2019 CCSA Championship Scoring Summary

COASTAL COLLEGIATE SWIMMING ASSOCIATION (CCSA) – MEN AND WOMEN
Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23
Liberty Natatorium, Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia
Champion: Incarnate Word men & Liberty women
Live results
Format change: Women scored 3 finals, with 9 in each final. Men scored 2 finals, with 9 in each final.
First some notes
The Incarnate Word men won soundly, but might be in for a fight next year. The return the most individual points with 610.5, but Florida Atlantic return 503, well within striking distance. With higher scoring freshmen and sophomore classes Florida Atlantic are trending the right way.
The Liberty women won comfortably, and unless something changes, they are going to be winning comfortably for a while. Liberty return 1235.5 individual points, nearly 500 more than Florida Gulf Coast who return 745. FGCU graduate an astounding 589 points. More than their not too shabby sophomore and junior classes scored combined.
The Incarnate Word men took the lead from the first event and never looked back. The highest point total any team put up in any event was Florida Atlantic’s 82 in the 500 free. Incarnate Word’s 81 in the 200 fly were next best. The Liberty women had the highest single event score with 180 points in the 200 free
Hector Ruvalcab of Incarnate Word was the high point scorer for the men with a perfect 66 points. Next best were Tim Bennett of Gardner Webb with 62 and Carter Wallace of Incarnate Word with 60.
Gracie Redding of FGCU led women’s scorers with a perfect 105 points. Her teammate Petra Halmai and Mikayla Herich of Liberty were next best with 101. By
Swimulator power points the best swim of the men’s meet was Ruvalcab’s 1:45.62 200 fly. For the women there was a tie between Liberty teammates Payton Keiner‘s 1:54.25 200 back and Alicia Finnigan‘s 1:56.61 200 fly
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores Men
1. Incarnate Word: 1053.5
2. FAU: 796.5
3. Odu Monarchs: 698
4. Gardner: 570.5
5. NJIT: 373
6. Mt St Mary’s: 277
7. HU: 248.5 Final Scores Women
1. Liberty: 1859.5
2. Florida Gulf: 1668
3. Incarnate Word: 1049
4. Southern: 990
5. Camels: 971
6. UNC Asheville: 820
7. Unf: 722
8. Gardner: 711
9. HU: 415.5 Individual Scores by Year Men
Incarnate Word
FAU
Odu Monarchs
Gardner
NJIT
Mt St Mary’s
HU
FR
100.5
116
84
165.5
86
15
0
SO
81
216
183
94
24
50
0
JR
376
171
51
72
74
62
0
SR
235
117.5
155
78
33
0
0
Returning
610.5
503
363
331.5
184
127
104.5
Individual Scores by Year Women
Liberty
Florida Gulf
Incarnate Word
Southern
Camels
UNC Asheville
Unf
Gardner
HU
FR
386
224.5
235
87
161.5
129
231
17
0
SO
519
204
320.5
269
43
18
95
102
0
JR
306.5
316.5
153.5
100
335.5
265
136
80
0
SR
298
589
70
252
133
132
0
267
0
Returning
1235.5
745
709
456
540
412
462
199
175.5
Score Progression Men
What the score was after each event
Incarnate Word
FAU
Odu Monarchs
Gardner
NJIT
Mt St Mary’s
HU
800 Free Relay
44
38
34
36
32
30
28
3 mtr Diving
100
74
69
36
61
30
28
200 Medley Relay
138
108
105
80
93
60
56
200 Free Relay
176
142
141
124
123
88
88
500 Free
240
224
165
139
130
88
88
200 IM
300
241
203
199
130
105
88
50 Free
342
276
234
256.5
138
105
106.5
100 Fly
420
291
269
292.5
151
112
114.5
400 IM
457
335
322
324.5
158
115
129.5
200 Free
536.5
387.5
333
355.5
176
115
129.5
100 Breast
565.5
413.5
380
380.5
190
144
151.5
100 Back
612.5
459.5
416
414.5
204
157
153.5
1 mtr Diving
665.5
498.5
441
414.5
233
157
163.5
400 Medley Relay
709.5
532.5
477
452.5
265
187
191.5
1650 Free
759.5
600.5
513
462.5
283
193
195.5
200 Back
810.5
661.5
544
495.5
292
199
196.5
100 Free
888.5
699.5
578
507.5
305
205
207.5
200 Breast
928.5
722.5
636
512.5
328
240
215.5
200 Fly
1009.5
760.5
660
536.5
343
245
220.5
400 Free Relay
1053.5
796.5
698
570.5
373
277
248.5
Score Progression Women
What the score was after each event
Liberty
Florida Gulf
Incarnate Word
Southern
Camels
UNC Asheville
Unf
Gardner
HU
200 Medley Relay
62
70
58
56
60
54
50
52
48
1 mtr Diving
175
135
188
143
60
72
50
52
72
800 Free Relay
245
197
242
195
118
132
100
108
120
200 Free Relay
307
267
292
253
178
184
156
162
168
3 mtr Diving
419
327
420
353
178
