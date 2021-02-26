14-Yr-Old Jefimova Of Estonia Hits 1:07.53 100 Breaststroke

2021 LATVIAN OPEN

Friday, February 26th – Sunday, February 28th

Riga, Latvia

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Competition

Live Results

Livestream

An array of athletes stemming from Finland, Belarus, India, Estonia and more have descended upon the city of Riga to race at this weekend’s 2021 Latvian Open. The athletes are gunning for Olympic-qualifying times, as this is a FINA-sanctioned meet, eligible to count towards making the swimmers’ respective rosters for this summer’s postponed Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Making her mark on the meet early on was 14-year-old Eneli Jefimova of Estonia. Contesting the women’s 100m breaststroke, the teen cranked out a big-time performance of 1:07.53.

Entering this meet, Jefimova’s personal best rested at the 1:10.55 she posted at this same meet last year. Flash forward to tonight, however, and the Estonian not only clocked a new monster best, but she hacked her old time to bits, knocking nearly 3 solid seconds off in her first sub-1:10 effort ever.

Splits for Jefimova’s performance included a 32.23 opener followed by a back-half of 35.30. With her outing here in Latvia, Jefimova dipped under the FINA ‘B’ selection standard for the Olympic Games, a mark which stands at 1:09.08, while she’s less than half a second from the ‘A’ standard of 1:07.07.

Finishing with the silver in the race, only .20 behind, was Belarusian Alina Zmushka, while Finnish athlete Jenna Laukkanen also got under the B standard in 1:08.33 for bronze.

The men’s 100m breast saw short course world record holder Ilya Shymanovich get to the wall first, producing a winning time of 1:00.48. The 26-year-old’s lifetime best in this long course format is represented by the 58.29 he put up last May in Marseilles. In Beijing in January of 2020, Shymanovich logged a time of 1:00.29 at the FINA Champions Swim Series.

Additional Winners: