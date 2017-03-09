2017 NCAA Division II Women: Day 2 Up/Down Report: Drury vs Queens Race Tightens

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Women’s Ups/Downs*

Wingate, West Chester, Wayne State, and William Jewell scored big on Thursday (although my alliterative brain almost wrote Wednesday), but the most significant gains from a team-race perspective came from Queens University of Charlotte, who steadily improved their seedings event by event, only losing 1 point in the 100 fly. The Royals have now edged in front of Drury in our final predictions, but by less than 10 points so the title is still by all means in play.

MSU Mankato and Bridgeport had impressive 200 free relays that added to their standings, while Grand Valley, Saint Leo, and West Chester did better than expected in the 400 medley relay. Wayne State picked up 17 points in diving alone, and is trying to challenge West Chester, Fresno Pacific, and Grand Valley for a place in the top ten.

Below are the Ups (“A” finalists) / Downs (“B” finalists) for the teams who will be on the scoreboard at the conclusion of Day 1 finals. The 1000 free is not included:

200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 1-Mtr 400 Med Relay Day 2 Indiv Day 2 Relays
Queens (NC) 1/0 1/0 2/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 4/1 2/0
Wingate 1/0 1/0 1/1 1/3 0/0 1/0 3/4 2/0
Drury 1/0 1/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 3/1 2/0
Grand Valley 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 2/0 0/1 3/1 0/1
West Florida 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 2/1 1/0
Wayne State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 1/0 2/0 1/1
Nova Southeastern 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 2/0 1/0
Clarion 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 2/0 0/0
Northern State 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0
Lindenwood 1/0 0/1 0/1 1/1 0/1 1/0 1/4 2/0
Simon Fraser 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0
Colorado Mesa 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0/0
Delta State 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0
William Jewell 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0
Henderson State 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Cal State East Bay 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/2
Bridgeport 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1
West Chester 1/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/4 1/1
Cal Baptist 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2 1/0 0/3 1/0
Northern Michigan 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2 0/0
Truman State 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1
Azusa Pacific 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Lynn 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Tiffin 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Saint Leo 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/2
Carson-Newman 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0
UC San Diego 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2
Findlay 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Indianapolis 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
MSU Mankato 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Saginaw Valley 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Tampa 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 32/32 16/16

*Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Downs refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

Predictions

Team Actual Day 1 Standings Predicted Day 2 Finish Predicted Day 4 Finish +/-Prelim +/-Psych
Queens (NC) 103 241 418 -8 34
Drury 104 228 410 -4 41
Wingate 60 173 333 -3 35
Lindenwood 35 115 241 9 40
Fresno Pacific 57 111 170 0 2
Wayne State 37 108 164 -1 24
West Chester 51 106 185 7 62
Nova Southeastern 40 103 266 0 -22
West Florida 24 90 194 -6 -42
Grand Valley 22 81 181 0 -31
MSU Mankato 43 75 120 4 28
Bridgeport 29 64 139 14 35
Cal Baptist 15 53 138 -13.5 -46
Cal State East Bay 27 53 58 14 15
Delta State 30 53 203 -15.5 -40
Northern State 16 49 69 -1 4
Saint Leo 23 46 57 0 28
Carson-Newman 6 41 71 4 -16
UC San Diego 9 37 109 -4 -24
Clarion 0 29 64 0 1
Saginaw Valley 14 22 29 10 3
Henderson State 7 20 20 4 5
Northern Michigan 6 18 79 -3 -12
Simon Fraser 0 17 49 0 4
William Jewell 0 14 23 0 14
Colorado Mesa 0 13 41 0 -17
CS Mines 9 9 23 -2 -9
Lynn 0 9 11 0 7
Truman State 0 9 39 -6 -57
Tampa 4 8 10 -3 -37
Indianapolis 0 6 12 0 6
Tiffin 0 5 5 0 3
Findlay 0 4 18 0 4
Azusa Pacific 2 3 16 2 3

 