184
156
162
187
500 Free
583
383
439
388
193
262
196
202
187
200 IM
694
522
458
437
212
288
217
249
203
50 Free
790.5
648
485
484
298.5
313
240
265
203
100 Fly
848.5
803
541
513
363.5
353
258
291
203
400 IM
967.5
833
578
571
383.5
406
315
363
203
200 Free
1147.5
942
594
590
416
442
335
373.5
227
100 Breast
1204.5
1023
679
593
454
503
382
401.5
274
100 Back
1296.5
1128
717
640
539
517
425
412
286.5
400 Medley Relay
1366.5
1190
773
698
599
571
475
464
334.5
1650 Free
1456.5
1249
809
758
655
619
512
515
334.5
200 Back
1548.5
1326
851
812
733
622
578
550
334.5
100 Free
1667.5
1450
885
851
806
639
601
558
344.5
200 Breast
1732.5
1535
963
896
840
692
643
594
353.5
200 Fly
1797.5
1598
997
932
911
764
668
661
367.5
400 Free Relay
1859.5
1668
1049
990
971
820
722
711
415.5
Points in Each Event Men
What each team scored in each event
Incarnate Word
FAU
Odu Monarchs
Gardner
NJIT
Mt St Mary’s
HU
800 Free Relay
44
38
34
36
32
30
28
3 mtr Diving
56
36
35
0
29
0
0
200 Medley Relay
38
34
36
44
32
30
28
200 Free Relay
38
34
36
44
30
28
32
500 Free
64
82
24
15
7
0
0
200 IM
60
17
38
60
0
17
0
50 Free
42
35
31
57.5
8
0
18.5
100 Fly
78
15
35
36
13
7
8
400 IM
37
44
53
32
7
3
15
200 Free
79.5
52.5
11
31
18
0
0
100 Breast
29
26
47
25
14
29
22
100 Back
47
46
36
34
14
13
2
1 mtr Diving
53
39
25
0
29
0
10
400 Medley Relay
44
34
36
38
32
30
28
1650 Free
50
68
36
10
18
6
4
200 Back
51
61
31
33
9
6
1
100 Free
78
38
34
12
13
6
11
200 Breast
40
23
58
5
23
35
8
200 Fly
81
38
24
24
15
5
5
400 Free Relay
44
36
38
34
30
32
28
Points in Each Event Women
What each team scored in each event
Liberty
Florida Gulf
Incarnate Word
Southern
Camels
UNC Asheville
Unf
Gardner
HU
200 Medley Relay
62
70
58
56
60
54
50
52
48
1 mtr Diving
113
65
130
87
0
18
0
0
24
800 Free Relay
70
62
54
52
58
60
50
56
48
200 Free Relay
62
70
50
58
60
52
56
54
48
3 mtr Diving
112
60
128
100
0
0
0
0
19
500 Free
164
56
19
35
15
78
40
40
0
200 IM
111
139
19
49
19
26
21
47
16
50 Free
96.5
126
27
47
86.5
25
23
16
0
100 Fly
58
155
56
29
65
40
18
26
0
400 IM
119
30
37
58
20
53
57
72
0
200 Free
180
109
16
19
32.5
36
20
10.5
24
100 Breast
57
81
85
3
38
61
47
28
47
100 Back
92
105
38
47
85
14
43
10.5
12.5
400 Medley Relay
70
62
56
58
60
54
50
52
48
1650 Free
90
59
36
60
56
48
37
51
0
200 Back
92
77
42
54
78
3
66
35
0
100 Free
119
124
34
39
73
17
23
8
10
200 Breast
65
85
78
45
34
53
42
36
9
200 Fly
65
63
34
36
71
72
25
67
14
400 Free Relay
62
70
52
58
60
56
54
50
48
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Men
Mt St Mary’s
Odu Monarchs
HU
Incarnate Word
Gardner
NJIT
FAU
1
0
0
0
10
3
0
2
2
1
2
0
8
1
0
3
3
1
0
0
7
3
1
3
4
0
4
0
3
1
0
7
5
0
4
0
4
3
0
5
6
1
2
0
3
1
4
4
7
1
6
1
3
1
2
1
8
0
3
0
5
2
2
4
9
0
6
1
1
3
0
4
10
0
7
1
3
3
0
1
11
0
0
4
2
4
3
0
12
2
0
2
0
3
2
4
13
3
2
1
1
2
2
4
14
0
2
0
2
1
3
5
15
2
3
3
1
1
2
0
16
4
4
0
1
3
1
0
17
4
2
1
0
1
2
3
18
1
3
3
0
0
5
0
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Women
Liberty
Incarnate Word
HU
Gardner
Florida Gulf
UNC Asheville
Southern
Unf
Camels
1
8
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
2
9
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
3
5
0
0
0
6
1
2
0
0
4
5
4
0
0
2
1
2
0
1
5
4
3
0
2
3
0
0
0
3
6
3
0
0
2
3
3
3
0
1
7
5
1
0
0
5
1
2
0
1
8
3
2
0
1
3
2
2
2
0
9
3
1
1
1
2
2
1
0
4
10
3
1
0
4
1
0
3
0
3
11
1
5
1
1
2
1
0
3
2
12
1
2
2
1
1
1
3
3
1
13
0
1
1
2
3
2
4
2
0
14
2
5
1
0
1
2
1
2
2
15
1
1
0
2
1
1
4
3
1
16
1
3
0
2
1
2
1
2
3
17
0
4
0
1
0
1
0
4
5
18
3
2
2
1
0
1
1
4
1
19
1
5
2
1
1
2
1
0
2
20
0
0
0
2
3
3
3
0
4
21
0
2
1
2
1
1
3
0
5
22
0
0
1
2
0
3
1
3
3
23
0
5
0
0
0
3
2
3
1
24
0
0
0
3
0
1
3
4
1
25
0
2
0
0
0
3
2
3
2
26
0
1
3
0
1
4
1
1
1
27
0
0
1
2
0
4
2
2
2
Individual Breakdown Men
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Incarnate Word
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hector Ruvalcab JR
66
200 IM
1
1:48.17
571
400 IM
1
3:49.1
611
200 Fly
1
1:45.62
620
Carter Wallace SR
60
50 Free
1
20.29
567
100 Fly
5
48.92
498
100 Free
1
44.71
553
Beau Fusilier
SR
56
200 IM
2
1:49.11
535
200 Free
2
1:39.34
490
100 Free
3
45.18
503
Leonardo Sanche
JR
55
500 Free
4
4:34.39
410
200 Free
1
1:39.14
501
100 Free
5
45.4
478
Oleksandr Karpe
JR
54
200 IM
8
1:52.06
411
100 Breast
2
54.75
568
