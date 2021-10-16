Yuya Hinomoto Clocks 55.77 SCM 100 Breast JPN Record, #5 All-Time

63RD JAPANESE SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, October 16th & Sunday, October 17th

Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan

SCM (25m)

Qualifier for 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships

Entries (in Japanese)

SwimSwam Preview

Livestream

The 63rd Japanese Short Course Championships is just two days’ worth of rapid-fire racing, with most of the nation’s veterans and up-and-comers in the water to take national titles.

The very last event of day 1 here in Tokyo brought us a shiny new Japanese record, courtesy of Yuya Hinomoto. Competing in the men’s 100m breaststroke, 24-year-old Hinomoto fired off a monster effort of 55.77 to top the podium.

Not only did that beat out domestic rival and Tokyo Frog King extraordinaire Yasuhiro Koseki, who touched in 56.85 for silver, but Hinomoto’s result also overtook Koseki’s previous national standard of 56.11. As Koseki’s mark represented the Asian Record, Hinomoto now owns that continental milestone as well.

Hinomoto opened his race tonight in 26.26 and brought it home in 29.51 to wrap up his new record, scorching his previous personal best of 58.15 from 2018. His 55.77 dropped well over 2 seconds from that mark in 3 years.

With his performance here, Hinomoto now ranks as the 5th fastest man ever in the SCM 100 breaststroke event, sitting just less than half a second away from Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich’s World Record of 55.34.

Top 5 Men’s SCM 100 Breaststroke Performers All-Time