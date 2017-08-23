2016 Olympian Jacob Pebley To Marry Fiancee On August 25

2016 Olympian Jacob Pebley will marry Nikki Owens on Saturday, August 25th in Grants Pass, Oregon. Jacob is training with his Cal teammates for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and Nikki is planning to attend medical school to become a trauma surgeon or emergency medical physician. Jacob and Nikki first met in 2013, and Jacob popped the question in March during a spring break trip to the Rogue River in Oregon. The couple lives together in Berkeley Hills, CA with their pet rats and dogs.

Jacob Pebley is coming off of a successful 2017 summer where he won his first major international medal, a bronze in the 200m backstroke.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "2016 Olympian Jacob Pebley To Marry Fiancee On August 25"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
E Gamble

Congratulations Pebbles and Nikki.🎉🎆

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
17 minutes 51 seconds ago
MrsTarquinBiscuitbarrel

Congratulations to both, and Go Bears!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »