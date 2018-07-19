2018 CAC Games Kick-off In Colombia

2018 CENTRAL AMERICAN & CARIBBEAN (CAC) GAMES

Thursday, July 19th – Friday, August 3rd

Barranquilla, Colombia

With yesterday’s opening ceremony having concluded, action at the 23rd edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games kicks off today in Barranquilla, Colombia. Over 5800 athletes competing across 36 sports are expected to descend upon Colombia for the quadrennial event, with nations across Central America, the Caribbean, South America and beyond being represented.

2014’s CAC Games saw the likes of Venezuela’s Andreina Pinto, Bahamas’ Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace and Trinidad & Tobago’s George Bovell dominate in their respective events. Venezuela’s young Carlos Claverie, who represents the University of Louisville stateside, raced his way to 3 individual medals as well.

Claverie will be competing again this time around and will be joined by Louisville teammate Marcelo Acosta, who represents El Salvador. Other notable competitors include Michael Gunning of Jamaica, Jesse Washington of Bermuda and Dylan Carter representing Trinidad & Tobago.

Venezuela walked away with 32 swimming medals overall, with 16 golds, to take first place in the medal table. Runner-up status went to Mexico, who claimed 24 medals overall, with 7 of them gold. This year’s host of Colombia rounded out the top 3 swimming nations from 2014, capturing 23 medals, including 6 gold.