200 Breast
1
1:59.42
567
Sergio Duran Ma
53
500 Free
2
4:29.25
512
200 Free
9
1:43.43
269
1650 Free
1
15:19.61
539
Vlad Chumak
SR
52
500 Free
6
4:34.41
410
100 Back
3
49.41
464
200 Back
2
1:47.17
511
Jared Wallace
SO
46
100 Fly
4
48.67
521
200 Back
10
1:50.33
385
200 Fly
2
1:48.76
499
Bryce Kuchan
JR
46
100 Fly
3
48.52
535
100 Back
10
51.17
317
200 Fly
3
1:50.47
425
Alex Garriga
JR
45
400 IM
6
4:00.28
381
1650 Free
8
16:20.57
201
200 Fly
4
1:50.97
403
Aaron Moran
SR
44
50 Free
16
21.16
363
100 Back
2
49.37
467
200 Back
1
1:46.50
536
Dawson Martinez
JR
41
3 mtr Diving
1
335.55
1 mtr Diving
2
334.0
Tim Newton
FR
36
3 mtr Diving
3
266.5
1 mtr Diving
3
305.75
Christopher Les
JR
35
50 Free
8
20.76
461
200 Free
11
1:41.11
393
100 Free
7
45.82
430
Garrett Hollcro
SO
35
100 Fly
8
49.78
414
200 Free
7
1:42.35
325
100 Free
11
46.06
402
Clayton Taylor
JR
34
200 IM
13
1:52.86
377
100 Breast
10
56.72
407
200 Breast
3
2:03.37
433
Oscar Cardenas
FR
32.5
500 Free
8
4:37.69
344
200 Free
14
1:42.20
333
1650 Free
6
16:06.67
268
Ben Lux
FR
32
3 mtr Diving
5
202.25
1 mtr Diving
5
228.85
Roberto Pinedo
SR
23
50 Free
15
21.13
371
100 Fly
7
49.58
433
200 Fly
14
1:52.26
347
FAU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Colin Kozak
SR
52
50 Free
3
20.58
504
200 Free
4
1:40.76
412
100 Free
4
45.37
481
Will Smith
SO
49
500 Free
3
4:30.92
480
400 IM
8
4:03.57
307
1650 Free
3
15:32.11
468
Josh Fountain
SO
47
500 Free
1
4:26.93
555
200 Free
13
1:41.88
350
1650 Free
2
15:23.58
517
Connor Smoak
JR
46
50 Free
6
20.62
494
200 Free
5
1:40.91
404
100 Free
6
45.43
475
Jack Shapiro
FR
45
500 Free
5
4:34.4
410
400 IM
9
4:04.45
289
1650 Free
4
15:46.66
382
Calvin Lillo
JR
44
200 IM
9
1:52.29
401
400 IM
2
3:58.31
425
200 Back
8
1:51.12
352
Logan Downey
SO
39
3 mtr Diving
4
224.0
1 mtr Diving
1
364.45
Alex Taber
JR
36
200 IM
14
1:52.95
373
100 Back
5
50.1
406
200 Back
6
1:49.77
407
Michael Cannate
FR
36
3 mtr Diving
2
272.95
1 mtr Diving
4
265.35
Braedan Leach
SO
34
100 Back
4
50.09
406
200 Back
4
1:49.59
415
Phillip Crouch
JR
31
200 IM
21
1:58.36
170
100 Breast
6
55.99
469
200 Breast
5
2:04.97
375
Reilly Maguire
SO
31
200 Free
17
1:42.95
293
100 Back
8
50.63
361
200 Back
5
1:49.69
411
Connor Hodges
SR
28.5
500 Free
9
4:39.16
315
200 Free
14
1:42.20
333
200 Fly
9
1:52.21
349
Josh McQueen
FR
21
500 Free
12
4:40.54
289
200 Free
12
1:41.61
365
200 Fly
12
1:51.14
396
Shawn String
SR
19
500 Free
14
4:43.49
238
200 Free
20
1:44.87
203
1650 Free
7
16:11.62
243
Michael Rahrig
SR
18
50 Free
22
21.74
232
100 Fly
14
50.95
302
200 Fly
8
1:52.18
350
Skyler Hamilton
SO
16
50 Free
23
21.88
204
100 Fly
10
49.87
405
200 Fly
13
1:51.80
367
Braxton Conners
JR
14
500 Free
17
4:46.02
198
100 Breast
14
58.33
279
200 Breast
12
2:08.41
260
Jack Neeley
FR
14
50 Free
17
21.18
359
100 Breast
13
57.93
309
100 Free
13
46.97
298
Odu Monarchs
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Noah Wilkins
SO
51
50 Free
4
20.59
501
100 Back
6
50.11
405
100 Free
2
45.11
510
Graydon Tinneny
SO
46
500 Free
7
4:34.85
401
400 IM
5
3:59.61
396
1650 Free
5
15:53.18
344
Filip Svedberg
45
200 IM
5
1:49.91
503
100 Fly
2
48.07
575
200 Fly
10
1:50.53
423
Hugo Eriksson
FR
43
200 IM
7
1:51.86
420
400 IM
4
3:59.02
409
200 Back
9
1:53.26
270
Gus Maxwell
SO
36
500 Free
10
4:37.67
344
1650 Free
9
16:21.7
196
200 Fly
7
1:52.04
357
Nathan Kimbel
SR
36
200 IM
16
1:55.54
266
100 Breast
5
55.59
502
200 Breast
4
2:03.54
426
Connor Davis
SR
35
100 Fly
6
49.26
465
200 Free
10
1:40.74
413
100 Free
10
45.7
444
Luke Weisenstei
SR
34
3 mtr Diving
10
96.65
100 Breast
9
57.23
365
200 Breast
9
2:08.38
261
Neal McElhattan
JR
32
200 IM
15
1:53.89
333
100 Back
7
50.55
368
200 Back
7
1:50.11
394
Peter Durisin
SO
30
100 Fly
21
52.42
185
100 Breast
4
55.57
503
200 Breast
8
2:07.74
281
Hunter Clinton
SR
26
3 mtr Diving
8
136.9
1 mtr Diving
8
163.75
Luke Perez
SR
24
3 mtr Diving
9
133.0
1 mtr Diving
9
136.15
Parker Harp
SO
20
50 Free
7
20.73
468
200 Free
18
1:43.46
268
100 Free
14
47.16
278
Luke Cowden
JR
18
400 IM
13
4:17.38
85
100 Breast
17
58.82
244
200 Breast
10
2:07.1
302
Caleb Wyninger
FR
15
500 Free
20
4:50.39
140
400 IM
10
4:12.83
139
1650 Free
14
16:50.21
96
AJ Profaca
FR
10
400 IM
15
4:20.05
62
