In His 1st Michigan HS Season, Camden Murphy Sets 100 Fly State Record

2017 Michigan D1 Boys Championships

When: March 10-11, 2017

Where: Oakland University, MI

Full results

Novi’s Camden Murphy elected to swim club year-round his first three years of high school, but joined up with his high school team for his senior season. In his first (and last) Michigan D1 state meet, Murphy took home two individual titles and helped Novi relays place 2nd in the 200 medley and 5th in the 400 free.

Murphy first split a 20.55 butterfly leg on Novi’s 200 medley relay, earning them 2nd at 1:32.74 behind Birmingham Brother Rice’s 1:31.72. In that relay, both Zeeland senior Gabriel Trevino and FH Central sophomore Henry Schutte tied for the quickest anchor legs at 19.89, the only swimmers to break 20 seconds. Zeeland’s Austin Mills had the best backstroke split of the field (23.56), while Saline’s Matt Lau had the best breaststroke split (24.82).

Schutte was a double winner, taking both sprint frees. He was 20.38 to win the 50 and 45.27 to take the 100. The sophomore was followed by Zeeland’s Trevino both times; Trevino was 20.62 and 45.29 in the 50 and 100, respectively.

Lau went on to win the 100 breast title in 56.37, touching .03 ahead of Troy’s Maxwell Chen (56.40). He also led off Saline’s winning 200 free relay, which was anchored by Daniel Keith with a 20.27. Keith finished 2nd in the 200 free (1:39.31) after touching in 1:37.87 in prelims, and led-off Saline’s 400 free relay in 45.90.

Individually, Murphy took state titles in the 200 IM and 100 fly. The University of Georgia commit went 1:48.99 to win the 200 IM, the only finisher under 1:50. Then, in the 100 fly, he popped a 46.63, erasing his own all-class record of 47.36 that he swam in prelims. The previous D1 record was Spencer Carl‘s 48.12, while the old all-class record was a 47.51 from Texas alum Clay Youngquist. Murphy ended the meet with a 44.78 lead-off leg on Novi’s 5th place 400 free relay.

Carl, meanwhile, won two events of his own. The 2016 100 fly champion opted for freestyle this year, winning the 200 free (1:37.08) and the 500 free (4:26.89). Carl, who will swim at Louisville in the fall, also anchored Holland West Ottawa’s 3rd place 200 free relay (20.70) and led off their 4th place 400 free relay in 45.93.

Leading the team champions Brother Rice was junior Alex Margherio. He won the 100 back (48.46) and touched 2nd in the 100 fly behind Murphy (47.51), and split a 21.30 fly on Brother Rice’s 1st place 200 free relay and anchored their winning 400 free relay in 44.44. He’s much-improved from last year, dropping over a second in both of his individual events and going almost a second faster on his 400 free relay anchor split.

TEAM SCORES

1. Birmingham Brother Rice 238

2. Ann Arbor Skyline 212

3. Saline 202

4. Novi HS 196

5. Holland West Ottawa 190

6. Zeeland High School 177

7. FH Central 113

8. Northville High School 105

9. Ann Arbor Pioneer 99

10. Grandville High School 98