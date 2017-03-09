2017 NCAA Division II Women: Day 2 Up/Down Report: Drury vs Queens Race Tightens

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Women’s Ups/Downs*

Wingate, West Chester, Wayne State, and William Jewell scored big on Thursday (although my alliterative brain almost wrote Wednesday), but the most significant gains from a team-race perspective came from Queens University of Charlotte, who steadily improved their seedings event by event, only losing 1 point in the 100 fly. The Royals have now edged in front of Drury in our final predictions, but by less than 10 points so the title is still by all means in play.

MSU Mankato and Bridgeport had impressive 200 free relays that added to their standings, while Grand Valley, Saint Leo, and West Chester did better than expected in the 400 medley relay. Wayne State picked up 17 points in diving alone, and is trying to challenge West Chester, Fresno Pacific, and Grand Valley for a place in the top ten.

Below are the Ups (“A” finalists) / Downs (“B” finalists) for the teams who will be on the scoreboard at the conclusion of Day 1 finals. The 1000 free is not included:

200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 1-Mtr 400 Med Relay Day 2 Indiv Day 2 Relays Queens (NC) 1/0 1/0 2/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 4/1 2/0 Wingate 1/0 1/0 1/1 1/3 0/0 1/0 3/4 2/0 Drury 1/0 1/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 3/1 2/0 Grand Valley 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 2/0 0/1 3/1 0/1 West Florida 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 2/1 1/0 Wayne State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 1/0 2/0 1/1 Nova Southeastern 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 2/0 1/0 Clarion 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 Northern State 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 Lindenwood 1/0 0/1 0/1 1/1 0/1 1/0 1/4 2/0 Simon Fraser 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 Colorado Mesa 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 Delta State 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 William Jewell 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 Henderson State 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Cal State East Bay 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/2 Bridgeport 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 West Chester 1/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/4 1/1 Cal Baptist 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2 1/0 0/3 1/0 Northern Michigan 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2 0/0 Truman State 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 Azusa Pacific 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Lynn 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Tiffin 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Saint Leo 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/2 Carson-Newman 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 UC San Diego 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2 Findlay 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Indianapolis 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 MSU Mankato 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Saginaw Valley 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Tampa 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 32/32 16/16

*Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Downs refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

