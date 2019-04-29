2019 Penn State Competitive Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Swim I June 16-20

Swim II June 24-28

Swim III June 30-July 3

Grades 4-12

Penn State Competitive Swimming Camps are open to students entering grades 4-12 next fall. It is preferred, but not required, that swimmers have a year competitive swimming as the camps are not “learn-to-swim” camps. Recent high school graduates not currently enrolled in college are also eligible to attend.

Sign up For Penn State Competitive Swim Camps Here

Penn State Competitive Swimming Camps are structured around a philosophy of teaching skill acquisition and development in all four competitive strokes. Daily water sessions are led by a world-class staff. Workouts are structured to improve stroke technique with a combination of drills, skills and training. Each athlete will have opportunities to enhance all phases of competitive swimming through individualized attention from our excellent coaches and counselors. Individual stroke analysis, dryland instruction, lecture and video sessions will give the campers one of the most comprehensive and up-to-date training camp experiences available in the United States. Each camper will receive a link to gain access to a DropBox analyzing all four strokes.

Swim I & Swim II Fees:

$640 resident (includes instruction, housing, meals, camp shirt, swim cap)

(includes instruction, housing, meals, camp shirt, swim cap) $565 day camper (includes instruction, all meals, camp shirt, swim cap, no housing)

Swim III Fees:

$580 resident (includes instruction, housing, meals, camp shirt, swim cap)

(includes instruction, housing, meals, camp shirt, swim cap) $500 day camper (includes instruction, all meals, camp shirt, swim cap, no housing)

Meals: Dinner on the first day to lunch on the last day

Sign up For Penn State Competitive Swim Camps Here

Facilities — Penn State boasts some of the finest swimming facilities in the nation. McCoy Natatorium has a heated Olympic-size (50m) outdoor pool; an Endless Pool Elite system, that helps swimmers analyze strokes on an individual basis; and three indoor pools: a six-lane, 25-yard racing pool; a six-lane, 25-meter instructional pool; and a deep diving well, used for start and turn instruction. The Natatorium has more than 500 lockers and a gallery that seats 1,000. The pool deck has ample space for stretching and dryland instruction. Campers will train in the short-course, yard/meter indoor facility.

Equipment — The campers must bring their own goggles, swim suits, towel(s), tennis shoes and appropriate dry land attire.

Penn State Sport Camps

Gardner House

Elm Road

University Park, PA 16802

Fax: 814-865-8883

E-mail: [email protected]

In accordance with NCAA guidelines, all Penn State University Sport Camps and Clinics are open to any and all entrants, limited only by specified number, age, grade level and/or gender of its participants.

Sign up For Penn State Competitive Swim Camps Here