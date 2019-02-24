2019 CCSA Championship Scoring Summary

COASTAL COLLEGIATE SWIMMING ASSOCIATION (CCSA) – MEN AND WOMEN

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Liberty Natatorium, Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia

Champion: Incarnate Word men & Liberty women

Live results

Format change: Women scored 3 finals, with 9 in each final. Men scored 2 finals, with 9 in each final.

First some notes

The Incarnate Word men won soundly, but might be in for a fight next year. The return the most individual points with 610.5, but Florida Atlantic return 503, well within striking distance. With higher scoring freshmen and sophomore classes Florida Atlantic are trending the right way.

The Liberty women won comfortably, and unless something changes, they are going to be winning comfortably for a while. Liberty return 1235.5 individual points, nearly 500 more than Florida Gulf Coast who return 745. FGCU graduate an astounding 589 points. More than their not too shabby sophomore and junior classes scored combined.

The Incarnate Word men took the lead from the first event and never looked back. The highest point total any team put up in any event was Florida Atlantic’s 82 in the 500 free. Incarnate Word’s 81 in the 200 fly were next best. The Liberty women had the highest single event score with 180 points in the 200 free

Hector Ruvalcab of Incarnate Word was the high point scorer for the men with a perfect 66 points. Next best were Tim Bennett of Gardner Webb with 62 and Carter Wallace of Incarnate Word with 60.

Gracie Redding of FGCU led women’s scorers with a perfect 105 points. Her teammate Petra Halmai and Mikayla Herich of Liberty were next best with 101.

By Swimulator power points the best swim of the men’s meet was Ruvalcab’s 1:45.62 200 fly. For the women there was a tie between Liberty teammates Payton Keiner‘s 1:54.25 200 back and Alicia Finnigan‘s 1:56.61 200 fly

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores Men

1. Incarnate Word: 1053.5

2. FAU: 796.5

3. Odu Monarchs: 698

4. Gardner: 570.5

5. NJIT: 373

6. Mt St Mary’s: 277

7. HU: 248.5

Final Scores Women

1. Liberty: 1859.5

2. Florida Gulf: 1668

3. Incarnate Word: 1049

4. Southern: 990

5. Camels: 971

6. UNC Asheville: 820

7. Unf: 722

8. Gardner: 711

9. HU: 415.5

Individual Scores by Year Men

Incarnate Word FAU Odu Monarchs Gardner NJIT Mt St Mary’s HU FR 100.5 116 84 165.5 86 15 0 SO 81 216 183 94 24 50 0 JR 376 171 51 72 74 62 0 SR 235 117.5 155 78 33 0 0 Returning 610.5 503 363 331.5 184 127 104.5

Individual Scores by Year Women

Liberty Florida Gulf Incarnate Word Southern Camels UNC Asheville Unf Gardner HU FR 386 224.5 235 87 161.5 129 231 17 0 SO 519 204 320.5 269 43 18 95 102 0 JR 306.5 316.5 153.5 100 335.5 265 136 80 0 SR 298 589 70 252 133 132 0 267 0 Returning 1235.5 745 709 456 540 412 462 199 175.5

Score Progression Men

What the score was after each event

Incarnate Word FAU Odu Monarchs Gardner NJIT Mt St Mary’s HU 800 Free Relay 44 38 34 36 32 30 28 3 mtr Diving 100 74 69 36 61 30 28 200 Medley Relay 138 108 105 80 93 60 56 200 Free Relay 176 142 141 124 123 88 88 500 Free 240 224 165 139 130 88 88 200 IM 300 241 203 199 130 105 88 50 Free 342 276 234 256.5 138 105 106.5 100 Fly 420 291 269 292.5 151 112 114.5 400 IM 457 335 322 324.5 158 115 129.5 200 Free 536.5 387.5 333 355.5 176 115 129.5 100 Breast 565.5 413.5 380 380.5 190 144 151.5 100 Back 612.5 459.5 416 414.5 204 157 153.5 1 mtr Diving 665.5 498.5 441 414.5 233 157 163.5 400 Medley Relay 709.5 532.5 477 452.5 265 187 191.5 1650 Free 759.5 600.5 513 462.5 283 193 195.5 200 Back 810.5 661.5 544 495.5 292 199 196.5 100 Free 888.5 699.5 578 507.5 305 205 207.5 200 Breast 928.5 722.5 636 512.5 328 240 215.5 200 Fly 1009.5 760.5 660 536.5 343 245 220.5 400 Free Relay 1053.5 796.5 698 570.5 373 277 248.5

Score Progression Women

What the score was after each event

Liberty Florida Gulf Incarnate Word Southern Camels UNC Asheville Unf Gardner HU 200 Medley Relay 62 70 58 56 60 54 50 52 48 1 mtr Diving 175 135 188 143 60 72 50 52 72 800 Free Relay 245 197 242 195 118 132 100 108 120 200 Free Relay 307 267 292 253 178 184 156 162 168 3 mtr Diving 419 327 420 353 178 184 156 162 187 500 Free 583 383 439 388 193 262 196 202 187 200 IM 694 522 458 437 212 288 217 249 203 50 Free 790.5 648 485 484 298.5 313 240 265 203 100 Fly 848.5 803 541 513 363.5 353 258 291 203 400 IM 967.5 833 578 571 383.5 406 315 363 203 200 Free 1147.5 942 594 590 416 442 335 373.5 227 100 Breast 1204.5 1023 679 593 454 503 382 401.5 274 100 Back 1296.5 1128 717 640 539 517 425 412 286.5 400 Medley Relay 1366.5 1190 773 698 599 571 475 464 334.5 1650 Free 1456.5 1249 809 758 655 619 512 515 334.5 200 Back 1548.5 1326 851 812 733 622 578 550 334.5 100 Free 1667.5 1450 885 851 806 639 601 558 344.5 200 Breast 1732.5 1535 963 896 840 692 643 594 353.5 200 Fly 1797.5 1598 997 932 911 764 668 661 367.5 400 Free Relay 1859.5 1668 1049 990 971 820 722 711 415.5

Points in Each Event Men

What each team scored in each event

Incarnate Word FAU Odu Monarchs Gardner NJIT Mt St Mary’s HU 800 Free Relay 44 38 34 36 32 30 28 3 mtr Diving 56 36 35 0 29 0 0 200 Medley Relay 38 34 36 44 32 30 28 200 Free Relay 38 34 36 44 30 28 32 500 Free 64 82 24 15 7 0 0 200 IM 60 17 38 60 0 17 0 50 Free 42 35 31 57.5 8 0 18.5 100 Fly 78 15 35 36 13 7 8 400 IM 37 44 53 32 7 3 15 200 Free 79.5 52.5 11 31 18 0 0 100 Breast 29 26 47 25 14 29 22 100 Back 47 46 36 34 14 13 2 1 mtr Diving 53 39 25 0 29 0 10 400 Medley Relay 44 34 36 38 32 30 28 1650 Free 50 68 36 10 18 6 4 200 Back 51 61 31 33 9 6 1 100 Free 78 38 34 12 13 6 11 200 Breast 40 23 58 5 23 35 8 200 Fly 81 38 24 24 15 5 5 400 Free Relay 44 36 38 34 30 32 28

Points in Each Event Women

What each team scored in each event

Liberty Florida Gulf Incarnate Word Southern Camels UNC Asheville Unf Gardner HU 200 Medley Relay 62 70 58 56 60 54 50 52 48 1 mtr Diving 113 65 130 87 0 18 0 0 24 800 Free Relay 70 62 54 52 58 60 50 56 48 200 Free Relay 62 70 50 58 60 52 56 54 48 3 mtr Diving 112 60 128 100 0 0 0 0 19 500 Free 164 56 19 35 15 78 40 40 0 200 IM 111 139 19 49 19 26 21 47 16 50 Free 96.5 126 27 47 86.5 25 23 16 0 100 Fly 58 155 56 29 65 40 18 26 0 400 IM 119 30 37 58 20 53 57 72 0 200 Free 180 109 16 19 32.5 36 20 10.5 24 100 Breast 57 81 85 3 38 61 47 28 47 100 Back 92 105 38 47 85 14 43 10.5 12.5 400 Medley Relay 70 62 56 58 60 54 50 52 48 1650 Free 90 59 36 60 56 48 37 51 0 200 Back 92 77 42 54 78 3 66 35 0 100 Free 119 124 34 39 73 17 23 8 10 200 Breast 65 85 78 45 34 53 42 36 9 200 Fly 65 63 34 36 71 72 25 67 14 400 Free Relay 62 70 52 58 60 56 54 50 48

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Men

Mt St Mary’s Odu Monarchs HU Incarnate Word Gardner NJIT FAU 1 0 0 0 10 3 0 2 2 1 2 0 8 1 0 3 3 1 0 0 7 3 1 3 4 0 4 0 3 1 0 7 5 0 4 0 4 3 0 5 6 1 2 0 3 1 4 4 7 1 6 1 3 1 2 1 8 0 3 0 5 2 2 4 9 0 6 1 1 3 0 4 10 0 7 1 3 3 0 1 11 0 0 4 2 4 3 0 12 2 0 2 0 3 2 4 13 3 2 1 1 2 2 4 14 0 2 0 2 1 3 5 15 2 3 3 1 1 2 0 16 4 4 0 1 3 1 0 17 4 2 1 0 1 2 3 18 1 3 3 0 0 5 0

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Women

Liberty Incarnate Word HU Gardner Florida Gulf UNC Asheville Southern Unf Camels 1 8 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 2 9 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 3 5 0 0 0 6 1 2 0 0 4 5 4 0 0 2 1 2 0 1 5 4 3 0 2 3 0 0 0 3 6 3 0 0 2 3 3 3 0 1 7 5 1 0 0 5 1 2 0 1 8 3 2 0 1 3 2 2 2 0 9 3 1 1 1 2 2 1 0 4 10 3 1 0 4 1 0 3 0 3 11 1 5 1 1 2 1 0 3 2 12 1 2 2 1 1 1 3 3 1 13 0 1 1 2 3 2 4 2 0 14 2 5 1 0 1 2 1 2 2 15 1 1 0 2 1 1 4 3 1 16 1 3 0 2 1 2 1 2 3 17 0 4 0 1 0 1 0 4 5 18 3 2 2 1 0 1 1 4 1 19 1 5 2 1 1 2 1 0 2 20 0 0 0 2 3 3 3 0 4 21 0 2 1 2 1 1 3 0 5 22 0 0 1 2 0 3 1 3 3 23 0 5 0 0 0 3 2 3 1 24 0 0 0 3 0 1 3 4 1 25 0 2 0 0 0 3 2 3 2 26 0 1 3 0 1 4 1 1 1 27 0 0 1 2 0 4 2 2 2

Individual Breakdown Men

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Incarnate Word

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hector Ruvalcab JR 66 200 IM 1 1:48.17 571 400 IM 1 3:49.1 611 200 Fly 1 1:45.62 620 Carter Wallace SR 60 50 Free 1 20.29 567 100 Fly 5 48.92 498 100 Free 1 44.71 553 Beau Fusilier SR 56 200 IM 2 1:49.11 535 200 Free 2 1:39.34 490 100 Free 3 45.18 503 Leonardo Sanche JR 55 500 Free 4 4:34.39 410 200 Free 1 1:39.14 501 100 Free 5 45.4 478 Oleksandr Karpe JR 54 200 IM 8 1:52.06 411 100 Breast 2 54.75 568 200 Breast 1 1:59.42 567 Sergio Duran Ma 53 500 Free 2 4:29.25 512 200 Free 9 1:43.43 269 1650 Free 1 15:19.61 539 Vlad Chumak SR 52 500 Free 6 4:34.41 410 100 Back 3 49.41 464 200 Back 2 1:47.17 511 Jared Wallace SO 46 100 Fly 4 48.67 521 200 Back 10 1:50.33 385 200 Fly 2 1:48.76 499 Bryce Kuchan JR 46 100 Fly 3 48.52 535 100 Back 10 51.17 317 200 Fly 3 1:50.47 425 Alex Garriga JR 45 400 IM 6 4:00.28 381 1650 Free 8 16:20.57 201 200 Fly 4 1:50.97 403 Aaron Moran SR 44 50 Free 16 21.16 363 100 Back 2 49.37 467 200 Back 1 1:46.50 536 Dawson Martinez JR 41 3 mtr Diving 1 335.55 1 mtr Diving 2 334.0 Tim Newton FR 36 3 mtr Diving 3 266.5 1 mtr Diving 3 305.75 Christopher Les JR 35 50 Free 8 20.76 461 200 Free 11 1:41.11 393 100 Free 7 45.82 430 Garrett Hollcro SO 35 100 Fly 8 49.78 414 200 Free 7 1:42.35 325 100 Free 11 46.06 402 Clayton Taylor JR 34 200 IM 13 1:52.86 377 100 Breast 10 56.72 407 200 Breast 3 2:03.37 433 Oscar Cardenas FR 32.5 500 Free 8 4:37.69 344 200 Free 14 1:42.20 333 1650 Free 6 16:06.67 268 Ben Lux FR 32 3 mtr Diving 5 202.25 1 mtr Diving 5 228.85 Roberto Pinedo SR 23 50 Free 15 21.13 371 100 Fly 7 49.58 433 200 Fly 14 1:52.26 347

FAU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Colin Kozak SR 52 50 Free 3 20.58 504 200 Free 4 1:40.76 412 100 Free 4 45.37 481 Will Smith SO 49 500 Free 3 4:30.92 480 400 IM 8 4:03.57 307 1650 Free 3 15:32.11 468 Josh Fountain SO 47 500 Free 1 4:26.93 555 200 Free 13 1:41.88 350 1650 Free 2 15:23.58 517 Connor Smoak JR 46 50 Free 6 20.62 494 200 Free 5 1:40.91 404 100 Free 6 45.43 475 Jack Shapiro FR 45 500 Free 5 4:34.4 410 400 IM 9 4:04.45 289 1650 Free 4 15:46.66 382 Calvin Lillo JR 44 200 IM 9 1:52.29 401 400 IM 2 3:58.31 425 200 Back 8 1:51.12 352 Logan Downey SO 39 3 mtr Diving 4 224.0 1 mtr Diving 1 364.45 Alex Taber JR 36 200 IM 14 1:52.95 373 100 Back 5 50.1 406 200 Back 6 1:49.77 407 Michael Cannate FR 36 3 mtr Diving 2 272.95 1 mtr Diving 4 265.35 Braedan Leach SO 34 100 Back 4 50.09 406 200 Back 4 1:49.59 415 Phillip Crouch JR 31 200 IM 21 1:58.36 170 100 Breast 6 55.99 469 200 Breast 5 2:04.97 375 Reilly Maguire SO 31 200 Free 17 1:42.95 293 100 Back 8 50.63 361 200 Back 5 1:49.69 411 Connor Hodges SR 28.5 500 Free 9 4:39.16 315 200 Free 14 1:42.20 333 200 Fly 9 1:52.21 349 Josh McQueen FR 21 500 Free 12 4:40.54 289 200 Free 12 1:41.61 365 200 Fly 12 1:51.14 396 Shawn String SR 19 500 Free 14 4:43.49 238 200 Free 20 1:44.87 203 1650 Free 7 16:11.62 243 Michael Rahrig SR 18 50 Free 22 21.74 232 100 Fly 14 50.95 302 200 Fly 8 1:52.18 350 Skyler Hamilton SO 16 50 Free 23 21.88 204 100 Fly 10 49.87 405 200 Fly 13 1:51.80 367 Braxton Conners JR 14 500 Free 17 4:46.02 198 100 Breast 14 58.33 279 200 Breast 12 2:08.41 260 Jack Neeley FR 14 50 Free 17 21.18 359 100 Breast 13 57.93 309 100 Free 13 46.97 298

Odu Monarchs

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Noah Wilkins SO 51 50 Free 4 20.59 501 100 Back 6 50.11 405 100 Free 2 45.11 510 Graydon Tinneny SO 46 500 Free 7 4:34.85 401 400 IM 5 3:59.61 396 1650 Free 5 15:53.18 344 Filip Svedberg 45 200 IM 5 1:49.91 503 100 Fly 2 48.07 575 200 Fly 10 1:50.53 423 Hugo Eriksson FR 43 200 IM 7 1:51.86 420 400 IM 4 3:59.02 409 200 Back 9 1:53.26 270 Gus Maxwell SO 36 500 Free 10 4:37.67 344 1650 Free 9 16:21.7 196 200 Fly 7 1:52.04 357 Nathan Kimbel SR 36 200 IM 16 1:55.54 266 100 Breast 5 55.59 502 200 Breast 4 2:03.54 426 Connor Davis SR 35 100 Fly 6 49.26 465 200 Free 10 1:40.74 413 100 Free 10 45.7 444 Luke Weisenstei SR 34 3 mtr Diving 10 96.65 100 Breast 9 57.23 365 200 Breast 9 2:08.38 261 Neal McElhattan JR 32 200 IM 15 1:53.89 333 100 Back 7 50.55 368 200 Back 7 1:50.11 394 Peter Durisin SO 30 100 Fly 21 52.42 185 100 Breast 4 55.57 503 200 Breast 8 2:07.74 281 Hunter Clinton SR 26 3 mtr Diving 8 136.9 1 mtr Diving 8 163.75 Luke Perez SR 24 3 mtr Diving 9 133.0 1 mtr Diving 9 136.15 Parker Harp SO 20 50 Free 7 20.73 468 200 Free 18 1:43.46 268 100 Free 14 47.16 278 Luke Cowden JR 18 400 IM 13 4:17.38 85 100 Breast 17 58.82 244 200 Breast 10 2:07.1 302 Caleb Wyninger FR 15 500 Free 20 4:50.39 140 400 IM 10 4:12.83 139 1650 Free 14 16:50.21 96 AJ Profaca FR 10 400 IM 15 4:20.05 62 100 Breast 20 59.9 178 200 Breast 13 2:10.87 191 Jack Grotjohn FR 9 100 Back 15 52.61 215 1650 Free 16 17:07.48 58 200 Back 17 1:58.52 117 Bryan Byrd FR 7 100 Fly 18 52.19 201 100 Back 16 52.9 197 200 Back 16 1:57.71 136 Nicholas Wukovi JR 1 200 IM 18 1:58.39 169

