2020 ISL – London Roar Join Cali Condors at Top of Standings After Meet 2

2020 International Swimming League – Match 2
- Sunday, October 18: 6 PM-8 PM Local Time (12 noon-2 PM U.S. Eastern, 1 AM-3 AM J+1 Japan)
- Monday, October 19: 4 PM-6 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Teams: Aqua Centurions, DC Trident, Iron, London Roar
Match 2 of the regular International Swimming League championship season has drawn to a close with London Roar dominating its three opponents. The club, fueled by strong performances from Christian Diener, Kira Toussaint, Marie Wattel, Maria Kameneva, Guilherme Guido, Alia Atkinson, Duncan Scott, and Adam Peaty scored 609.5 points to lead second-place Iron by 217 points. The Roar finished the 2019 season in second place behind Energy Standard.
|Rank
|Club
|Club Code
|Men
|Women
|Mixed
|Total
|1
|London Roar
|LON
|289.5
|304.0
|16.0
|609.5
|2
|Iron
|IRO
|164.5
|214.0
|14.0
|392.5
|3
|DC Trident
|DCT
|147.0
|181.0
|22.0
|350.0
|4
|Aqua Centurions
|AQC
|220.0
|102.0
|22.0
|344.0
How Standings Work
In the regular championship season, clubs earn points from participating in matches according to the following principle:
- 1st place – 4 points
- 2nd place – 3 points
- 3rd place – 2 points
- 4th place – 1 point
At the conclusion of the ten regular-season championship matches, the top 8 teams will advance to the semifinals. From there, the top 4 teams will advance to the final where the winner of the 2020 ISL season will be determined. (Unlike in individual races, there are no team jackpot points; a team won’t gain extra points for winning a match by a huge margin.)
One change from last year’s ISL is that there are no divisions by continent (that we know of). Last year those continental divisions allowed the top 2 American teams and top 2 European teams to move onto the semifinals. This means that this season the top 8 teams overall, regardless of continent, will move onto the semifinals. A second change from last year is the addition of 2 new ISL teams, bringing the total number of competing teams to 10.
League Standings After Match 2
|Rank
|Name
|Club Code
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Standings Points
|=1
|Cali Condors
|CAC
|4
|4
|=1
|London Roar
|LON
|4
|4
|=3
|Energy Standard
|ENS
|3
|3
|=3
|Iron
|IRO
|3
|3
|=5
|DC Trident
|DCT
|2
|2
|=5
|LA Current
|LAC
|2
|2
|=7
|Aqua Centurions
|AQC
|1
|1
|=7
|NY Breakers
|NYB
|1
|1
|Tokyo Frog Kings
|Toronto Titans
The two teams added in the 2020 season expansion, Tokyo Frog Kings and Toronto Titans, have yet to make appearances in match play. They will begin their regular-season play matches next weekend, October 24 and 25, in Match 3 against Aqua Centurions and LA Current.
While it’s just 1 week into the season, given how many teams (8/10) make the semi-finals, the London Roar, Cali Condors, and Energy Standard are essentially already a lock to advance to the post-season. Essentially, if they can just avoid finishing last in any of the remaining meets, they will qualify for the semi-finals.
Where is some video of today’s hundred freestyle love to watch that race
The Roar look really good. Kinda an eclectic mix of swimmers from many different countries but it works well.
And the other three teams had a mix of strong and weak events – it was fun watching them battle it out.
So Cali, Ens, London gonna battle it out. Acqua Rhynos out.