|6
|4:20.77
|524
|1650 Free
|7
|16:51.62
|477
|
|Jessica Shpilko
|SO
|47
|50 Free
|3
|22.85
|636
|100 Fly
|9
|54.45
|589
|
|Raquel Mason
|SR
|40
|1 mtr Diving
|12
|242.35
|
|3 mtr Diving
|22
|228.1
|
|Platform Diving
|8
|202.6
|
|
|Oumy Diop
|FR
|37
|50 Free
|16
|23.9
|432
|100 Fly
|4
|53.19
|673
|
|Lamija Medosevi
|SR
|34
|50 Free
|15
|23.59
|496
|100 Back
|8
|56.04
|492
|
|Delaine Goll
|SR
|33
|200 IM
|17
|2:02.06
|574
|100 Breast
|6
|1:01.2
|658
|
|Nicole Frank-Ro
|FR
|32
|400 IM
|1
|4:14.53
|627
|
|Ingrid Huszar
|FR
|32
|200 IM
|18
|2:02.53
|559
|100 Breast
|5
|1:00.72
|685
|
|Alexa Lemus Her
|JR
|20
|1 mtr Diving
|18
|224.05
|
|3 mtr Diving
|23
|226.6
|
|Platform Diving
|16
|182.95
|
|
|Serena Buchwald
|
|13
|1 mtr Diving
|14
|230.95
|
|
|Kasia Kolodziej
|SR
|11
|50 Free
|29
|23.99
|413
|100 Fly
|16
|55.3
|527
|
|Eriana Temperin
|SR
|6
|200 IM
|27
|2:05.97
|433
|200 Free
|19
|1:51.79
|450
|
|Anelis Roque
|SO
|3
|100 Fly
|33
|57.23
|370
|100 Back
|22
|56.63
|449
|
SMU
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Nicole Stambo
|SR
|84
|1 mtr Diving
|1
|307.55
|
|3 mtr Diving
|5
|305.55
|
|Platform Diving
|3
|267.1
|
|
|Frederica Kizek
|SR
|80
|500 Free
|5
|4:50.06
|599
|400 IM
|3
|4:19.12
|553
|1650 Free
|2
|16:27.79
|589
|
|Lucrezia Napole
|FR
|64
|50 Free
|1
|22.7
|661
|200 Free
|1
|1:46.19
|688
|
|Luana Alonso
|
|50
|50 Free
|8
|23.12
|588
|100 Fly
|2
|52.08
|747
|
|Johanna Gudmund
|JR
|50
|50 Free
|2
|22.73
|656
|100 Fly
|8
|54.58
|580
|
|Jenna Watson
|JR
|49
|200 IM
|6
|2:01.38
|596
|400 IM
|5
|4:20.05
|537
|
|Maxine Parkinso
|JR
|48
|200 IM
|7
|2:01.97
|577
|100 Fly
|5
|53.78
|635
|
|Valentina Becer
|SR
|41
|50 Free
|13
|23.44
|527
|100 Fly
|3
|52.8
|699
|
|Indra Vandenbus
|JR
|30
|50 Free
|14
|23.5
|515
|200 Free
|10
|1:49.52
|555
|
|Carlotta Scarpi
|FR
|28
|200 IM
|12
|2:02.57
|557
|400 IM
|14
|4:22.37
|494
|
|Jimena Leguizam
|FR
|26
|200 IM
|23
|2:06.17
|425
|100 Back
|6
|54.74
|579
|
|Ashley Lugbill
|SO
|25
|400 IM
|15
|4:24.71
|448
|100 Breast
|14
|1:03.52
|518
|
|Julia Yakushi
|SR
|20
|50 Free
|47
|29.31
|1
|100 Breast
|9
|1:03.07
|547
|
|Kate Janzen
|SO
|18
|100 Fly
|22
|55.49
|513
|100 Back
|12
|55.52
|528
|
|Maddy Lewis
|JR
|17
|50 Free
|46
|29.14
|1
|100 Breast
|10
|1:03.26
|535
|
|Tiffanie Ruan
|SO
|17
|50 Free
|10
|23.26
|562
|200 Free
|29
|1:53.9
|346
|
|Hannah Lockyer
|FR
|16
|400 IM
|17
|4:24.42
|454
|100 Breast
|18
|1:03.52
|518
|
|Annabelle Corco
|SR
|14
|500 Free
|26
|5:01.32
|413
|1650 Free
|13
|17:06.62
|398
|
Rice Owls
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Amelia Kane
|SO
|78
|500 Free
|6
|4:50.17
|597
|400 IM
|2
|4:18.39
|565
|1650 Free
|4
|16:41.45
|527
|
|Ella Dyson
|FR
|74
|500 Free
|3
|4:48.07
|627
|200 Free
|12
|1:50.67
|503
|1650 Free
|1
|16:24.04
|605
|
|Shannon Campbel
|SR
|62
|500 Free
|4
|4:48.49
|621
|400 IM
|16
|4:26.08
|421
|1650 Free
|5
|16:50.52
|483
|
|Zoe Spitz
|SR
|59
|200 Free
|3
|1:47.37
|642
|100 Back
|1
|52.8
|694
|
|Lauren McDougal
|SR
|56
|500 Free
|2
|4:45.37
|664
|200 Free
|2
|1:46.55
|674
|
|Arielle Hayon
|SO
|55
|50 Free
|7
|23.02
|606
|100 Fly
|1
|52.01
|752
|
|Imogen Meers
|JR
|54
|200 IM
|4
|1:59.69
|648
|100 Back
|2
|53.72
|641
|
|Ginny Qian
|SR
|51
|500 Free
|11
|4:54.53
|530
|200 Free
|8
|1:51.11
|482
|1650 Free
|14
|17:07.98
|390
|
|Lily Cramer
|FR
|41
|200 IM
|5
|2:01.27
|600
|400 IM
|11
|4:18.63
|561
|
|Abigail King
|FR
|33
|100 Fly
|10
|54.68
|573
|100 Back
|11
|55.43
|534
|
|Elizabeth Myers
|JR
|33
|500 Free
|9
|4:53.31
|550
|200 Free
|14
|1:50.92
|491
|
|Ava Hamblett
|FR
|23
|500 Free
|15
|4:59.86
|439
|1650 Free
|16
|17:17.57
|339
|
|Sini Koivu
|SR
|16
|50 Free
|39
|24.29
|350
|100 Breast
|11
|1:03.31
|531
|
|Megan Schultze
|SO
|13
|100 Fly
|23
|55.66
|499
|100 Breast
|16
|1:03.86
|495
|
|Lauren Brantley
|JR
|12
|200 IM
|26
|2:05.95
|434
|100 Fly
|15
|55.27
|530
|
|Briana Gellinea
|JR
|11
|500 Free
|16
|5:02.29
|396
|200 Free
|32
|1:54.44
|321
|
|Mimi Filkin
|JR
|3
|200 IM
|24
|2:07.02
|392
|100 Back
|23
|56.65
|447
|
|Lauren Hurt
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|36
|2:10.24
|270
|100 Fly
|36
|57.74
|328
|
Cincinnati
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Joleigh Crye
|FR
|72
|50 Free
|11
|23.4
|535
|100 Fly
|6
|53.88
|628
|100 Breast
|1
|59.07
|783
|
|Grace Gavin
|FR
|53
|200 IM
|3
|1:59.34
|658
|100 Back
|4
|54.25
|610
|
|Jessica Davis
|JR
|49
|50 Free
|4
|22.93
|622
|200 Free
|7
|1:49.6
|551
|
|Annabelle Young
|SO
|40
|400 IM
|9
|4:17.66
|578
|1650 Free
|9
|16:54.12
|464
|
|Madelyn Hensler
|SO
|31
|500 Free
|14
|4:56.54
|497
|200 Free
|22
|1:52.85
|398
|1650 Free
|12
|17:02.85
|418
|
|Lily Jones
|FR
|27
|500 Free
|32
|5:05.45
|339
|100 Back
|3
|54.24
|610
|
|Sophie Curtis
|FR
|25
|200 Free
|16
|1:51.25
|476
|100 Back
|13
|55.96
|498
|
|Kaylee Nagel
|SO
|24
|50 Free
|12
|23.41
|533
|100 Breast
|17
|1:02.6
|576
|
|Logan Lawhorn
|JR
|15
|200 IM
|22
|2:04.71
|481
|100 Breast
|15
|1:03.85
|496
|
|Ingrid Fretz
|FR
|13
|500 Free
|20
|4:57.69
|477
|200 Free
|23
|1:53.08
|386
|1650 Free
|19
|17:22.93
|310
|
|Elizabeth Noble
|JR
|13
|1 mtr Diving
|26
|195.15
|
|3 mtr Diving
|15
|241.9
|
|Platform Diving
|24
|155.45
|
|
|Payton Woodring
|FR
|12
|100 Fly
|31
|57.16
|375
