100 Fly Ke World Record Ko Budapest Me Todna Chahte Hai Schooling

Channel News Asia se baat karte wakt schooling ne clearly kaha ki wo 100m fly ke world reocrd ko budapest me hone wale fina world championship me todna chahte hai. 21 saal ke is navjawan swimmer ne rio 2016 me behtareen perfromance dete hue teen mahan butterflyer se gold medal apne naam kar ke apni country ke liye phla medal(Gold) jeeta hai. aur is baar interview me schooling ne yah saaf kar diya ki wo retired michael phelps ka 100m fly ka world record apne naam karna chahte hai or wo puri kosis krenge ki budapest me ye mumkin ho.

michael phelps ka record 100m fly me 49.82 ka hai aur is record ko phelps ne 2009 ke world championship me bnaya tha. schooling ne kaha ki world record ko todna wakayi me ek adhbut anubhav hoga.

schooling ne 2016 rio me 100m fly me 50.39 ka time krte hue gold medal hasil kiya tha or ek new olympic record bnaya tha iske sath hi schooling “5th fastest butterflyer in history” ke title ko apne name se jod liya tha lekin ab wo 5th ko top krne ki than chuke hai.

halaki 100m fly me gold milne ke baawjud bhi schooling thoda nirash the kyuki schooling 200m butterfly ke final me apni jagh bnane me fail ho gye the, or iske sath schooling ne jo lesson sikha usi ke karan wo ab or jyada motivate ho gye hai aur is baar budapest me apni puri takat ke sath utrenge.

2016-2017 LCM MEN 100 FLY(TOP 26)