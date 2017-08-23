2016 Olympian Jacob Pebley To Marry Fiancee On August 25

2016 Olympian Jacob Pebley will marry Nikki Owens on Saturday, August 25th in Grants Pass, Oregon. Jacob is training with his Cal teammates for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and Nikki is planning to attend medical school to become a trauma surgeon or emergency medical physician. Jacob and Nikki first met in 2013, and Jacob popped the question in March during a spring break trip to the Rogue River in Oregon. The couple lives together in Berkeley Hills, CA with their pet rats and dogs.

Jacob Pebley is coming off of a successful 2017 summer where he won his first major international medal, a bronze in the 200m backstroke.