|100 Back
|15
|56.29
|474
|
|Meghan Fleury
|SO
|12
|50 Free
|19
|23.64
|486
|100 Back
|19
|56.07
|490
|
|Ella Chown
|FR
|12
|200 IM
|20
|2:03.78
|515
|100 Fly
|18
|54.58
|580
|
|Katherine Conno
|SR
|6
|100 Fly
|19
|55.38
|521
|
|Mia Hensley
|FR
|6
|400 IM
|19
|4:26.05
|421
|
|Hampton Gucky
|FR
|5
|100 Fly
|34
|57.26
|367
|100 Back
|20
|56.46
|461
|
|Rylee Waslyn
|FR
|4
|400 IM
|21
|4:28.07
|380
|1650 Free
|25
|17:40.13
|225
|
East Carolina
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Frida Zuniga
|FR
|75
|1 mtr Diving
|6
|271.45
|
|3 mtr Diving
|4
|306.1
|
|Platform Diving
|5
|229.25
|
|
|Polina Rukosuev
|SR
|39
|500 Free
|10
|4:54.32
|534
|200 Free
|28
|1:53.28
|376
|1650 Free
|8
|16:52.26
|474
|
|Caitlin Reynera
|SR
|38
|200 IM
|11
|2:02.43
|562
|100 Breast
|8
|1:02.28
|595
|
|Sadie Covington
|FR
|38
|500 Free
|13
|4:56.22
|503
|200 Free
|18
|1:51.42
|467
|1650 Free
|10
|16:57.69
|445
|
|Flanary Patters
|JR
|33
|1 mtr Diving
|11
|252.5
|
|3 mtr Diving
|14
|252.25
|
|Platform Diving
|21
|168.85
|
|
|Brynna Wolfe
|SR
|25
|50 Free
|38
|24.19
|370
|100 Back
|5
|54.56
|591
|
|Laura Kellberg
|SO
|20
|50 Free
|9
|23.23
|567
|100 Back
|26
|57.17
|408
|
|Anna Otto
|SR
|18
|1 mtr Diving
|21
|220.6
|
|3 mtr Diving
|13
|261.1
|
|Platform Diving
|25
|155.05
|
|
|Caitlin Irvine
|FR
|18
|1 mtr Diving
|20
|221.1
|
|3 mtr Diving
|16
|239.1
|
|Platform Diving
|23
|160.0
|
|
|Rachael Brown
|FR
|15
|200 IM
|35
|2:08.99
|316
|100 Breast
|12
|1:03.43
|524
|
|Heidi Bruining
|FR
|14
|200 IM
|28
|2:06.47
|414
|100 Breast
|13
|1:03.48
|520
|
|Emilee Hamblin
|FR
|9
|500 Free
|17
|4:53.88
|541
|100 Fly
|28
|56.82
|404
|
|Randi Palandro
|SR
|4
|50 Free
|34
|24.14
|381
|100 Fly
|21
|55.46
|515
|
|Rachel Gibson
|SO
|2
|200 IM
|33
|2:08.26
|344
|100 Breast
|23
|1:06.33
|325
|
|Abigail Tomlins
|FR
|1
|50 Free
|45
|25.52
|144
|100 Breast
|24
|1:06.66
|303
|
|Sara Kalawska
|FR
|1
|200 IM
|30
|2:07.3
|381
|100 Fly
|24
|55.89
|481
|
|Kendall Bensen
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|43
|25.09
|203
|100 Back
|30
|57.71
|368
|
|Meghan Armstron
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|36
|24.17
|375
|100 Back
|29
|57.6
|376
|
|Ava Iannetta
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|35
|24.16
|377
|100 Fly
|30
|57.14
|377
|
|Morgan Reilly
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|35
|5:09.31
|273
|400 IM
|25
|4:40.07
|159
|
FAU
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Alicia Mora Her
|SR
|67
|1 mtr Diving
|3
|287.5
|
|3 mtr Diving
|3
|312.4
|
|Platform Diving
|14
|193.2
|
|
|Trinity McNall
|SO
|35
|1 mtr Diving