100 Breast
20
59.9
178
200 Breast
13
2:10.87
191
Jack Grotjohn
FR
9
100 Back
15
52.61
215
1650 Free
16
17:07.48
58
200 Back
17
1:58.52
117
Bryan Byrd
FR
7
100 Fly
18
52.19
201
100 Back
16
52.9
197
200 Back
16
1:57.71
136
Nicholas Wukovi
JR
1
200 IM
18
1:58.39
169
Gardner
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Tim Bennett FR
62
100 Fly
1
48.0
581
100 Back
1
49.01
497
200 Back
3
1:48.28
468
Chase Mattingly
SO
43
200 IM
4
1:49.67
513
400 IM
3
3:58.82
414
200 Fly
11
1:50.76
413
Jordan Mintz
JR
40
200 IM
3
1:49.59
516
100 Breast
1
54.7
572
Peter Wakeley
SR
36
200 IM
12
1:52.77
381
200 Free
8
1:42.64
309
200 Fly
5
1:51.43
383
Drew Mintz
FR
35
500 Free
11
4:37.95
339
200 Free
6
1:41.36
379
100 Free
9
46.15
391
Christian Jann
FR
31
200 IM
10
1:52.69
384
400 IM
7
4:01.51
353
200 Back
12
1:52.84
285
John O’Connell
SO
24
100 Fly
9
50.35
358
100 Back
9
51.01
330
Seggio Bernardi
SO
23
50 Free
10
20.64
490
100 Fly
8
49.85
407
Jonathan Frye
FR
21.5
50 Free
13
21.06
388
100 Breast
5
56.02
466
Joshua Clarke
SR
19
200 IM
11
1:52.71
383
200 Free
16
1:42.41
322
200 Back
11
1:50.74
368
Zach Dingfield
JR
19
50 Free
2
20.5
522
Brady Fields
FR
16
50 Free
5
20.6
499
Drew Peden
SR
13
500 Free
16
4:45.47
206
200 Free
24
1:49.1
73
1650 Free
10
16:29.04
165
Dowdy Sarvis
JR
13
50 Free
12
20.96
413
100 Fly
13
50.38
355
Brendan Teeters
SR
10
100 Fly
17
51.91
222
100 Breast
16
58.8
246
200 Breast
14
2:10.89
191
Will Anderson
SO
4
500 Free
15
4:44.92
215
Dalton Meyers
SR
0
200 Fly
22
2:06.28
22
NJIT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Joshua Franco
FR
31
50 Free
20
21.56
270
200 Free
3
1:40.34
436
100 Free
8
46.14
392
Avery Bechtel
SR
29
3 mtr Diving
7
169.95
1 mtr Diving
6
196.65
Cole Becker
JR
29
3 mtr Diving
6
192.5
1 mtr Diving
7
180.65
Nicholas Lyons
JR
28
50 Free
26
21.93
195
100 Breast
8
56.83
398
200 Breast
6
2:05.34
362
Mattheau Bonner
SO
22
200 IM
20
1:57.62
192
100 Fly
12
50.48
345
200 Fly
6
1:51.79
367
Edward Madrigal
FR
19
100 Fly
13
50.6
334
100 Back
11
51.73
275
200 Back
14
1:55.62
191
Justin Andersen
FR
19
500 Free
13
4:43.46
238
400 IM
14
4:18.4
76
1650 Free
11
16:29.43
164
Lane Griffis
FR
12
500 Free
18
4:49.78
147
1650 Free
12
16:36.94
136
200 Breast
15
2:12.33
156
Kevin Roberton
JR
9
200 IM
26
2:01.23
99
100 Back
14
52.39
229
200 Back
15
1:56.84
157
Tyler Pollock
JR
8
50 Free
11
20.81
449
100 Fly
22
52.79
161
100 Free
20
48.18
182
John Battikha
FR
4
200 IM
28
2:02.65
74
100 Breast
18
1:01.69
97
200 Breast
16
2:13.51
132
Eddie Filipovic
SR
3
400 IM
17
4:34.34
8
1650 Free
18
18:28.45
2
200 Breast
20
2:24.48
17
Jeremiah Sanche
SO
2
500 Free
22
4:55.92
85
200 Free
23
1:47.55
110
1650 Free
17
17:38.68
20
Alex Danielson
SR
1
50 Free
35
22.69
87
100 Breast
21
1:00.03
171
200 Breast
18
2:14.11
120
Jason Paprocki
FR
1
50 Free
32
22.31
133
100 Back
18
55.11
93
100 Free
27
49.4
100
Alex Bjelis
SO
0
200 IM
30
2:06.6
29
100 Fly
26
54.37
83
200 Fly
19
2:02.6
56
Raul Lopez
FR
0
100 Fly
28
55.64
45
100 Back
19
58.3
24
200 Fly
23
2:07.14
17
Brendan Kavanag
JR
0
200 IM
29
2:04.28
51
200 Free
26
1:49.57
64
200 Fly
21
2:04.19
38
Jake Haefner
SO
0
500 Free
23
4:59.00
63
200 Free
21
1:45.42
181
100 Free
26
49.09
118
Mt St Mary’s
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Will Twizell
JR
52
200 IM
6
1:50.78
467
100 Breast
3
55.23
531
200 Breast
2
2:01.74
490
John Wilson
SO
23
200 IM
17
1:56.06
246
100 Breast
12
57.32
357
200 Breast
7
2:06.46
323
Ryan Griffiths
FR
13
50 Free
23
21.88
204
100 Back
12
52.21
241
200 Back
13
1:53.11
275
Ryan Carroll
SO
7
200 IM
22
1:58.59
163
100 Fly
15
50.96
301
200 Fly
16
2:00.78
83
Brock Cudahy
JR
7
50 Free
30
22.13
160
100 Breast
15
58.65
256
100 Free
16
47.22
272
John Mata
SO
6
50 Free
28
22.12
162
100 Back
13
52.34
232
100 Free
24
48.76
139
Nicholas Starva
SO
6
500 Free
21
4:50.82
135
200 Free
27
1:50.32
52
1650 Free
13
16:45.15
110
Thomas deXavier
SO
3
50 Free
31
22.18
152
100 Fly
16
51.43
260
100 Free
23
48.65
146
Ethan Pham
SO
3
200 IM
23
1:59.81
131
400 IM
16
4:26.27
27
200 Fly
20
2:03.56
44
Matthew Hart
JR
2
500 Free
24
5:20.01
4
100 Fly
27
54.93
64
200 Fly
17
2:01.6
70
Peter Jones
FR
2
50 Free
21
21.63
255
100 Breast
23
1:00.19
163
100 Free
17
47.36
257
