15-Year-Old Will Browne Drops 52.1 100 Free Prelim At Canadian Championships

2022 SPEEDO CANADIAN JUNIOR & SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 25 – August 1, 2022
- Montreal, Quebec
- Olympic Park & Olympic Rowing Basin
- LCM (50m)
Along with a few Para races and the early heats of the women’s 1500 freestyle, there were just three events on the docket this morning for the fourth day of prelims from the 2022 Canadian Junior & Senior Championships in Montreal.
Among the highlights from the session was the performance of Will Browne, who is competing unattached and trains with Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA in the United States.
The 15-year-old put up a time of 52.19 in the 100 free, qualifying him first into the boys’ 14-15 final while also downing his previous best of 53.47. The swim also ranks him 11th all-time among 15-year-olds in Canada.
The fastest 15-year-old in Canadian history, Killarney Swim Club’s Paul Dardis, qualified second in 52.55. Dardis set his best time of 50.76 at the Western Canadian Championships in April.
In the 19 & over age group, a pair of swimmers cracked the 51-second barrier, as Island Swimming’s James LeBuke (50.90) paced the field with UBC’s Blake Tierney (50.92) close behind.
The swim for LeBuke was a new season-best, improving on his 51.03 from earlier this month, and nears his 2019 best of 50.47. Tierney set his best time in California earlier in July at 50.47.
In the 16-18 category, Ramac’s Kent Goni Avila advanced first into the final in a time of 51.74, just shy of his PB of 51.60 set at British Columbia Provincials earlier this month.
Another highlight from the session came in the girls’ 15-17 200 butterfly, as University of Calgary Swim Club’s Kamryn Cannings, who won the 200 free last night, set a new lifetime best of 2:15.74.
Cannings, 16, had previously been 2:16.10 in March, and now moves up from 28th to 26th in the 15-16 age group all-time.
OTHER EVENTS
- W 200 FLY
- 14-year-old Dakota Wiman of Kelowna Aquatics chopped more than two seconds off her best time to qualify first into the girls’ 13-14 200 fly final, clocking 2:24.56.
- In the 18 & over event, UBC’s Danielle Hanus (2:16.16) narrowly beat out Grand Prairie’s Catherine Minic (2:16.22), with Minic knocking three-tenths off her previous best set back in 2019.
- M 200 BR
- Ramac’s Steve Frantskevich qualified nearly four seconds clear of the pack in the boys’ 16-18 200 breast, putting up a time of 2:18.34 to down his old PB of 2:19.79 set in May.
- In the 14-15 age group, Richmond Rapids swimmer Joshua Wall led a trio of 14-year-olds who occupy the top three spots, as Wall clocked 2:25.42—just shy of his best time of 2:25.00, set earlier this month at B.C. Provincials. That time ranks him seventh all-time among Canadians in the 13-14 age group.
- Jacob Gallant, who represents the Fredericton Aquanauts Swim Team (FAST), paced the 19 & over 200 breast in a time of 2:18.31, leading UBC teammates Brodie Young (2:18.53) and Justice Migneault (2:18.86). Gallant swam a best time of 2:17.52 at the Canadian Trials in April, while Young’s swim marks a drop of more than a second from his previous best time set back in 2019. Migneault, the winner of Wednesday night’s 50 breast, owns a best time of 2:16.50 from last year’s Olympic Trials.
I wonder where the Etobicoke swimmers are.One of Canada,s highest profile swim teams and it seems they don’t even compete at their own national meet.Anybody know what’s up?
I think someone told me that they were going to swim at Far Westerns in the US as their primary season-ender.
Perfect.Thanks for that.I was wondering if they had a big covid outbreak but Far Westerns sounds a lot better.
Pretty crazy that Canada’s fastest current 15yo in the 100FR is faster than Thomas Heilman in that event (Paul Dardis’ 50.76)