Gardner

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Tim Bennett FR 62 100 Fly 1 48.0 581 100 Back 1 49.01 497 200 Back 3 1:48.28 468 Chase Mattingly SO 43 200 IM 4 1:49.67 513 400 IM 3 3:58.82 414 200 Fly 11 1:50.76 413 Jordan Mintz JR 40 200 IM 3 1:49.59 516 100 Breast 1 54.7 572 Peter Wakeley SR 36 200 IM 12 1:52.77 381 200 Free 8 1:42.64 309 200 Fly 5 1:51.43 383 Drew Mintz FR 35 500 Free 11 4:37.95 339 200 Free 6 1:41.36 379 100 Free 9 46.15 391 Christian Jann FR 31 200 IM 10 1:52.69 384 400 IM 7 4:01.51 353 200 Back 12 1:52.84 285 John O’Connell SO 24 100 Fly 9 50.35 358 100 Back 9 51.01 330 Seggio Bernardi SO 23 50 Free 10 20.64 490 100 Fly 8 49.85 407 Jonathan Frye FR 21.5 50 Free 13 21.06 388 100 Breast 5 56.02 466 Joshua Clarke SR 19 200 IM 11 1:52.71 383 200 Free 16 1:42.41 322 200 Back 11 1:50.74 368 Zach Dingfield JR 19 50 Free 2 20.5 522 Brady Fields FR 16 50 Free 5 20.6 499 Drew Peden SR 13 500 Free 16 4:45.47 206 200 Free 24 1:49.1 73 1650 Free 10 16:29.04 165 Dowdy Sarvis JR 13 50 Free 12 20.96 413 100 Fly 13 50.38 355 Brendan Teeters SR 10 100 Fly 17 51.91 222 100 Breast 16 58.8 246 200 Breast 14 2:10.89 191 Will Anderson SO 4 500 Free 15 4:44.92 215 Dalton Meyers SR 0 200 Fly 22 2:06.28 22

NJIT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Joshua Franco FR 31 50 Free 20 21.56 270 200 Free 3 1:40.34 436 100 Free 8 46.14 392 Avery Bechtel SR 29 3 mtr Diving 7 169.95 1 mtr Diving 6 196.65 Cole Becker JR 29 3 mtr Diving 6 192.5 1 mtr Diving 7 180.65 Nicholas Lyons JR 28 50 Free 26 21.93 195 100 Breast 8 56.83 398 200 Breast 6 2:05.34 362 Mattheau Bonner SO 22 200 IM 20 1:57.62 192 100 Fly 12 50.48 345 200 Fly 6 1:51.79 367 Edward Madrigal FR 19 100 Fly 13 50.6 334 100 Back 11 51.73 275 200 Back 14 1:55.62 191 Justin Andersen FR 19 500 Free 13 4:43.46 238 400 IM 14 4:18.4 76 1650 Free 11 16:29.43 164 Lane Griffis FR 12 500 Free 18 4:49.78 147 1650 Free 12 16:36.94 136 200 Breast 15 2:12.33 156 Kevin Roberton JR 9 200 IM 26 2:01.23 99 100 Back 14 52.39 229 200 Back 15 1:56.84 157 Tyler Pollock JR 8 50 Free 11 20.81 449 100 Fly 22 52.79 161 100 Free 20 48.18 182 John Battikha FR 4 200 IM 28 2:02.65 74 100 Breast 18 1:01.69 97 200 Breast 16 2:13.51 132 Eddie Filipovic SR 3 400 IM 17 4:34.34 8 1650 Free 18 18:28.45 2 200 Breast 20 2:24.48 17 Jeremiah Sanche SO 2 500 Free 22 4:55.92 85 200 Free 23 1:47.55 110 1650 Free 17 17:38.68 20 Alex Danielson SR 1 50 Free 35 22.69 87 100 Breast 21 1:00.03 171 200 Breast 18 2:14.11 120 Jason Paprocki FR 1 50 Free 32 22.31 133 100 Back 18 55.11 93 100 Free 27 49.4 100 Alex Bjelis SO 0 200 IM 30 2:06.6 29 100 Fly 26 54.37 83 200 Fly 19 2:02.6 56 Raul Lopez FR 0 100 Fly 28 55.64 45 100 Back 19 58.3 24 200 Fly 23 2:07.14 17 Brendan Kavanag JR 0 200 IM 29 2:04.28 51 200 Free 26 1:49.57 64 200 Fly 21 2:04.19 38 Jake Haefner SO 0 500 Free 23 4:59.00 63 200 Free 21 1:45.42 181 100 Free 26 49.09 118

Mt St Mary’s

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Will Twizell JR 52 200 IM 6 1:50.78 467 100 Breast 3 55.23 531 200 Breast 2 2:01.74 490 John Wilson SO 23 200 IM 17 1:56.06 246 100 Breast 12 57.32 357 200 Breast 7 2:06.46 323 Ryan Griffiths FR 13 50 Free 23 21.88 204 100 Back 12 52.21 241 200 Back 13 1:53.11 275 Ryan Carroll SO 7 200 IM 22 1:58.59 163 100 Fly 15 50.96 301 200 Fly 16 2:00.78 83 Brock Cudahy JR 7 50 Free 30 22.13 160 100 Breast 15 58.65 256 100 Free 16 47.22 272 John Mata SO 6 50 Free 28 22.12 162 100 Back 13 52.34 232 100 Free 24 48.76 139 Nicholas Starva SO 6 500 Free 21 4:50.82 135 200 Free 27 1:50.32 52 1650 Free 13 16:45.15 110 Thomas deXavier SO 3 50 Free 31 22.18 152 100 Fly 16 51.43 260 100 Free 23 48.65 146 Ethan Pham SO 3 200 IM 23 1:59.81 131 400 IM 16 4:26.27 27 200 Fly 20 2:03.56 44 Matthew Hart JR 2 500 Free 24 5:20.01 4 100 Fly 27 54.93 64 200 Fly 17 2:01.6 70 Peter Jones FR 2 50 Free 21 21.63 255 100 Breast 23 1:00.19 163 100 Free 17 47.36 257 Ian Schirra SO 2 200 IM 27 2:02.1 83 100 Breast 25 1:00.58 143 200 Breast 17 2:13.94 123 Andrew Jones JR 1 50 Free 28 22.12 162 200 Free 19 1:44.73 209 100 Free 18 47.48 245 Luke Smist FR 0 50 Free 38 23.34 37 100 Fly 24 53.45 124 100 Breast 26 1:00.67 139 Christian Hill FR 0 50 Free 42 26.05 0 100 Back 22 1:04.99 0 100 Free 33 57.67 0 Matthew Wehmeye JR 0 50 Free 41 24.52 5 100 Back 20 1:00.61 7 100 Free 31 53.09 8

HU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Speakman Smith 23 50 Free 18 21.26 339 100 Breast 7 56.69 410 200 Breast 11 2:07.43 291 Kegan Ford 19 50 Free 9 20.8 452 100 Fly 23 53.3 132 100 Free 12 46.63 336 Alexander Barne 14.5 50 Free 13 21.06 388 100 Fly 11 50.42 351 200 Fly 18 2:05.33 29 Miguel Davis 12 50 Free 23 21.88 204 100 Breast 11 56.79 401 100 Free 15 47.19 275 Jon Bendana 12 200 IM 25 2:00.81 108 400 IM 11 4:17.06 88 200 Fly 15 2:00.21 93 Noah Nicholas 11 200 IM 24 2:00.75 109 400 IM 12 4:17.12 88 1650 Free 15 17:05.66 61 Justice Brown-D 10 50 Free 43 26.22 0 100 Breast 30 1:09.07 2 1 mtr Diving 10 67.35 Farion Cooper 3 200 IM 19 1:57.24 205 100 Back 17 53.89 144 200 Back 18 2:00.45 81 Nicholas Haught 0 500 Free 19 4:49.88 146 200 Free 22 1:46.01 159 100 Free 22 48.28 174 Keith-Jordan Wi 0 50 Free 34 22.59 97 100 Breast 24 1:00.4 152 Maalik Nixon 0 50 Free 27 21.94 193 100 Breast 22 1:00.16 164 100 Free 19 48.01 197 Ameen Muhammad 0 50 Free 37 23.16 48 100 Fly 29 57.65 14 100 Free 29 51.54 27 Mark McCluskey 0 50 Free 19 21.53 276 200 Free 25 1:49.37 68 100 Free 21 48.23 178 Orane Garrick 0 50 Free 33 22.35 127 100 Fly 25 53.51 121 100 Free 25 48.86 132 Tyrese Watkins 0 50 Free 39 23.71 21 100 Breast 29 1:05.33 20 100 Free 30 52.9 10 Jalen Watson 0 50 Free 40 24.34 7 100 Back 21 1:04.52 0 100 Free 32 54.27 3 Josiah Scott 0 50 Free 36 22.9 67 100 Breast 27 1:02.42 74 100 Free 28 50.68 48 MenSa Eggleston 0 200 IM 31 2:07.53 23 100 Breast 28 1:03.84 41 200 Breast 19 2:20.73 38

Individual Breakdown Women

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Liberty

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mikayla Herich SO 101 200 IM 1 1:59.82 644 400 IM 2 4:15.23 617 1650 Free 1 16:37.35 547 Payton Keiner SO 99 50 Free 4 23.1 591 100 Back 1 53.95 627 200 Back 1 1:54.25 700 Gianni Pitto FR 97 400 IM 1 4:15.06 619 100 Breast 2 1:01.50 641 200 Breast 2 2:15.32 580 Alicia Finnigan SR 97 500 Free 2 4:51.23 581 100 Fly 2 53.13 677 200 Fly 1 1:56.61 700 Emily Manly SO 89 500 Free 1 4:51.13 583 200 Free 5 1:50.30 520 200 Back 7 2:03.89 398 Emma Hazel FR 88 400 IM 4 4:22.7 488 100 Back 5 55.61 522 200 Back 2 1:57.98 598 Emily Zimcosky JR 85 500 Free 5 4:53.48 547 200 Free 1 1:48.18 610 100 Free 10 51.3 501 Lindsey Cohee SO 85 200 IM 5 2:04.47 490 100 Fly 6 54.77 567 200 Fly 3 2:00.05 589 Shelby Black SR 84 500 Free 4 4:52.44 563 200 Free 3 1:49.23 567 1650 Free 8 17:21.34 319 Hannah Baker JR 82 50 Free 6 23.26 562 200 Free 4 1:49.77 544 100 Free 7 50.78 550 Arielle Arnett SO 79 500 Free 8 5:00.53 428 200 Free 9 1:52.33 423 1650 Free 3 16:58.9 439 Brittany Weiss JR 70 200 IM 10 2:02.52 559 100 Back 4 55.16 552 100 Free 11 51.34 497 Colleen Donlin JR 69.5 50 Free 2 23.05 600 200 Free 18 1:56.66 224 100 Free 6 50.75 552 Kiah Francis SO 66 200 IM 7 2:04.83 477 400 IM 9 4:34.25 256 200 Breast 14 2:25.39 264 Elizabeth Magnu SR 63 500 Free 14 5:04.01 365 200 Free 10 1:50.44 514 100 Free 8 50.88 540 Olivia Robinson FR 62 1 mtr Diving 2 272.3 3 mtr Diving 2 290.65 Lauren Chennaul FR 60 1 mtr Diving 3 256.75 3 mtr Diving 3 253.7 Rickilee Hodges SR 54 50 Free 19 23.86 440 100 Breast 7 1:03.53 517 200 Breast 12 2:24.33 296 Abigail Egolf J FR 50 1 mtr Diving 7 200.55 3 mtr Diving 9 226.05 Allison Van Mil FR 29 1 mtr Diving 16 160.45 3 mtr Diving 15 172.5 Kendal Irwin 24 1 mtr Diving 18 154.45 3 mtr Diving 18 148.5

