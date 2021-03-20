2020 Olympics Creative Director Sasaki Resigns Following Derogatory Comments

Hiroshi Sasaki, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies, has resigned after making derogatory comments about a female entertainer.

According to multiple sources, Sasaki proposed to his creative team that during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, singer Naomi Watanabe should be lowered into the stadium wearing a pig costume, in a bit he called “Olympig.”

After the initial reports surfaced, Sasaki issued an apology regarding the matter. “There was a very inappropriate expression in my ideas and remarks,” Sasaki said. “I sincerely apologize to her and people who have felt discomfort with such contents.”

Wantababe has also commented on the situation, writing, “as a human being, I sincerely hope that we can have a fun and prosperous world where we can respect and recognise each person’s individuality and way of thinking.”

Seiko Hashimoto, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, announced Sasaki’s resignation during a press conference on Thursday, stating that she was “shocked” to hear about the comments.

The news follows the recent resignation of Yoshiro Mori, the former Tokyo 2020 Olympics Chief. According to Japanese media, Mori complained that “talkative” women” made meetings drag on, causing international outrage.