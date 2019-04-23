2020 Honorable Mention Kyle Adams Verbally Commits to Iowa

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Munster, Indiana’s Kyle Adams, an Honorable Mention on our list of top recruits from the boys’ high school class of 2020, has verbally committed to swim at the University of Iowa beginning in the 2020-21 school year. A junior at Munster High School, he won the 100 breast at the 2019 Indiana High School Boys’ Meet in February, the first state title in the event in school history. He also placed 9th in the 50 free (20.95), swam breast (24.64) on the runner-up 200 medley relay, and led off the 9th-place 200 free relay (21.14). His winning time in the 100 breast (54.08) lowered his own school record and was a personal best for the junior. As a sophomore, he had gone 55.99 to tie for 6th in the event. Adams was named 2018-19 Post-Tribune Boys Swimmer of the Year for his performances at 2019 States.

Adams swims year-round with Munster Swim Club under head coach Matt Lee. He has made enormous progress since the start of his junior year season, especially in the 200 breast, where he went from a PB of 2:12.7 in November 2017 to a 2:05.0 in January 2018, to a 2:01.2 in March 2019.

With another year-and-a-half left to improve before he dons Hawkeyes gear, Adams would already be an immediate impact player on the Iowa roster. He would have ranked 2nd in the 100 breast and 5th in the 200 breast for Iowa this past season, and he would have scored in the B final of the 100 breast at 2019 B1G Championships. He will overlap one year with Daniel Swanepoel, who scored for Iowa in both events, and for two years with Caleb Babb, who scored in the 100, at the conference meet.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 54.08

200 breast – 2:01.25

50 free – 20.95

200 IM – 1:55.40

