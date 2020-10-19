2020 ISL – London Roar Join Cali Condors at Top of Standings After Meet 2

2020 International Swimming League – Match 2

Match 2 of the regular International Swimming League championship season has drawn to a close with London Roar dominating its three opponents. The club, fueled by strong performances from Christian Diener, Kira Toussaint, Marie Wattel, Maria Kameneva, Guilherme Guido, Alia Atkinson, Duncan Scott, and Adam Peaty scored 609.5 points to lead second-place Iron by 217 points. The Roar finished the 2019 season in second place behind Energy Standard.

Rank Club Club Code Men Women Mixed Total 1 London Roar LON 289.5 304.0 16.0 609.5 2 Iron IRO 164.5 214.0 14.0 392.5 3 DC Trident DCT 147.0 181.0 22.0 350.0 4 Aqua Centurions AQC 220.0 102.0 22.0 344.0

How Standings Work

In the regular championship season, clubs earn points from participating in matches according to the following principle:

1st place – 4 points

2nd place – 3 points

3rd place – 2 points

4th place – 1 point

At the conclusion of the ten regular-season championship matches, the top 8 teams will advance to the semifinals. From there, the top 4 teams will advance to the final where the winner of the 2020 ISL season will be determined. (Unlike in individual races, there are no team jackpot points; a team won’t gain extra points for winning a match by a huge margin.)

One change from last year’s ISL is that there are no divisions by continent (that we know of). Last year those continental divisions allowed the top 2 American teams and top 2 European teams to move onto the semifinals. This means that this season the top 8 teams overall, regardless of continent, will move onto the semifinals. A second change from last year is the addition of 2 new ISL teams, bringing the total number of competing teams to 10.

League Standings After Match 2

Rank Name Club Code Match 1 Match 2 Standings Points =1 Cali Condors CAC 4 4 =1 London Roar LON 4 4 =3 Energy Standard ENS 3 3 =3 Iron IRO 3 3 =5 DC Trident DCT 2 2 =5 LA Current LAC 2 2 =7 Aqua Centurions AQC 1 1 =7 NY Breakers NYB 1 1 Tokyo Frog Kings Toronto Titans

The two teams added in the 2020 season expansion, Tokyo Frog Kings and Toronto Titans, have yet to make appearances in match play. They will begin their regular-season play matches next weekend, October 24 and 25, in Match 3 against Aqua Centurions and LA Current.

While it’s just 1 week into the season, given how many teams (8/10) make the semi-finals, the London Roar, Cali Condors, and Energy Standard are essentially already a lock to advance to the post-season. Essentially, if they can just avoid finishing last in any of the remaining meets, they will qualify for the semi-finals.