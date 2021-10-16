Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Yuya Hinomoto Clocks 55.77 SCM 100 Breast JPN Record, #5 All-Time

63RD JAPANESE SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 63rd Japanese Short Course Championships is just two days’ worth of rapid-fire racing, with most of the nation’s veterans and up-and-comers in the water to take national titles.

The very last event of day 1 here in Tokyo brought us a shiny new Japanese record, courtesy of Yuya Hinomoto. Competing in the men’s 100m breaststroke, 24-year-old Hinomoto fired off a monster effort of 55.77 to top the podium.

Not only did that beat out domestic rival and Tokyo Frog King extraordinaire Yasuhiro Koseki, who touched in 56.85 for silver, but Hinomoto’s result also overtook Koseki’s previous national standard of 56.11. As Koseki’s mark represented the Asian Record, Hinomoto now owns that continental milestone as well.

Hinomoto opened his race tonight in 26.26 and brought it home in 29.51 to wrap up his new record, scorching his previous personal best of 58.15 from 2018. His 55.77 dropped well over 2 seconds from that mark in 3 years.

With his performance here, Hinomoto now ranks as the 5th fastest man ever in the SCM 100 breaststroke event, sitting just less than half a second away from Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich’s World Record of 55.34.

Top 5 Men’s SCM 100 Breaststroke Performers All-Time

  1. Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 55.34 2020
  2. Adam Peaty (GBR), 55.41 2020
  3. Cameron Van den Burgh (RSA), 55.61 2009
  4. Emri Sakci (TUR), 55.74 2020
  5. Yuya Hinomoto (JPN), 55.77 2021

Swimmerfromjapananduk
8 hours ago

King shit right here

Eric the eel > Phelps
8 hours ago

THAT IS FAST

Honest Observer
7 hours ago

That sure came out of nowhere.

Big mac #1
Reply to  Honest Observer
7 hours ago

Agreed

whever
Reply to  Honest Observer
7 hours ago

Previous pb was 58.15 according to fina rankings.

Canadian Swammer
Reply to  whever
1 hour ago

Not sure how many domestic Japanese meets make it. They definitely dont have many on Swim Rankings.

Hswimmer
Reply to  Honest Observer
7 hours ago

Katie Ledecky came out of nowhere at the Charlotte Grabd prix 2012

NornIron Swim
Reply to  Hswimmer
7 hours ago

But it says he’s 24. Not 15.

Hswimmer
Reply to  NornIron Swim
6 hours ago

So?

Thomas
Reply to  Hswimmer
6 hours ago

I think they’re just saying large time drops are more common when you’re younger since you’re still growing.

NornIron Swim
Reply to  Thomas
2 hours ago

Cheers. 👍

Swimmerfromjapananduk
Reply to  Hswimmer
4 hours ago

Most swimmers that age and competing at that level are often known to be very fast compared to the rest of the world. I doubt 99% of non Japanese swimming fans know of his name. Ledecky is a bad example considering anyone that pops off at such a young age will all get the spotlight. There’s just a big difference in significance to when a 15 year old and a 24 year old suddenly does a breakthrough swim

whever
Reply to  NornIron Swim
4 hours ago

Kamminga might be a better example. Never made finals at World Championships before, had a breakout in the winter season of 2019, at the age of 24.

sticky rice
4 hours ago

Jeez that’s really fast. Hopefully this isn’t another case of Akihiro Yamaguchi.

Swimmerfromjapananduk
Reply to  sticky rice
2 hours ago

Well yamaguchi was a high schooler when he broke the word record and anything can happen when you’re that young. You get more consistent as you age and it is less likely that hinomoto will end up the same

Landen
39 minutes ago

Just as I thought Japanese sprint breaststroke was on the downturn as Koseki gets older this mf shows up

