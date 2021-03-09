1976 Olympian and Swimming Philanthropist Janis Hape Dowd Dies at 62

American swimmer and swimming philanthropist Janis Hape Dowd died on Sunday. She was 62-years old.

No cause of death has been reported, though her heart began to fail last week, with doctors unable to find a clear expectation at the time.

Dowd represented the United States at the 1976 Summer Olympic Games, where she finished in 25th place in the 200 meter breaststroke.

To a modern generation of swimmer, Dowd is memorialized through the eponymous Janis Hape Dowd Invitational hosted annually by the University of North Carolina, one of the major mid-season invites annually in the NCAA. She is one of the major funders of that invitational every year.

A 2019 North Carolina Swimming Hall of Fame inductee, Dowd grew up in Mission Viejo, California, but trained with different teams around the country. She competed as an age grouper for Totem Lake Swim Club in Kirkland, Washington, and swam for West Genesee High School in Camillus, New York.

After her Olympic appearance, Dowd attended the University of North Carolina and was a varsity member of the UNC women’s team. An All-American as a freshman and sophomore, she set North Carolina school records in the 50, 100, and 200 yard breaststrokes.

Members of the 1976 Olympic Team remembered her as a central figure of that group, who always kept in touch with the rest of the group and invited them over for dinner when they were in Charlotte.

Mike Unger, the Chief Operating Officer of USA Swimming said that the passing was a shock because Dowd was “always so positive and upbeat.”

He says that she was always an encouraging force behind the documentary The Last Gold, which chronicled the story of the American women’s 400 free relay at the 1976 Olympic Games that defeated the East German team that won 11 out of the other 12 events that year.

After college, she mellowed fellow UNC alumnus Frank Dowd IV, who is part of the 4th generation of Dowd’s to run the Charlotte Pipe and Foundry company, which was founded in 1901. The Dowds have donated generously to the USA Swimming Foundation and USA Swimming in addition to the UNC swimming & diving programs.

Janis and Frank Dowd have three children, Will, Diana, and Sally.