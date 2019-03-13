2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 1 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Queens led the morning of Day 1 with 5 up and 1 down in individual events, and 1 up for their 200 medley relay but Delta State wasn’t far behind with 4 up 2 down individually and 1 up for the relay. UIndy went 3 up, 1 down and earned a berth in the A final of the relay. Both Delta and Indy benefited from 3-meter diving but Delta State also put 2 in the A final of the 50 free.

Queens was 26.5 points up on the psych sheet seedings after prelims. Northern Michigan (+18), Florida Tech (+17), Simon Fraser (+13), and Wayne State (+12.5) all had good mornings. Grand Valley (-44) had some big misses, notably in the 50 free, and Tampa (-23) didn’t live up to psych sheet seedings in the 200 IM.

Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 1

Note: Total Individual Up/Down does not include 1000 freestyle.

Team 200 IM Up 200 IM Down 50 Free Up 50 Free Down 3 Mtr Up 3 Mtr Down 200 Medley Relay Up 200 Medley Relay Down Total Indiv Up/Down Total Relay Up/Down Queens (NC) 2 1 3 0 0 0 1 0 5/1 1/0 Delta State 1 1 2 0 1 1 1 0 4/2 1/0 Indianapolis 1 0 0 0 2 1 1 0 3/1 1/0 Colorado Mesa 0 1 0 0 2 1 0 1 2/2 0/1 Grand Valley 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 2/1 0/1 Northern Michigan 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/1 Clarion 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1/1 0/0 Florida Southern 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 McKendree 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1/1 0/0 Florida Tech 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/0 1/0 Oklahoma Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1/0 1/0 Drury 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/0 0/0 Fresno Pacific 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/0 0/0 Wayne State 0 1 0 3 0 0 1 0 0/4 1/0 St. Cloud State 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0/2 0/0 Missouri S&T 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 1/0 UC San Diego 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 1/0 Emmanuel 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 Lindenwood 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0/1 0/1 Tampa 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 Carson-Newman 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 Gannon 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 Nova Southeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/1 Wingate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/1 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 24/24 8/8

Projected Standings

(Includes 1000 freestyle from psych sheet and 3m diving from prelims; does not yet include 1m diving)