11th Asian Swimming Championships Now Delayed To 2023

The 11th edition of the Asian Swimming Championships set for New Clark City, Philippines, has once again been postponed.

The event was originally supposed to take place in 2020 but was delayed to this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, according to Inside the Games, the Asia Swimming Federation (AASF) has confirmed that the event will be pushed out even further to now take place in 2023.

The championships are typically situated on a quadrennial schedule with the most recent edition having taken place in 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, site of this year’s Summer Olympic Games. As such, if 2023 proceeds according to the new plan, it will mark 7 years in between Asian Swimming Championships.

The event typically attracts the major talent of aquatic disciplines, with swimmers to the tune of Daiya Seto of Japan, Park Tae Hwan of South Korea and Wang Shun of China all having reaped medals at the last edition.

China topped the overall swimming medal table with 49 medals in total, including 18 gold, while Japan was a strong runner-up with 49 medals of its own. South Korea rounded out the top three finishers on a national level.