Ian Schirra
SO
2
200 IM
27
2:02.1
83
100 Breast
25
1:00.58
143
200 Breast
17
2:13.94
123
Andrew Jones
JR
1
50 Free
28
22.12
162
200 Free
19
1:44.73
209
100 Free
18
47.48
245
Luke Smist
FR
0
50 Free
38
23.34
37
100 Fly
24
53.45
124
100 Breast
26
1:00.67
139
Christian Hill
FR
0
50 Free
42
26.05
0
100 Back
22
1:04.99
0
100 Free
33
57.67
0
Matthew Wehmeye
JR
0
50 Free
41
24.52
5
100 Back
20
1:00.61
7
100 Free
31
53.09
8
HU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Speakman Smith
23
50 Free
18
21.26
339
100 Breast
7
56.69
410
200 Breast
11
2:07.43
291
Kegan Ford
19
50 Free
9
20.8
452
100 Fly
23
53.3
132
100 Free
12
46.63
336
Alexander Barne
14.5
50 Free
13
21.06
388
100 Fly
11
50.42
351
200 Fly
18
2:05.33
29
Miguel Davis
12
50 Free
23
21.88
204
100 Breast
11
56.79
401
100 Free
15
47.19
275
Jon Bendana
12
200 IM
25
2:00.81
108
400 IM
11
4:17.06
88
200 Fly
15
2:00.21
93
Noah Nicholas
11
200 IM
24
2:00.75
109
400 IM
12
4:17.12
88
1650 Free
15
17:05.66
61
Justice Brown-D
10
50 Free
43
26.22
0
100 Breast
30
1:09.07
2
1 mtr Diving
10
67.35
Farion Cooper
3
200 IM
19
1:57.24
205
100 Back
17
53.89
144
200 Back
18
2:00.45
81
Nicholas Haught
0
500 Free
19
4:49.88
146
200 Free
22
1:46.01
159
100 Free
22
48.28
174
Keith-Jordan Wi
0
50 Free
34
22.59
97
100 Breast
24
1:00.4
152
Maalik Nixon
0
50 Free
27
21.94
193
100 Breast
22
1:00.16
164
100 Free
19
48.01
197
Ameen Muhammad
0
50 Free
37
23.16
48
100 Fly
29
57.65
14
100 Free
29
51.54
27
Mark McCluskey
0
50 Free
19
21.53
276
200 Free
25
1:49.37
68
100 Free
21
48.23
178
Orane Garrick
0
50 Free
33
22.35
127
100 Fly
25
53.51
121
100 Free
25
48.86
132
Tyrese Watkins
0
50 Free
39
23.71
21
100 Breast
29
1:05.33
20
100 Free
30
52.9
10
Jalen Watson
0
50 Free
40
24.34
7
100 Back
21
1:04.52
0
100 Free
32
54.27
3
Josiah Scott
0
50 Free
36
22.9
67
100 Breast
27
1:02.42
74
100 Free
28
50.68
48
MenSa Eggleston
0
200 IM
31
2:07.53
23
100 Breast
28
1:03.84
41
200 Breast
19
2:20.73
38
Individual Breakdown Women
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Liberty
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mikayla Herich SO
101
200 IM
1
1:59.82
644
400 IM
2
4:15.23
617
1650 Free
1
16:37.35
547
Payton Keiner SO
99
50 Free
4
23.1
591
100 Back
1
53.95
627
200 Back
1
1:54.25
700
Gianni Pitto
FR
97
400 IM
1
4:15.06
619
100 Breast
2
1:01.50
641
200 Breast
2
2:15.32
580
Alicia Finnigan SR
97
500 Free
2
4:51.23
581
100 Fly
2
53.13
677
200 Fly
1
1:56.61
700
Emily Manly
SO
89
500 Free
1
4:51.13
583
200 Free
5
1:50.30
520
200 Back
7
2:03.89
398
Emma Hazel
FR
88
400 IM
4
4:22.7
488
100 Back
5
55.61
522
200 Back
2
1:57.98
598
Emily Zimcosky
JR
85
500 Free
5
4:53.48
547
200 Free
1
1:48.18
610
100 Free
10
51.3
501
Lindsey Cohee
SO
85
200 IM
5
2:04.47
490
100 Fly
6
54.77
567
200 Fly
3
2:00.05
589
Shelby Black
SR
84
500 Free
4
4:52.44
563
200 Free
3
1:49.23
567
1650 Free
8
17:21.34
319
Hannah Baker
JR
82
50 Free
6
23.26
562
200 Free
4
1:49.77
544
100 Free
7
50.78
550
Arielle Arnett
SO
79
500 Free
8
5:00.53
428
200 Free
9
1:52.33
423
1650 Free
3
16:58.9
439
Brittany Weiss
JR
70
200 IM
10
2:02.52
559
100 Back
4
55.16
552
100 Free
11
51.34
497
Colleen Donlin
JR
69.5
50 Free
2
23.05
600
200 Free
18
1:56.66
224
100 Free
6
50.75
552
Kiah Francis
SO
66
200 IM
7
2:04.83
477
400 IM
9
4:34.25
256
200 Breast
14
2:25.39
264
Elizabeth Magnu
SR
63
500 Free
14
5:04.01
365
200 Free
10
1:50.44
514
100 Free
8
50.88
540
Olivia Robinson
FR
62
1 mtr Diving
2
272.3
3 mtr Diving
2
290.65
Lauren Chennaul
FR
60
1 mtr Diving
3
256.75
3 mtr Diving
3
253.7
Rickilee Hodges
SR
54
50 Free
19
23.86
440
100 Breast
7
1:03.53
517
200 Breast
12
2:24.33
296
Abigail Egolf J
FR
50
1 mtr Diving
7
200.55
3 mtr Diving
9
226.05
Allison Van Mil
FR
29
1 mtr Diving
16
160.45
3 mtr Diving
15
172.5
Kendal Irwin
24
1 mtr Diving
18
154.45
3 mtr Diving
18
148.5
Florida Gulf
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Gracie Redding SR
105
50 Free
1
22.65
670
100 Fly
1
53.12
678
100 Free
1
49.1
690
Petra Halmai SO
101
200 IM
2
2:01.75
584
100 Breast
1
1:00.62
690
200 Breast
1
2:11.21
684
Linda Shaw
SR
92
500 Free
3
4:52.35
565
200 Free
2
1:48.81
585
1650 Free
2
16:54.78
461
Tina Elmgreen
SR
91
200 IM
3
2:01.86
581
100 Fly
3
54.06
616
200 Fly
2
1:58.99
624
Doris Eichhorn
SR
90
200 IM
4
2:02.96
544
100 Back
2
53.96
627
200 Back
3
1:59.18
562
Wiktoria Czarne
FR
87.5
50 Free
2
23.05
600
100 Fly
4
54.42
592
100 Free
5
50.31
591
Rebecca Moyniha
SO
84
50 Free
5
23.13
586
200 Free
7
1:51.30
473
100 Free
3
49.8
634
Hannah Burdge
SR
82
50 Free
7
23.55
505
200 Free
8
1:51.99
440
100 Free
2
49.67
644
Toni Baerens
SR
81
500 Free
7
4:58.78
459
200 Free
6
1:50.53
509
1650 Free
5
17:04.51
409
Liz Zeiger
JR
73
200 IM
8
2:05.42
454
400 IM
3
4:21.19
516
200 Back
12
2:04.27
384
Megan Wakefield
FR
70
1 mtr Diving
1
284.0
3 mtr Diving
1
336.5
Kellie Fischer
FR
67
200 IM
16
2:07.79
362
100 Back
7
56.54
455
200 Back
6
2:02.65
444
Emily Glinecke
JR
63
200 IM
19
2:07.01
392
100 Breast
6
1:03.35
529
200 Breast
7
2:20.64
418
Cassidy Fry
JR
55.5
50 Free
21
24.11
387
100 Fly
8
54.93
555
200 Fly
9
2:05.8
369
Madison Jean
JR
43
100 Fly
11
55.8
488
100 Back
14
57.76
364
200 Fly
20
2:07.05
320
Lizzy White
JR
43
200 IM
37
2:15.00
130
100 Breast
11
1:05.62
373
200 Breast
9
2:22.39
360
Natalie Keffer
JR
39
1 mtr Diving
10
194.3
3 mtr Diving
13
186.05
Kiley Eble
SR
32
50 Free
33
24.53
302
100 Fly
13
56.6
422
100 Back
15
57.77
363
Courtney Chapin
SO
19
50 Free
46
25.16
193
100 Back
13
57.68
370
200 Back
26
2:08.75
223
Nikki Oppel
SR
16
1 mtr Diving
20
109.65
3 mtr Diving
20
101.45
Incarnate Word
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mariana Ruvalca
SO
77
200 IM
11
2:04.57
486
100 Breast
4
1:03.05
548
200 Breast
4
2:18.28
494
Natalia Macias
FR
67
400 IM
12
4:31.89
302
100 Breast
9
1:06.55
310
200 Breast
8
2:20.67
417
Cassie Phillips
SO
62.5
50 Free
14
23.79
455
100 Fly
5
54.7
572
200 Fly
11
2:04.52
421
Valencia McDona
JR
58
1 mtr Diving
4
235.8
3 mtr Diving
4
246.7
Hannah Rowley
SO
57
500 Free
11
5:00.34
431
1650 Free
7
17:18.75
332
200 Back
18
2:09.97
186
Ana Lucia Garza
FR
56
1 mtr Diving
5
234.95
3 mtr Diving
5
245.0
Lexie Farmer
SR
47
100 Fly
25
58.56
264
100 Breast
8
1:04.62
443
200 Breast
11
2:22.64
352
Hailey Miller
FR
43
200 Free
14
1:53.05
388
100 Back
17
57.82
359
200 Back
16
2:05.72
329
Natasha Fung
JR
38
200 IM
33
2:12.37
199
100 Back
10
56.99
422
200 Back
14
2:05.25
347
Peyton Roemer
FR
34
100 Fly
19
57.54
344
400 IM
16
4:33.61
268
200 Fly
19
2:06.75
331
Sandra Valdez
SO
34
1 mtr Diving
14
175.6
3 mtr Diving
12
192.2
Abby Johnson
JR
29
1 mtr Diving
15
170.35
3 mtr Diving
16
171.4
Delila Walsh
SO
29
1 mtr Diving
17
158.6
3 mtr Diving
14
176.85
Savanna Rivera
SO
29
1 mtr Diving
11
181.35
3 mtr Diving
19
120.75
Marissa Watters
FR
25
100 Fly
17
57.92
313
100 Breast
21
1:07.77
235
200 Breast
23
2:28.65
174
Zlata Demchenko
JR
23.5
50 Free
21
24.11
387
100 Free
13
51.77
455
Courtney Gay
SR
23
1 mtr Diving
19
144.2
3 mtr Diving
17
162.55
Kaylee Brawner
SO
17
50 Free
23
24.12
385
200 Free
31
2:00.2
111
100 Free
18
52.98
334
Kara Neel
SO
15
400 IM
23
4:39.42
169
1650 Free
19
18:02.01
138
200 Breast
29
2:32.3
100
Magda Vega Vida
FR
7
50 Free
29
24.39
329
100 Fly
26
58.84
244
100 Free
23
53.54
281
Taylor Steele
JR
5
500 Free
31
5:22.24
106
200 Fly
23
2:11.45
172
Lauren Gray
FR
3
50 Free
40
24.81
250
100 Back
25
1:00.53
180
100 Free
30
54.41
209
Southern
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Anna Moers
JR
81
50 Free
10
23.4
535
100 Back
3
54.78
577
200 Back
4
2:01.42
488
Bre Stuart
SR
74
200 IM
12
2:04.59
486
400 IM
7
4:26.91
404
200 Breast
3
2:17.19
527
Courtney Schaef
SR
67
200 IM
6
2:04.67
483
400 IM
10
4:27.43
393
200 Fly
12
2:05.13
396
Mackenzie Brown
SO
53
50 Free
13
23.62
490
100 Back
18
57.89
354
200 Back
9
2:05.01
356
Sara Rogers
SO
53
1 mtr Diving
6
234.0
3 mtr Diving
7
230.9
Hannah Mudge
SR
52
1 mtr Diving
8
200.25
3 mtr Diving
6
236.85
Melissa Cox
FR
44
100 Fly
15
57.1
380
100 Free
4
50.17
603
Gretchen Mossbu
FR
43
1 mtr Diving
12
178.2
3 mtr Diving
8
227.25
Randi Kiser
SO
40
500 Free
15
5:04.96
348
200 Free
20
1:55.20
286
1650 Free
13
17:41.00
221
Katie Knight
SO
39
1 mtr Diving
13
176.25
3 mtr Diving
10
208.15
Jessica Ware
SO
31
50 Free
34
24.6
288
100 Fly
16
57.28
365
200 Fly
13
2:05.29
390
Isabelle Bray
SO
27
200 IM
24
2:09.87
283
400 IM
20
4:35.15
240
200 Breast
15
2:26.02
244
Klaudia Holt
SO
26
500 Free
19
5:05.73
334
100 Fly
29
1:00.23
157
1650 Free
14
17:42.56
214
Anna Rose Moore
SR
25
500 Free
22
5:08.15
292
200 Free
24
1:55.96
253
1650 Free
15
17:47.13
194
Morgan Fleming
SR
15
50 Free
20
24.1
389
100 Fly
31
1:01.08
116
100 Free
21
53.16
317
Rachel Pelzek
SR
10
50 Free
31
24.5
307
200 Free
21
1:55.28
282
100 Free
25
53.87
252
Ashley Kubel
JR
10
500 Free
24
5:11.47
238
100 Back
23
59.27
256
200 Back
27
2:08.97
216
Anna Kassis
SR
9
500 Free
32
5:24.27
89
400 IM
26
4:53.11
39
1650 Free
21
18:08.6
117
Bri Mazzei
JR
6
100 Fly
34
1:02.56
64
1650 Free
23
19:00.07
24
200 Fly
27
2:18.33
47
Mary James Coat
JR
3
50 Free
51
25.61
133
100 Breast
25
1:10.15
124
200 Breast
32
2:34.61
67
Camels
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Maddie Baiotto
JR
72
50 Free
9
23.61
492
100 Fly
7
54.86
560
200 Fly
10
2:04.3
430
Megan Everritt
JR
62
50 Free
17
24.02
406
100 Back
6
55.64
520
200 Back
10
2:02.92
434
Kelsey Tunstall
JR
60
200 IM
17
2:08.74
325
100 Back
11
57.4
391
200 Back
5
2:02.50
450
Annie Sanchez
FR
56
50 Free
11
23.58
498
200 Free
17
1:56.39
235
100 Free
9
50.94
535
Taylor McMinn
SR
56
50 Free
39
24.8
251
100 Breast
5
1:03.24
536
200 Breast
5
2:18.91
474
Madison Scott
SR
53
50 Free
42
24.89
236
100 Fly
9
55.57
506
200 Fly
4
2:02.41
504
Hannah Kendall
SO
43
50 Free
16
23.9
432
200 Free
16
1:55.28
282
100 Free
15
51.95
437
Sarah Wilson
JR
38.5
50 Free
14
23.79
455
100 Back
21
58.71
294
100 Free
14
51.86
446
Megan Shoemaker
JR
33
500 Free
25
5:11.82
233
1650 Free
10
17:33.52
256
200 Back
20
2:06.72
293
Kamaria Mahone
JR
30
50 Free
38
24.75
260
100 Back
9
57.22
405
200 Back
22
2:07.78
255
Amanda Charlest
FR
27
200 IM
22
2:09.22
307
100 Fly
20
57.92
313
200 Fly
17
2:08.72
258
Julia Sherlock
FR
25
100 Fly
21
58.02
305
100 Back
20
57.76
364
200 Back
19
2:04.42
378
Kacey Hauck
JR
24
500 Free
21
5:06.74
316
200 Free
25
1:56.15
245
1650 Free
16
17:55.24
162
Karah Sizemore
SR
24
400 IM
17
4:34.22
257
200 Back
24
2:07.96
249
200 Fly
21
2:07.22
313
Neringa Cerniau
FR
19.5
50 Free
27
24.29
350
200 Free
27
1:57.54
191
100 Free
12
51.68
464
Ema Balciute
FR
19
500 Free
23
5:08.54
286
200 Free
26
1:56.42
234
1650 Free
18
17:57.87
152
Geli Brown
JR
16
200 IM
35
2:13.05
179
100 Breast
19
1:06.88
289
200 Breast
22
2:28.31
182
Maggie Whitman
FR
15
200 IM
30
2:11.4
230
400 IM
21
4:39.22
172
1650 Free
20
18:03.45
133
UNC Asheville
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Morgan Rulevich
SR
82
50 Free
8
23.56
503
100 Breast
3
1:02.83
562
200 Breast
6
2:19.59
452
Madison Rogan
JR
75
200 IM
9
2:05.91
435
400 IM
8
4:28.36
374
200 Fly
7
2:03.76
451
Skylar Rogan
JR
73
500 Free
6
4:55.05
522
200 Free
13
1:52.44
418
1650 Free
4
17:01.49
425
Catherine Allen
JR
67
500 Free
9
5:00.85
422
100 Fly
14
56.91
396
200 Fly
6
2:03.68
455
Adee Weller
JR
50
500 Free
13
5:01.19
416
200 Free
11
1:52.14
432
100 Free
16
52.34
397
Anna Nabors
FR
46
100 Fly
12
56.54
427
400 IM
18
4:37.45
200
200 Fly
14
2:06.16
355
Sydney Vandenbe
SR
31
500 Free
20
5:06.62
318
400 IM
19
4:35.09
241
1650 Free
17
17:57.00
155
Lily Sullivan
FR
27
200 IM
26
2:11.46
228
100 Breast
15
1:07.27
265
200 Breast
19
2:25.32
265
Emma Nelson
SR
17
200 IM
31
2:11.6
223
100 Back
16
57.78
362
200 Back
25
2:08.32
237
Alexis Baker
FR
14
100 Fly
27
59.04
230
100 Breast
23
1:08.83
180
200 Breast
20
2:26.09
242
MacKenzie Humph
FR
12
50 Free
37
24.71
268
100 Breast
20
1:07.2
269
200 Breast
24
2:29.91
145
Aleta Jewell
SO
11
500 Free
26
5:13.92
202
1650 Free
22
18:16.43
95
200 Fly
25
2:14.03
111
Ellis Nelson
FR
9
200 IM
32
2:11.76
218
400 IM
22
4:39.3
171
200 Breast
25
2:30.00
143
Kerigan Martin
FR
7
1 mtr Diving
21
96.3
Hannah Bruno
FR
6
50 Free
48
25.46
151
100 Fly
23
58.47
271
100 Free
27
54.47
204
Megan Almond
SO
6
1 mtr Diving
22
92.95
Veronica Judson
FR
5
1 mtr Diving
23
75.9
Amelia Ham
FR
3
50 Free
44
25.07
206
100 Breast
26
1:10.18
123
200 Breast
27
2:30.53
132
Elizabeth Conte
SR
2
50 Free
47
25.38
162
200 Free
29
1:58.25
167
100 Free
26
53.91
249
Skye Lewis
SO
1
50 Free
50
25.55
140
100 Breast
27
1:11.94
71
200 Breast
30
2:34.08
74
Unf
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Anne Fletcher
FR
57
500 Free
16
5:05.79
333
100 Back
12
57.44
388
200 Back
8
2:04.66
369
Jacqueline Bark
JR
47
50 Free
25
24.17
375
100 Back
8
57.01
420
200 Back
11
2:03.28
421
Ally Schillinge
JR
47
500 Free
18
5:07.77
299
400 IM
14
4:33.4
272
1650 Free
11
17:38.28
234
Camryn Greenlea
SO
46
50 Free
12
23.6
494
200 Free
15
1:53.58
362
100 Free
17
52.49
382
Julianna Graf
FR
38
200 IM
18
2:10.6
257
100 Breast
16
1:07.48
252
200 Breast
18
2:28.67
174
Ryan Showfety
FR
35
500 Free
17
5:06.08
328
200 Free
23
1:55.88
256
200 Back
13
2:05.21
349
Kayla Glennon
FR
29
200 IM
36
2:14.4
144
100 Breast
14
1:07.03
280
200 Breast
17
2:26.63
227
Makenzie Blaakm
FR
28
200 IM
23
2:09.66
291
400 IM
11
4:31.58
308
100 Free
24
53.59
277
Sarah Joram
SO
24
200 IM
25
2:10.63
256
400 IM
24
4:39.8
163
200 Breast
13
2:25.28
267
Sydney Groth
SO
21
100 Fly
22
58.06
302
200 Fly
15
2:07.50
302
Sydney Mutschle
JR
21
200 IM
27
2:13.26
173
400 IM
15
4:33.56
269
200 Back
23
2:07.88
252
Zoe Trenz
JR
21
50 Free
26
24.2
368
100 Breast
17
1:08.13
216
100 Free
22
53.23
310
Sarah Trago
FR
19
500 Free
27
5:16.08
173
200 Free
30
2:00.01
116
1650 Free
12
17:39.62
227
Esther Quackenb
FR
18
200 IM
29
2:11.16
238
100 Fly
18
58.32
282
200 Fly
22
2:09.67
226
Sydney Sheppard
FR
7
200 IM
34
2:12.64
191
400 IM
25
4:40.79
149
200 Fly
24
2:12.71
140
Hannah Cordes
SO
4
500 Free
29
5:17.52
156
100 Breast
24
1:09.12
167
100 Free
31
54.51
201
Nicole Nesto
SR
0
50 Free
44
25.07
206
100 Free
29
54.3
217
Emily Draskovic
SR
0
50 Free
55
26.12
83
100 Fly
30
1:00.56
140
100 Free
36
57.05
68
Gardner
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mary Traylor
SO
66
400 IM
5
4:23.28
477
200 Back
17
2:06.06
317
200 Fly
8
2:04.29
430
Tessa Walsh
SR
62
50 Free
18
24.22
364
100 Fly
10
55.13
540
200 Fly
5
2:03.64
456
Spencer Lucas
JR
57
200 IM
15
2:06.37
417
400 IM
6
4:26.57
411
200 Back
15
2:05.57
335
Kate Arceneaux
SR
52
500 Free
12
5:01.17
416
200 Free
19
1:54.59
314
1650 Free
9
17:27.51
286
Morgan VanderSc
SR
49
500 Free
10
4:59.68
443
1650 Free
6
17:11.82
370
Carol Zangla
SR
39
200 IM
20
2:08.68
327
400 IM
13
4:32.6
288
200 Fly
16
2:08.11
280
Anna Banick
SR
36
200 IM
28
2:10.8
250
100 Breast
10
1:04.78
432
200 Breast
16
2:26.53
230
Jessi Snover
SO
36
200 IM
13
2:04.63
484
100 Fly
11
56.21
455
Whitney Peters
SR
22
50 Free
30
24.42
323
200 Breast
10
2:21.41
392
Laura Wakeley
FR
17
100 Breast
22
1:08.42
200
100 Back
24
59.41
247
200 Back
21
2:07.18
276
Blake Broullire
JR
8.5
50 Free
32
24.51
306
200 Free
27
1:56.75
221
100 Free
20
53.12
320
Jennifer Jackso
JR
8
50 Free
24
24.16
377
100 Fly
24
58.51
268
100 Free
28
54.17
228
Miranda Johns
SR
7
200 IM
21
2:09.12
311
200 Breast
31
2:34.09
74
Charity Bennett
JR
6
50 Free
36
24.69
271
100 Back
22
59.02
273
Lindsey Wright
JR
0.5
50 Free
40
24.81
250
100 Back
27
1:01.54
131
Kailey Conklin
FR
0
50 Free
57
26.67
47
Juliana Denmark
SR
0
500 Free
30
5:20.08
127
100 Fly
35
1:04.15
31
200 Back
28
2:11.87
136
Audrey Robinson
SO
0
50 Free
28
24.36
335
HU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
KaSandra Kaplan
46
200 IM
14
2:05.75
442
200 Free
12
1:52.42
419
200 Fly
18
2:09.49
232
Christian Nicko
43
1 mtr Diving
9
188.65
3 mtr Diving
11
194.0
Leanne McMaster
24
200 IM
39
2:18.51
66
100 Breast
13
1:06.36
323
200 Breast
21
2:26.1
242
Myka Thomas
20
50 Free
35
24.61
286
100 Back
19
57.44
388
100 Free
19
52.99
333
India Jackson
18
200 IM
40
2:22.65
26
100 Breast
12
1:05.79
361
200 Breast
28
2:31.81
108
Latroya Pina
14
200 IM
38
2:15.79
113
100 Breast
18
1:08.32
206
200 Breast
26
2:30.43
134
Madison Freelan
8
500 Free
28
5:17.34
158
200 Free
22
1:55.84
258
200 Fly
26
2:15.43
85
Simone Outlaw
2
500 Free
33
5:43.32
11
100 Back
26
1:00.97
157
200 Back
29
2:13.89
94
Chandler Carter
0.5
50 Free
52
25.66
127
100 Back
27
1:02.75
86
100 Free
35
56.38
93
Akeyla Holley
0
50 Free
56
26.46
59
100 Back
29
1:04.98
35
100 Free
38
58.96
24
DeAngela Fobbs
0
50 Free
43
25.04
211
100 Fly
32
1:01.27
108
100 Free
32
55.11
160
Abolade Oyetunj
0
200 IM
41
2:23.32
22
200 Free
32
2:02.9
59
100 Free
33
55.33
147
Nia Parker
0
50 Free
54
25.96
97
100 Back
30
1:08.74
5
100 Free
37
58.38
33
Skylar Smith
0
50 Free
49
25.54
141
200 Free
33
2:05.28
31
100 Free
34
55.4
142
Andreas Weech
0
50 Free
53
25.81
111
100 Fly
33
1:02.4
68
Leave a Reply