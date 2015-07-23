13-Year Old Ethan Dang Swims Third-Fastest 13-14 200 Breast Ever

At a time of year where most 13-year olds are thinking about upcoming age group championships, 13-year old King Aquatic Club swimmer Ethan Dang is winning Senior Championships.

Racing at the Pacific Northwest Swimming Senior Long Course Championships, Dang swam a 2:20.53 in Thursday evening’s finals session; that’s a new lifetime best for the National Age Group Record holder by 1.4 seconds.

While the single-age history in USA Swimming is not as good as the age group history, that swim by Dang appears to be the fastest ever done by an American 13-year old, ahead of Sean Mahoney’s 2:20.9 from 2002; and ranks him as the third-fastest 13-14 in history, even though he just aged up in February.

In that swim, he beat another impressive young breaststroker; 15-year old Jonathan Cook took 2nd in 2:22.01.

The home team King Aquatic Club boys were the stars of the show on Thursday, as their 15-18 200 meter free relay broke a National Age Group Record.

Other Night 1 Winners: