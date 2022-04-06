2022 British Swimming Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday’s finals session will feature the women’s 800 freestyle, men’s 50 breaststroke, women’s 50 butterfly, men’s 200 butterfly, women’s 100 backstroke, men’s 100 backstroke, and women’s 200 breaststroke with World Championship selection on the line for many athletes on day 2 of the competition.

World Champion Adam Peaty led a strong field of 50 breaststrokers during prelims, finishing with a time of 27.10. The entire field is separated by less than a second, making room for a tight final in the event.

In a similar fashion, the women’s 100 backstroke will feature a race between top qualifier Medi Harris and Olympians Kathleen Dawson and Cassie Wild. With Lauren Cox qualifying as the third seed this morning between the two Olympians, there will certainly be a close finish in finals. Dawson already holds one of the two World Championships spots for this race due to her finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, leaving the rest of the field to chase the remaining slot.

Other top qualifiers from the prelims session include Abbie Wood in the women’s 200 breast, Brodie Williams in the men’s 100 back, Mason Wilby in the men’s 200 butterfly, and Harriet Jones in the women’s 50 butterfly.

Some names have been pre-selected to compete at the World Championships by virtue of their performances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. They are as follows:

Additionally, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Matt Richards will all earn a spot at Worlds because they swam on in a relay final that won a medal in Tokyo.

Women’s 800m Freestyle

British Record: 8:14.10, Rebecca Adlington, 2008

British World Championship Qualifying Time: 8:23.59

Top 3 Finishers:

Leah Crisp (Bath NC) – 8:45.98 Fleur Lewis (Barnet Copt) – 8:49.80 Ashleigh Baillie (Co Sheffield)- 8:51.34

Top seeded Leah Crisp managed to hold off a charging field in the women’s 800 freestyle to win the British National Title. Crisp led the entire race, maintaining a strong pace to win her first national title.

Fleur Lewis attempted to close on Crisp, but couldn’t run her down. However, she still touched in a final time of 8:49.80 to best 3rd place finisher Ashleign Baillie by almost 2 seconds.

None of the top finishers managed to get near the World Championship qualifying standard of 8:23.59, meaning Great Britian will have no representatives in the event at the meet.

Men’s 50m Breaststroke

Top 3 Finishers:

To nobody’s surprise, world record holder Adam Peaty hit the wall first in this final with a time of 26.91. Peaty, who is already pre-qualified to race the 100 breaststroke at the World Championships, will most likely add this event to his lineup as well. With his time, Peaty now ranks 3rd in the world for the 2021-2022 season.

Peaty’s Loughboro training partner James Wilby managed to get his hands to the wall second, potentially adding another event to his World Championships line-up. Wilby already holds qualifying spots in the 100 and 200 breaststroke as well. Glasgow’s Craig Benson hit the wall third, touching with a time of 27.55, quickly closing on Wilby over the last 15 meters.

Women’s 50m Butterfly

British Record: 25.20, Francesca Halsall, 2014

Top 3 Finishers:

Harriet Jones (Cardiff) – 26.48 Sophie Yendell (Derventio) – 26.67 Georgina Pryor (Derventio)- 26.77

Harriet Jones started off with a strong stroke and never let up as she led the 50 butterfly field, swimming to victory with a final time of 26.48. She came in over .2 ahead of Derventio teammates Sophie Yendell and Georgina Pryor, who managed to take 2nd and 3rd, respectively. All three swimmers were faster than their times from prelims with their swims.

Although this race does not count for World Championships qualification, Jones’ swim puts her in a good position to qualify for the women’s 100 butterfly later in the meet.

Men’s 200m Butterfly

British Record: 1:54.58, Michael Rock, 2009

British World Championship Qualifying Time: 1:55.33

Top 3 Finishers:

Olympic medalist James Guy dominated this race, touching first by exactly a second with a time of 1:56.31. In his post-race interview, Guy mentioned that he had only been training consistently for approximately 2 to 3 months after a whirlwhind tour following the Tokyo Olympic Games. Although he missed the World Championship qualifying time here, Guy is already pre-qualified to compete in the relays due to his performances in Tokyo.

Mason Wilby, who took the top qualifying spot out of prelims, managed to touch second in the final with a time of 1:57.31, slightly faster than his time from prelims. Jay Lelliot came in close behind to take third in 1:57.77.

Women’s 100m Backstroke

British Record: 58.08, Kathleen Dawson , 2021

British World Championship Qualifying Time: 59.02

Top 3 Finishers:

Men’s 100m Backstroke

British Record: 52.73, Liam Tancock, 2009

British World Championship Qualifying Time: 53.32

Top 3 Finishers:

Women’s 200m Breaststroke

British Record: 2:20.89, Molly Renshaw, 2021

British World Championship Qualifying Time: 2:23.31

Top 3 Finishers: