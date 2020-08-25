17-Year-Old Gorbenko Grabs 3 New Israeli National Records

2020 Israel End-of-Season Meet

August 19th – August 22nd

Wingate Olympic Pool

SCM (50m)

Results

The Israeli Swimming Federation held an ‘end-of-season’ meet at the Wingate Olympic Pool, with nearly 2,000 swimmers taking part. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 4-day affair was conducted in a ‘capsule’ format, with no more than 200 swimmers set to compete within each time frame. All sessions were completed sans spectators.

Despite these atypical meet conditions, 5 Israeli national records went down at Wingate, with 17-year-old Anastasia Gorbenko responsible for three of them.

The teen clocked a speedy time of 24.53 in the 50m freestyle to notch a lifetime best and take gold. That performance overtook the previous national mark of 24.56 which Andrea Murez set nearly 5 years ago.

Just 30 minutes later, Gorbenko was again in the water, this time contesting the women’s 100m back. Touching the wall in a mark of 58.37, Gorbenko’s outing lowered Anna Gostomelsky’s Israeli standard of 58.44 she put on the board way back in 2008.

To complete her trifecta of golden records, Gorbenko took on the 100m breaststroke, registering a lifetime best of 1:05.42 for a new record. That slashed nearly an entire second from the previous national record.

Gorbenko also set junior records in her remaining events of the 200m breast (2:22.70) and 100m fly (58.34).

On the men’s side, it was Marcus Schlesinger who snagged a record-breaking effort of 22.77 to top the men’s 50m fly podium. That sliced .02 off of the Meiron Cheruti record of 22.79 set at the 2019 Short Course Nationals.

The men’s 200m back also saw a record bit the dust, courtesy of Aviv Barzelay, who touched in 2:06.97 for a new national standard.