|9
|266.85
|
|3 mtr Diving
|24
|223.8
|
|Platform Diving
|13
|204.15
|
|
|Amelia Robertso
|FR
|23
|50 Free
|28
|23.96
|419
|100 Back
|7
|55.49
|530
|
|*Selina Stauden
|JR
|17
|3 mtr Diving
|10
|289.95
|
|
|Maggie Casey
|JR
|15
|500 Free
|22
|5:00.18
|434
|200 Free
|15
|1:51.16
|480
|
|Selina Staudenh
|JR
|15
|1 mtr Diving
|19
|221.75
|
|Platform Diving
|17
|180.85
|
|
|Katarzyna Szlek
|SO
|14
|500 Free
|27
|5:02.1
|399
|200 Free
|17
|1:51.06
|485
|1650 Free
|20
|17:27.37
|287
|
|Kirsty Hobson
|SR
|11
|500 Free
|21
|4:58.56
|462
|200 Free
|21
|1:52.36
|422
|1650 Free
|22
|17:30.8
|270
|
|Lydia Lanahan
|FR
|9
|50 Free
|17
|23.59
|496
|200 Free
|29
|1:53.9
|346
|
|Riley Trout
|SO
|7
|400 IM
|18
|4:25.61
|430
|100 Back
|25
|56.83
|434
|
|Lauren Wright
|JR
|6
|100 Fly
|20
|55.4
|520
|100 Back
|24
|57.3
|398
|
|Grace Powell
|FR
|6
|1 mtr Diving
|22
|217.9
|
|3 mtr Diving
|25
|205.7
|
|Platform Diving
|22
|164.9
|
|
|Avery Floyd
|SO
|5
|200 IM
|37
|2:10.32
|267
|100 Breast
|20
|1:04.42
|457
|
|Molly Jordan
|SR
|5
|200 IM
|25
|2:05.57
|449
|400 IM
|20
|4:26.9
|404
|
|Maddy Archer
|JR
|5
|500 Free
|29
|5:03.43
|375
|400 IM
|24
|4:35.36
|236
|1650 Free
|21
|17:29.01
|279
|
|Julia Earnshaw
|FR
|4
|50 Free
|22
|23.79
|455
|200 Free
|24
|1:53.13
|384
|
|Julia Quinn
|SO
|2
|500 Free
|33
|5:06.71
|317
|100 Breast
|26
|1:08.47
|198
|1650 Free
|23
|17:31.71
|265
|
|Jacqueline Grab
|GS
|1
|50 Free
|24
|24.03
|404
|100 Back
|28
|57.56
|379
|
|Dolores Margni
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|41
|24.51
|306
|100 Fly
|29
|57.09
|381
|
|Megan Drover-Sm
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|36
|5:10.69
|251
|200 Free
|26
|1:53.23
|379
|
|Taylor Brittain
|JR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|27
|172.1
|
|3 mtr Diving
|26
|165.8
|
|Platform Diving
|26
|135.1
|
|
North Texas
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Shaena McCloud
|SO
|40
|50 Free
|6
|22.98
|613
|100 Fly
|11
|54.77
|567
|
|Saylor Hawkins
|SR
|39
|1 mtr Diving
|17
|226.4
|
|3 mtr Diving
|12
|267.35
|
|Platform Diving
|12
|207.3
|
|
|Olivia Dollar
|SR
|34
|1 mtr Diving
|15
|220.55
|
|3 mtr Diving
|19
|237.8
|
|Platform Diving
|11
|209.8
|
|
|Brigid Krbec
|SR
|24
|1 mtr Diving
|13
|233.1
|
|3 mtr Diving
|20
|234.8
|
|Platform Diving
|20
|173.45
|
|
|Diana Kolb
|JR
|22
|400 IM
|23
|4:33.07
|279
|100 Back
|9
|55.19
|550
|
|London Farris
|SR
|18
|50 Free
|21
|23.69
|476
|200 Free
|13
|1:50.77
|498
|
|Altaira Wallqui
|SR
|14
|1 mtr Diving
|24
|200.0
|
|3 mtr Diving
|18
|238.3
|
|Platform Diving
|19
|174.25
|
|
|Makaia Goemans
|SR
|13
|1 mtr Diving
|23
|204.95
|
|3 mtr Diving
|21
|228.75
|
|Platform Diving
|18
|175.65
|
|
|Kennedy Eichler
|SO
|12
|500 Free
|31
|5:05.15
|345
|400 IM
|22
|4:30.42
|331
|1650 Free
|17
|17:18.05
|336
|
|Emily Ally
|SO
|9
|50 Free
|27
|23.94
|423
|100 Back
|17
|55.76
|512
|
|Laura Mazzotta
|SO
|6
|200 IM
|34
|2:08.96
|317
|100 Breast
|19
|1:03.98
|487
|
|Noelle Marsh
|SO
|5
|50 Free
|20
|23.67
|480
|200 Free
|25
|1:52.77
|402
|
|Hallie Connell
|SR
|4
|50 Free
|44
|25.4
|159
|100 Breast
|21
|1:05.24
|400
|
|Paige Walsh
|SO
|3
|500 Free
|34
|5:07.93
|296
|100 Breast
|22
|1:05.56
|377
|
|Kaylyn King
|SO
|1
|500 Free
|38
|5:14.23
|198
|1650 Free
|24
|17:33.38
|257
|
|Samantha Robles
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|32
|24.11
|387
|100 Fly
|27
|56.79
|406
|100 Back
|31
|58.38
|318
|
|Cierra Scully
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|30
|24.03
|404
|100 Fly
|26
|56.67
|416
|
|Allison Scott
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|26
|23.86
|440
|100 Back
|32
|59.09
|268
|
|Tram Nguyen
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|31
|2:07.77
|363
|100 Fly
|32
|57.18
|374
|
|Kailey Turner
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|30
|5:04.78
|351
|200 Free
|27
|1:53.27
|377
|
Tulane
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Kate Amar
|SR
|26
|200 IM
|15
|2:03.98
|508
|400 IM
|13
|4:22.18
|497
|
|Sydney Mullin
|FR
|19
|500 Free
|18
|4:54.66
|528
|200 Free
|31
|1:54.01
|341
|1650 Free
|15
|17:08.54
|387
|
|Mya Drost-Parra
|SR
|17
|400 IM
|10
|4:18.07
|571
|
|Quinlan Hinerfe
|FR
|17
|200 IM
|32
|2:07.96
|355
|100 Back
|10
|55.42
|535
|
|Grace Dale
|FR
|14
|50 Free
|18
|23.63
|488
|100 Back
|18
|55.77
|511
|
|Elena Gingras
|FR
|13
|500 Free
|24
|5:01.15
|417
|200 Free
|20
|1:51.84
|447
|1650 Free
|18
|17:21.72
|316
|
|Reese Dunkenber
|SO
|11
|50 Free
|40
|24.42
|323
|100 Back
|16
|57.0
|421
|
|Gianna Spremull
|JR
|11
|200 IM
|16
|2:04.22
|499
|100 Back
|27
|57.49
|384
|
|Riley Hendrix
|JR
|4
|50 Free
|25
|23.8
|453
|100 Back
|21
|56.47
|461
|
|Bella Lojewski
|FR
|0
|100 Fly
|37
|58.03
|304
|200 Free
|34
|1:56.64
|225
|
|Olcaytu Hatipog
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|37
|24.18
|373
|100 Fly
|35
|57.43
|353
|
|Eleanor McMeen
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|33
|24.13
|383
|100 Fly
|25
|56.65
|418
|
|Liv Davison
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|31
|24.05
|400
|100 Breast
|25
|1:06.57
|309
|
|Jennifer Gougel
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|37
|5:11.08
|244
|200 Free
|33
|1:54.79
|304
|1650 Free
|26
|17:41.23
|220
|