2019 Lithuanian Open Swimming Championships Meet Preview

The big players for Lithuania, such as Danas Rapsys and Ruta Meilutyte have already qualified for the 2019 World Championships, but several other contenders need to hit qualifying marks at the Lithuanian Championships that kick-off on Thursday.

A qualifying event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, FINA World Championships FINA World Junior Championships, European Junior Championships, European Youth Olympic Festival, as well as the World University Games, this 3-day meet has significant implications for those Lithuanians still vying for roster spots.

Per the Lithuanian Swimming Federation, below is where the elite athletes stand as of new in terms of World Championships qualification heading into this week’s meet. Below that is the qualifying criteria for this summer’s World Championships.

 

 