Florida Gulf

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Gracie Redding SR 105 50 Free 1 22.65 670 100 Fly 1 53.12 678 100 Free 1 49.1 690 Petra Halmai SO 101 200 IM 2 2:01.75 584 100 Breast 1 1:00.62 690 200 Breast 1 2:11.21 684 Linda Shaw SR 92 500 Free 3 4:52.35 565 200 Free 2 1:48.81 585 1650 Free 2 16:54.78 461 Tina Elmgreen SR 91 200 IM 3 2:01.86 581 100 Fly 3 54.06 616 200 Fly 2 1:58.99 624 Doris Eichhorn SR 90 200 IM 4 2:02.96 544 100 Back 2 53.96 627 200 Back 3 1:59.18 562 Wiktoria Czarne FR 87.5 50 Free 2 23.05 600 100 Fly 4 54.42 592 100 Free 5 50.31 591 Rebecca Moyniha SO 84 50 Free 5 23.13 586 200 Free 7 1:51.30 473 100 Free 3 49.8 634 Hannah Burdge SR 82 50 Free 7 23.55 505 200 Free 8 1:51.99 440 100 Free 2 49.67 644 Toni Baerens SR 81 500 Free 7 4:58.78 459 200 Free 6 1:50.53 509 1650 Free 5 17:04.51 409 Liz Zeiger JR 73 200 IM 8 2:05.42 454 400 IM 3 4:21.19 516 200 Back 12 2:04.27 384 Megan Wakefield FR 70 1 mtr Diving 1 284.0 3 mtr Diving 1 336.5 Kellie Fischer FR 67 200 IM 16 2:07.79 362 100 Back 7 56.54 455 200 Back 6 2:02.65 444 Emily Glinecke JR 63 200 IM 19 2:07.01 392 100 Breast 6 1:03.35 529 200 Breast 7 2:20.64 418 Cassidy Fry JR 55.5 50 Free 21 24.11 387 100 Fly 8 54.93 555 200 Fly 9 2:05.8 369 Madison Jean JR 43 100 Fly 11 55.8 488 100 Back 14 57.76 364 200 Fly 20 2:07.05 320 Lizzy White JR 43 200 IM 37 2:15.00 130 100 Breast 11 1:05.62 373 200 Breast 9 2:22.39 360 Natalie Keffer JR 39 1 mtr Diving 10 194.3 3 mtr Diving 13 186.05 Kiley Eble SR 32 50 Free 33 24.53 302 100 Fly 13 56.6 422 100 Back 15 57.77 363 Courtney Chapin SO 19 50 Free 46 25.16 193 100 Back 13 57.68 370 200 Back 26 2:08.75 223 Nikki Oppel SR 16 1 mtr Diving 20 109.65 3 mtr Diving 20 101.45

Incarnate Word

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mariana Ruvalca SO 77 200 IM 11 2:04.57 486 100 Breast 4 1:03.05 548 200 Breast 4 2:18.28 494 Natalia Macias FR 67 400 IM 12 4:31.89 302 100 Breast 9 1:06.55 310 200 Breast 8 2:20.67 417 Cassie Phillips SO 62.5 50 Free 14 23.79 455 100 Fly 5 54.7 572 200 Fly 11 2:04.52 421 Valencia McDona JR 58 1 mtr Diving 4 235.8 3 mtr Diving 4 246.7 Hannah Rowley SO 57 500 Free 11 5:00.34 431 1650 Free 7 17:18.75 332 200 Back 18 2:09.97 186 Ana Lucia Garza FR 56 1 mtr Diving 5 234.95 3 mtr Diving 5 245.0 Lexie Farmer SR 47 100 Fly 25 58.56 264 100 Breast 8 1:04.62 443 200 Breast 11 2:22.64 352 Hailey Miller FR 43 200 Free 14 1:53.05 388 100 Back 17 57.82 359 200 Back 16 2:05.72 329 Natasha Fung JR 38 200 IM 33 2:12.37 199 100 Back 10 56.99 422 200 Back 14 2:05.25 347 Peyton Roemer FR 34 100 Fly 19 57.54 344 400 IM 16 4:33.61 268 200 Fly 19 2:06.75 331 Sandra Valdez SO 34 1 mtr Diving 14 175.6 3 mtr Diving 12 192.2 Abby Johnson JR 29 1 mtr Diving 15 170.35 3 mtr Diving 16 171.4 Delila Walsh SO 29 1 mtr Diving 17 158.6 3 mtr Diving 14 176.85 Savanna Rivera SO 29 1 mtr Diving 11 181.35 3 mtr Diving 19 120.75 Marissa Watters FR 25 100 Fly 17 57.92 313 100 Breast 21 1:07.77 235 200 Breast 23 2:28.65 174 Zlata Demchenko JR 23.5 50 Free 21 24.11 387 100 Free 13 51.77 455 Courtney Gay SR 23 1 mtr Diving 19 144.2 3 mtr Diving 17 162.55 Kaylee Brawner SO 17 50 Free 23 24.12 385 200 Free 31 2:00.2 111 100 Free 18 52.98 334 Kara Neel SO 15 400 IM 23 4:39.42 169 1650 Free 19 18:02.01 138 200 Breast 29 2:32.3 100 Magda Vega Vida FR 7 50 Free 29 24.39 329 100 Fly 26 58.84 244 100 Free 23 53.54 281 Taylor Steele JR 5 500 Free 31 5:22.24 106 200 Fly 23 2:11.45 172 Lauren Gray FR 3 50 Free 40 24.81 250 100 Back 25 1:00.53 180 100 Free 30 54.41 209

