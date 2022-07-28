15-Year-Old Will Browne Drops 52.1 100 Free Prelim At Canadian Championships

2022 SPEEDO CANADIAN JUNIOR & SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 25 – August 1, 2022

Montreal, Quebec

Olympic Park & Olympic Rowing Basin

LCM (50m)

Along with a few Para races and the early heats of the women’s 1500 freestyle, there were just three events on the docket this morning for the fourth day of prelims from the 2022 Canadian Junior & Senior Championships in Montreal.

Among the highlights from the session was the performance of Will Browne, who is competing unattached and trains with Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA in the United States.

The 15-year-old put up a time of 52.19 in the 100 free, qualifying him first into the boys’ 14-15 final while also downing his previous best of 53.47. The swim also ranks him 11th all-time among 15-year-olds in Canada.

The fastest 15-year-old in Canadian history, Killarney Swim Club’s Paul Dardis, qualified second in 52.55. Dardis set his best time of 50.76 at the Western Canadian Championships in April.

In the 19 & over age group, a pair of swimmers cracked the 51-second barrier, as Island Swimming’s James LeBuke (50.90) paced the field with UBC’s Blake Tierney (50.92) close behind.

The swim for LeBuke was a new season-best, improving on his 51.03 from earlier this month, and nears his 2019 best of 50.47. Tierney set his best time in California earlier in July at 50.47.

In the 16-18 category, Ramac’s Kent Goni Avila advanced first into the final in a time of 51.74, just shy of his PB of 51.60 set at British Columbia Provincials earlier this month.

Another highlight from the session came in the girls’ 15-17 200 butterfly, as University of Calgary Swim Club’s Kamryn Cannings, who won the 200 free last night, set a new lifetime best of 2:15.74.

Cannings, 16, had previously been 2:16.10 in March, and now moves up from 28th to 26th in the 15-16 age group all-time.

