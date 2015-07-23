13-Year Old Ethan Dang Swims Third-Fastest 13-14 200 Breast Ever

At a time of year where most 13-year olds are thinking about upcoming age group championships, 13-year old King Aquatic Club swimmer Ethan Dang is winning Senior Championships.
Racing at the Pacific Northwest Swimming Senior Long Course Championships, Dang swam a 2:20.53 in Thursday evening’s finals session; that’s a new lifetime best for the National Age Group Record holder by 1.4 seconds.
While the single-age history in USA Swimming is not as good as the age group history, that swim by Dang appears to be the fastest ever done by an American 13-year old, ahead of Sean Mahoney’s 2:20.9 from 2002; and ranks him as the third-fastest 13-14 in history, even though he just aged up in February.
In that swim, he beat another impressive young breaststroker; 15-year old Jonathan Cook took 2nd in 2:22.01.
The home team King Aquatic Club boys were the stars of the show on Thursday, as their 15-18 200 meter free relay broke a National Age Group Record.
Other Night 1 Winners:
- Sage Speak won the women’s 200 breaststroke in 2:37.01. She used a fast final 50 to pull past Nicole Limberg, who took 2nd in 2:37.68.
- Speak’s teammate Christina Domanowski won the women’s 200 free in 2:05.26, which is her best time to date. 14-year old Yulia Groysman took 2nd in 2:08.47.
- TCU commit Tommy Thach won the men’s 200 free in 1:53.01. While that’s not a best time, its yards conversion still likely will make him the TCU 800 free relay anchor as a freshman next season – they graduated their top 3 from last year. Thach later won the men’s 200 IM big in 2:06.74 – almost four seconds ahead of the field.
- Emma Carlton won the women’s 100 fly in 1:02.88, holding off a hard-finishing Gabby Dang (no relation) and her 1:03.29. The pair are just 15 and 14, respectively. King’s Heidi VanderWel was 3rd in 1:03.34 – she’s likely headed for U.S. Nationals in three weeks, so this meet is much a final tuneup for her.
- Minnesota’s Chase Bublitz dominated the men’s 100 fly in 56.04, making him a second-and-a-half clear of anyone else in the field.
- Angela Gagliardo and Mackenna Briggs battled back-and-forth in the 200 IM, but it was ultimately Gagliardo’s breaststroke leg was the difference. She fought her way to a 2:25.33 victory, just out-touching Briggs’ 2:25.50.
35 Comments on "13-Year Old Ethan Dang Swims Third-Fastest 13-14 200 Breast Ever"
Dang.
I found this so much funnier than I should have hahahahahaha I’m literally crying
What a beast!
Anyone got a height/weight on this kid? He looks like he has some major growth spurt still ahead of him. Looks like 200br will be Whitley and Dang in 2020!
According to a swimswam article he was 5’4” last December.
Perhaps he has grown since then.
Anyway you don’t need to be giant to shine on breaststroke.
Kitajima is “only” 5’10”.
Little height difference with Whitley who is 6’8”. 😆
he’s 5’5″ 5’6″ ish 100-110lbs
Last time I saw him in person, (may in December?) he way maybe 5’4″, a good head shorter than my swimmer. Just has an amazing stroke.