Southern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Anna Moers JR 81 50 Free 10 23.4 535 100 Back 3 54.78 577 200 Back 4 2:01.42 488 Bre Stuart SR 74 200 IM 12 2:04.59 486 400 IM 7 4:26.91 404 200 Breast 3 2:17.19 527 Courtney Schaef SR 67 200 IM 6 2:04.67 483 400 IM 10 4:27.43 393 200 Fly 12 2:05.13 396 Mackenzie Brown SO 53 50 Free 13 23.62 490 100 Back 18 57.89 354 200 Back 9 2:05.01 356 Sara Rogers SO 53 1 mtr Diving 6 234.0 3 mtr Diving 7 230.9 Hannah Mudge SR 52 1 mtr Diving 8 200.25 3 mtr Diving 6 236.85 Melissa Cox FR 44 100 Fly 15 57.1 380 100 Free 4 50.17 603 Gretchen Mossbu FR 43 1 mtr Diving 12 178.2 3 mtr Diving 8 227.25 Randi Kiser SO 40 500 Free 15 5:04.96 348 200 Free 20 1:55.20 286 1650 Free 13 17:41.00 221 Katie Knight SO 39 1 mtr Diving 13 176.25 3 mtr Diving 10 208.15 Jessica Ware SO 31 50 Free 34 24.6 288 100 Fly 16 57.28 365 200 Fly 13 2:05.29 390 Isabelle Bray SO 27 200 IM 24 2:09.87 283 400 IM 20 4:35.15 240 200 Breast 15 2:26.02 244 Klaudia Holt SO 26 500 Free 19 5:05.73 334 100 Fly 29 1:00.23 157 1650 Free 14 17:42.56 214 Anna Rose Moore SR 25 500 Free 22 5:08.15 292 200 Free 24 1:55.96 253 1650 Free 15 17:47.13 194 Morgan Fleming SR 15 50 Free 20 24.1 389 100 Fly 31 1:01.08 116 100 Free 21 53.16 317 Rachel Pelzek SR 10 50 Free 31 24.5 307 200 Free 21 1:55.28 282 100 Free 25 53.87 252 Ashley Kubel JR 10 500 Free 24 5:11.47 238 100 Back 23 59.27 256 200 Back 27 2:08.97 216 Anna Kassis SR 9 500 Free 32 5:24.27 89 400 IM 26 4:53.11 39 1650 Free 21 18:08.6 117 Bri Mazzei JR 6 100 Fly 34 1:02.56 64 1650 Free 23 19:00.07 24 200 Fly 27 2:18.33 47 Mary James Coat JR 3 50 Free 51 25.61 133 100 Breast 25 1:10.15 124 200 Breast 32 2:34.61 67

Camels

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Maddie Baiotto JR 72 50 Free 9 23.61 492 100 Fly 7 54.86 560 200 Fly 10 2:04.3 430 Megan Everritt JR 62 50 Free 17 24.02 406 100 Back 6 55.64 520 200 Back 10 2:02.92 434 Kelsey Tunstall JR 60 200 IM 17 2:08.74 325 100 Back 11 57.4 391 200 Back 5 2:02.50 450 Annie Sanchez FR 56 50 Free 11 23.58 498 200 Free 17 1:56.39 235 100 Free 9 50.94 535 Taylor McMinn SR 56 50 Free 39 24.8 251 100 Breast 5 1:03.24 536 200 Breast 5 2:18.91 474 Madison Scott SR 53 50 Free 42 24.89 236 100 Fly 9 55.57 506 200 Fly 4 2:02.41 504 Hannah Kendall SO 43 50 Free 16 23.9 432 200 Free 16 1:55.28 282 100 Free 15 51.95 437 Sarah Wilson JR 38.5 50 Free 14 23.79 455 100 Back 21 58.71 294 100 Free 14 51.86 446 Megan Shoemaker JR 33 500 Free 25 5:11.82 233 1650 Free 10 17:33.52 256 200 Back 20 2:06.72 293 Kamaria Mahone JR 30 50 Free 38 24.75 260 100 Back 9 57.22 405 200 Back 22 2:07.78 255 Amanda Charlest FR 27 200 IM 22 2:09.22 307 100 Fly 20 57.92 313 200 Fly 17 2:08.72 258 Julia Sherlock FR 25 100 Fly 21 58.02 305 100 Back 20 57.76 364 200 Back 19 2:04.42 378 Kacey Hauck JR 24 500 Free 21 5:06.74 316 200 Free 25 1:56.15 245 1650 Free 16 17:55.24 162 Karah Sizemore SR 24 400 IM 17 4:34.22 257 200 Back 24 2:07.96 249 200 Fly 21 2:07.22 313 Neringa Cerniau FR 19.5 50 Free 27 24.29 350 200 Free 27 1:57.54 191 100 Free 12 51.68 464 Ema Balciute FR 19 500 Free 23 5:08.54 286 200 Free 26 1:56.42 234 1650 Free 18 17:57.87 152 Geli Brown JR 16 200 IM 35 2:13.05 179 100 Breast 19 1:06.88 289 200 Breast 22 2:28.31 182 Maggie Whitman FR 15 200 IM 30 2:11.4 230 400 IM 21 4:39.22 172 1650 Free 20 18:03.45 133

