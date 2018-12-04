16yo Senior A.J. Popp Commits to Northern Colorado for 2019-20

A.J. Popp, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Kalispell, Montana, will swim for the University of Northern Colorado beginning with the 2019-20 season.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Northern Colorado! Thank you to my teammates and family who have helped me along the way. GO BEARS!!!”

Popp is a senior at Glacier High School, where she is the president of Deca, has a 4.0 and is graduating a year early. At the 2018 Montana MHSA State Championships, she won the 200 free (1:52.89) and was runner-up in the 100 free (52.62), helping Glacier achieve a 4th-place finish in the girls’ team standings. In club swimming, Popp represents Kalispell Aquatic Club. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 back and was a top-3 finisher in all her events at Montana Swimming LSC Long Course Championships this summer. That includes the 100 free (2nd), 200 free (1st), 400 free (2nd), 100 back (1st), 200 back (1st), 200 IM (2nd), and 400 IM (3rd). She also competed at Santa Clara Futures and notched a PB in the 200 meter back.

Popp’s best times would have scored for the Bears in the A final of the 200 back and B finals of the 200 free and 100 back at the 2018 WAC Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:59.84

100 back – 56.67

200 free – 1:52.02

100 free – 52.62

200 fly – 2:09.25

100 fly – 57.22

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].