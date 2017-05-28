100 Fly Ke World Record Ko Budapest Me Todna Chahte Hai Schooling

  Sanuj Srivastava | May 28th, 2017 | Hindi

Channel News Asia se baat karte wakt schooling ne clearly kaha ki wo 100m fly ke world reocrd ko budapest me hone wale fina world championship me todna chahte hai. 21 saal ke is navjawan swimmer ne rio 2016 me behtareen perfromance dete hue teen mahan butterflyer se gold medal apne naam kar ke apni country ke liye phla medal(Gold) jeeta hai. aur is baar interview me schooling ne yah saaf kar diya ki wo retired michael phelps ka 100m fly ka world record apne naam karna chahte hai or wo puri kosis krenge ki budapest me ye mumkin ho.

michael phelps ka record 100m fly me 49.82 ka hai aur is record ko phelps ne 2009 ke world championship me bnaya tha. schooling ne kaha ki world record ko todna wakayi me ek adhbut anubhav hoga.

schooling ne 2016 rio me 100m fly me 50.39 ka time krte hue gold medal hasil kiya tha or ek new olympic record bnaya tha iske sath hi schooling “5th fastest butterflyer in history” ke title ko apne name se jod liya tha lekin ab wo 5th ko top krne ki than chuke hai.

halaki 100m fly me gold milne ke baawjud bhi schooling thoda nirash the kyuki schooling 200m butterfly ke final me apni jagh bnane me fail ho gye the, or iske sath schooling ne jo lesson sikha usi ke karan wo ab or jyada motivate ho gye hai aur is baar budapest me apni puri takat ke sath utrenge.

2016-2017 LCM MEN 100 FLY(TOP 26)

 

# NAME TEAM TIME DATE MEET
1 CHAD
LE CLOS		 RSA 51.29 04/08 SA NATIONAL AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIP 2017 
DURBAN
2 ZHUHAO
LI		 CHN 51.34 03/02 2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES 
INDIANAPOLIS
3 MEHDY
METELLA		 FRA 51.36 05/27 2017 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS 
STRASBOURG
4 JAMES
GUY		 GBR 51.50 05/21 JAPAN OPEN 2017 
TOKYO
5 HENRIQUE
MARTINS		 BRA 51.57 05/03 2017 MARIA LENK TROPHY 
RIO DE JANEIRO
6 DAVID
MORGAN		 AUS 51.81 04/09 HANCOCK PROSPECTING AUSTRALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS 
BRISBANE
7 PIERO
CODIA		 ITA 51.92 04/05 ITALIAN NATIONALS 2017 
RICCIONE
8 EGOR
KUIMOV		 RUS 51.97 04/14 2017 RUSSIAN NATIONALS 
MOSCOW
9 YUUKI
KOBORI		 JPN 51.98 04/16 JAPAN SWIM 2017 
AICHI
9 KRISTOF
MILAK		 HUN 51.98 04/19 2017 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS 
DEBRECEN
11 VINICIUS
LANZA		 BRA 52.02 05/03 2017 MARIA LENK TROPHY 
RIO DE JANEIRO
12 GRANT
IRVINE		 AUS 52.08 04/09 HANCOCK PROSPECTING AUSTRALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS 
BRISBANE
13 TOM
SHIELDS		 USA 52.09 05/05 2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES 
ATLANTA,GA
14 MATTEO
RIVOLTA		 ITA 52.12 04/05 ITALIAN NATIONALS 2017 
RICCIONE
14 PHILIP
HEINTZ		 GER 52.12 04/09 SWEDISH OPEN 2017 
STOCKHOLM
16 ADAM
BARRATT		 GBR 52.13 04/21 BRITISH SWIMMING TRIALS 2017 
SHEFFIELD
17 NAO
HOROMURA		 JPN 52.15 04/16 JAPAN SWIM 2017 
AICHI
18 ALEKSANDR
POPKOV		 RUS 52.18 05/13 2017 RUSSIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS 
MOSCOW
19 MASATO
SAKAI		 JPN 52.22 09/03 92ND INTER COLLEGE SWIMMING 
TOKYO
20 JOERI
VERLINDEN		 NED 52.23 04/08 EINDHOVEN SWIM CUP 2017 
EINDHOVEN
21 EVGENY
KOPTELOV		 RUS 52.24 05/13 2017 RUSSIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS 
MOSCOW
22 GIACOMO
CARINI		 ITA 52.29 04/05 ITALIAN NATIONALS 2017 
RICCIONE
23 TAKAYA
YASUE		 JPN 52.32 04/16 JAPAN SWIM 2017 
AICHI
24 LASZLO
CSEH		 HUN 52.36 04/19 2017 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS 
DEBRECEN
25 DANIIL
PAKHOMOV		 RUS 52.37 04/13 2017 RUSSIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS 
MOSCOW

 

