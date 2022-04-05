2022 British Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 5th – Sunday, April 10th
- Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships & Commonwealth Games-qualifying competition
- British Swimming 2022 Budapest Selection Policy
- Commonwealth Games Selection Policies vary by home nation
The opening night of finals from the 2022 British Swimming Championships in Sheffield will feature six different events, four of which have World Championship qualifying implications.
The women’s 200 free and 400 IM, plus the men’s 400 free and 100 breast, will have Budapest spots on the line, with the majority of the country’s top athletes in attendance.
Some names have been pre-selected to compete at the World Championships by virtue of their performances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. They are as follows:
- Kathleen Dawson – 100m back
- Tom Dean – 200m free
- Luke Greenbank – 200m back
- Daniel Jervis – 1500m free
- Max Litchfield – 400m IM
- Adam Peaty – 100m breaststroke
- Ben Proud – 50m free
- Molly Renshaw – 200m breast
- Duncan Scott – 200m free & 200m IM
- James Wilby – 100m & 200m breast
- Abbie Wood – 200m IM
Additionally, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Matt Richards will all earn a spot at Worlds due to the fact that they swam on in a relay final that won a medal in Tokyo.
Women’s 50 Breast Final
- British Record: 30.04, Imogen Clark, 2018
- Imogen Clark (Derventio), 30.10
- Sarah Vasey (Loughboro NC), 31.02
- Kara Hanlon (Edinburgh Un), 31.13
22-year-old Imogen Clark took a serious run at her British Record in the final of the women’s 50 breaststroke, blasting her way to a time of 30.10 to clear the field by almost a full second.
Clark’s time falls just six one-hundredths shy of her National Record of 30.04, set at the 2018 Euros, and vaults her into #3 in the world for the 2021-22 season.
Loughborough’s Sarah Vasey, who set a best time of 30.23 en route to placing fourth in this event at the 2021 European Championships, took second in 31.02, while Edinburgh’s Kara Hanlon rounded out the podium in 31.13.
Hanlon lowers her PB for the second time today, having first brought it down from 31.42 to 31.34 in the preliminaries.
Men’s 50 Back Final
- British Record: 24.04, Liam Tancock, 2009
- Sebastian Somerset (Loughboro Un), 25.30
- Scott Gibson (Edinburgh Un), 25.45
- Liam White (Swansea Uni), 25.46
Canadian native Sebastian Somerset pulled out the victory in the men’s 50 backstroke in a time of 25.30, re-lowering his personal best of 25.65 set in the heats.
Somerset is currently attending Loughborough University, and his PB coming into the meet was 25.96 from the 2019 Canadian World Trials.
Edinburgh University’s Scott Gibson, who set a new Scottish Record of 25.38 in the heats, was the runner-up in 25.45, while the Swansea duo of Liam White (25.46) and Joe Small (25.48) took third and fourth.
Women’s 200 Free Final
- British Record: 1:55.54, Joanne Jackson, 2009
- Worlds Consideration: 1:56.28
- Abbie Wood (Loughboro NC), 1:57.61
- Freya Anderson (Bath NC), 1:57.63
- Freya Colbert (Nova Cent’n), 1:57.90
In a replay of the 2021 Olympic Trials, Abbie Wood and Freya Anderson went head-to-head in the women’s 200 free final and were separated by mere hundredths at each wall leading into the final 50.
With Wood leading by .04 at the 150, the two produced near-identical final splits as Wood held off Anderson, 1:57.61 to 1:57.63, to book a win in the event.
At last year’s selection meet, the two were right together through the 150 before Anderson pulled away and earned the win.
Wood, who set a best time of 1:57.48 in that meet last year, is already pre-selected for Worlds in the 200 IM. Anderson has been as fast as 1:56.06, done back in January 2020, but wasn’t able to hit the minimum Worlds qualifying time of 1:56.28 here.
18-year-old Freya Colbert, who came in with a best time of 2:00.90, had a massive swim in 1:57.90 to take third, as she was right with Wood and Anderson throughout the whole race.
Top 3 Splits:
Colbert was a finalist in the 400 IM at the 2021 European Junior Championships, an event she will swim in the ‘A’ final of later in this session.
Medi Harris (1:59.44) and Tamryn Van Selm (1:59.80) made it five women sub-2:00 in the ‘A’ final.
By finishing in the top four, Anderson, Colbert and Harris will be considered for the team in the 4×200 free relay. The British qualifying criteria notes that finishing in the top four of the 100 and 200 free does not earn an athlete automatic qualification.
University of Stirling’s Lucy Hope, a 2020 Olympian, won the ‘B’ final in 1:59.70, well under what it took to make the ‘A’ final this morning (2:01.08). Hope swam a best of 1:57.65 at the 2021 British Trials to take third.
Men’s 400 Free Final
- British Record: 3:43.75, James Guy, 2015
- Worlds Consideration: 3:46.34
- Daniel Jervis (Swansea Uni), 3:46.44
- Luke Turley (Bath NC), 3:48.52
- Kieran Bird (Bath NC), 3:48.58
Swansea University’s Daniel Jervis put himself in position to take a run at the Worlds consideration time in the men’s 400 freestyle, getting out to a quick opening 200 of 1:51.87.
With 50 meters to go, Jervis needed to split 28.28 or better to hit the qualifying time of 3:46.34, and he fell just shy by a tenth, splitting 28.38 to record a final time of 3:46.44.
Despite missing the cut, Jervis’ swim does mark a massive new personal best, lowering his previous PB of 3:47.57, and he’s already been pre-selected for the Worlds team by virtue of his fifth-place finish in the 1500 free at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Kieran Bird of the Bath National Centre won this event at the 2021 Olympic Trials, hitting a lifetime best time of 3:46.00, but tonight it was his teammate Luke Turley who edged him out for second.
Turley was ahead of Bird by about six-tenths at the halfway mark and it stayed that way until the closing 50, as Bird made a late charge but ran out of room. Turley estabished a new best of 3:48.52, while Bird nearly matched his time from the Olympics (3:48.55) to take third in 3:48.55.
Women’s 400 IM
- British Record: 4:31.33, Hannah Miley, 2009
- Worlds Consideration: 4:37.96
Men’s 100 Breast Final
- British Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty, 2019
- Worlds Consideration: 59.44
So I see that there are no consideration times for stroke 50s. Why schedule the events and not allow people to qualify? Is it just a chance for some more picking favourites or are they legitimately not allowed to swim a 50 stroke if they don’t qualify for another event?
I haven’t looked at the criteria for CWGs yet, but I’d guess there are consideration times for stroke 50s, so it would make sense to swim 50s?
Wow that 200 free was quite disappointing. Maybe a 4×200 next year, they’ll enter it at the europeans. But definitely not at the worlds. They had to average 1:57.5 and none went under it.
Excellent 1:57.9 by 18 year old Freya Colbert tho.
I was very wrong. Not worth sending a women’s 4×200. The men’s 4×200 on the other hand tho…
Wood and Anderson well off the qualifying time. Does this likely mean GB won’t enter individual female 200 free at Worlds?
what happened to Holly Hibbott? she looked so good in 2018/19 at age 19 and 20, winning commonwealth medals and getting frequent ISL wins but now she’s nowhere near that level
I mean 1:57.xx isn’t shabby but do we think Anderson will ever reach the heights that she once seemed destined for?
Nice lil breakthrough from Freya Colbert though
She looked on the cusp after ISL 2020/2021, 50. splits on the relays and 1.51 in the 200, but I think she was pretty injury ravaged again all last year pretty much from as soon as ISL finished until the Olympics. I’m not worrying about established names until summer, as I think most of them had extended breaks after Tokyo and didn’t really expect to have a worlds this year. If they aren’t up to full speed by summer, then we can worry!
Seb Somerset blitzes his PB to win the 50bk in 25.30. He was a nice prospect on the Canadian junior team a few years ago. US born Jonny Marshall wins top GB junior, despite looking much more suited to the longer stuff.
I wonder if the prospect of getting on that GB medley was a pull for a few people…
What’s odd about Somerset is that he was at NCAA’s for Cal literally two weeks ago