UNC Asheville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Morgan Rulevich SR 82 50 Free 8 23.56 503 100 Breast 3 1:02.83 562 200 Breast 6 2:19.59 452 Madison Rogan JR 75 200 IM 9 2:05.91 435 400 IM 8 4:28.36 374 200 Fly 7 2:03.76 451 Skylar Rogan JR 73 500 Free 6 4:55.05 522 200 Free 13 1:52.44 418 1650 Free 4 17:01.49 425 Catherine Allen JR 67 500 Free 9 5:00.85 422 100 Fly 14 56.91 396 200 Fly 6 2:03.68 455 Adee Weller JR 50 500 Free 13 5:01.19 416 200 Free 11 1:52.14 432 100 Free 16 52.34 397 Anna Nabors FR 46 100 Fly 12 56.54 427 400 IM 18 4:37.45 200 200 Fly 14 2:06.16 355 Sydney Vandenbe SR 31 500 Free 20 5:06.62 318 400 IM 19 4:35.09 241 1650 Free 17 17:57.00 155 Lily Sullivan FR 27 200 IM 26 2:11.46 228 100 Breast 15 1:07.27 265 200 Breast 19 2:25.32 265 Emma Nelson SR 17 200 IM 31 2:11.6 223 100 Back 16 57.78 362 200 Back 25 2:08.32 237 Alexis Baker FR 14 100 Fly 27 59.04 230 100 Breast 23 1:08.83 180 200 Breast 20 2:26.09 242 MacKenzie Humph FR 12 50 Free 37 24.71 268 100 Breast 20 1:07.2 269 200 Breast 24 2:29.91 145 Aleta Jewell SO 11 500 Free 26 5:13.92 202 1650 Free 22 18:16.43 95 200 Fly 25 2:14.03 111 Ellis Nelson FR 9 200 IM 32 2:11.76 218 400 IM 22 4:39.3 171 200 Breast 25 2:30.00 143 Kerigan Martin FR 7 1 mtr Diving 21 96.3 Hannah Bruno FR 6 50 Free 48 25.46 151 100 Fly 23 58.47 271 100 Free 27 54.47 204 Megan Almond SO 6 1 mtr Diving 22 92.95 Veronica Judson FR 5 1 mtr Diving 23 75.9 Amelia Ham FR 3 50 Free 44 25.07 206 100 Breast 26 1:10.18 123 200 Breast 27 2:30.53 132 Elizabeth Conte SR 2 50 Free 47 25.38 162 200 Free 29 1:58.25 167 100 Free 26 53.91 249 Skye Lewis SO 1 50 Free 50 25.55 140 100 Breast 27 1:11.94 71 200 Breast 30 2:34.08 74

Unf

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Anne Fletcher FR 57 500 Free 16 5:05.79 333 100 Back 12 57.44 388 200 Back 8 2:04.66 369 Jacqueline Bark JR 47 50 Free 25 24.17 375 100 Back 8 57.01 420 200 Back 11 2:03.28 421 Ally Schillinge JR 47 500 Free 18 5:07.77 299 400 IM 14 4:33.4 272 1650 Free 11 17:38.28 234 Camryn Greenlea SO 46 50 Free 12 23.6 494 200 Free 15 1:53.58 362 100 Free 17 52.49 382 Julianna Graf FR 38 200 IM 18 2:10.6 257 100 Breast 16 1:07.48 252 200 Breast 18 2:28.67 174 Ryan Showfety FR 35 500 Free 17 5:06.08 328 200 Free 23 1:55.88 256 200 Back 13 2:05.21 349 Kayla Glennon FR 29 200 IM 36 2:14.4 144 100 Breast 14 1:07.03 280 200 Breast 17 2:26.63 227 Makenzie Blaakm FR 28 200 IM 23 2:09.66 291 400 IM 11 4:31.58 308 100 Free 24 53.59 277 Sarah Joram SO 24 200 IM 25 2:10.63 256 400 IM 24 4:39.8 163 200 Breast 13 2:25.28 267 Sydney Groth SO 21 100 Fly 22 58.06 302 200 Fly 15 2:07.50 302 Sydney Mutschle JR 21 200 IM 27 2:13.26 173 400 IM 15 4:33.56 269 200 Back 23 2:07.88 252 Zoe Trenz JR 21 50 Free 26 24.2 368 100 Breast 17 1:08.13 216 100 Free 22 53.23 310 Sarah Trago FR 19 500 Free 27 5:16.08 173 200 Free 30 2:00.01 116 1650 Free 12 17:39.62 227 Esther Quackenb FR 18 200 IM 29 2:11.16 238 100 Fly 18 58.32 282 200 Fly 22 2:09.67 226 Sydney Sheppard FR 7 200 IM 34 2:12.64 191 400 IM 25 4:40.79 149 200 Fly 24 2:12.71 140 Hannah Cordes SO 4 500 Free 29 5:17.52 156 100 Breast 24 1:09.12 167 100 Free 31 54.51 201 Nicole Nesto SR 0 50 Free 44 25.07 206 100 Free 29 54.3 217 Emily Draskovic SR 0 50 Free 55 26.12 83 100 Fly 30 1:00.56 140 100 Free 36 57.05 68

Gardner

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mary Traylor SO 66 400 IM 5 4:23.28 477 200 Back 17 2:06.06 317 200 Fly 8 2:04.29 430 Tessa Walsh SR 62 50 Free 18 24.22 364 100 Fly 10 55.13 540 200 Fly 5 2:03.64 456 Spencer Lucas JR 57 200 IM 15 2:06.37 417 400 IM 6 4:26.57 411 200 Back 15 2:05.57 335 Kate Arceneaux SR 52 500 Free 12 5:01.17 416 200 Free 19 1:54.59 314 1650 Free 9 17:27.51 286 Morgan VanderSc SR 49 500 Free 10 4:59.68 443 1650 Free 6 17:11.82 370 Carol Zangla SR 39 200 IM 20 2:08.68 327 400 IM 13 4:32.6 288 200 Fly 16 2:08.11 280 Anna Banick SR 36 200 IM 28 2:10.8 250 100 Breast 10 1:04.78 432 200 Breast 16 2:26.53 230 Jessi Snover SO 36 200 IM 13 2:04.63 484 100 Fly 11 56.21 455 Whitney Peters SR 22 50 Free 30 24.42 323 200 Breast 10 2:21.41 392 Laura Wakeley FR 17 100 Breast 22 1:08.42 200 100 Back 24 59.41 247 200 Back 21 2:07.18 276 Blake Broullire JR 8.5 50 Free 32 24.51 306 200 Free 27 1:56.75 221 100 Free 20 53.12 320 Jennifer Jackso JR 8 50 Free 24 24.16 377 100 Fly 24 58.51 268 100 Free 28 54.17 228 Miranda Johns SR 7 200 IM 21 2:09.12 311 200 Breast 31 2:34.09 74 Charity Bennett JR 6 50 Free 36 24.69 271 100 Back 22 59.02 273 Lindsey Wright JR 0.5 50 Free 40 24.81 250 100 Back 27 1:01.54 131 Kailey Conklin FR 0 50 Free 57 26.67 47 Juliana Denmark SR 0 500 Free 30 5:20.08 127 100 Fly 35 1:04.15 31 200 Back 28 2:11.87 136 Audrey Robinson SO 0 50 Free 28 24.36 335

HU