Yeadon’s 8:58 Leads Notre Dame Through Day 1 Against Pitt, VT

Notre Dame v. Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech

Women’s Day 1 Recap

The Fighting Irish hold commanding leads over both the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Virginia Tech Hokies after the first day of competition.

Notre Dame got rolling with a 1:31.91 win in the 200 free relay, led by Abbie Dolan‘s 22.35 split. Dolan would later win the 100 free in 49.50, before anchoring the 400 medley relay in 48.86 en route to a 3:40.20 win there.

Other day one event winners (all Notre Dame):

Men’s Day 1 Recap

The Notre Dame men also lead both of their opponents after the first day, albeit by a fairly slim seven point margin over Virginia Tech.

Notre Dame’s Zach Yeadon had the most impressive time of the afternoon. His 8:58.55 in the 1000 free would’ve been the 2nd-fastest time in the nation heading into today’s meets, although Michigan’s Ricardo Vargas dropped a 8:56 today to take the top spot this season, pushing Yeadon to 3rd, pending other results.

The Fighting Irish also got individual wins from Marci Barta (3:49.75 in the 400 IM), Aaron Schultz (48.08 100 fly) and Matthew Limbacher (55.39 100 breast).

Virginia Tech put their 200 free relay under 1:20 for the 2nd-straight weekend. Tonight’s winning time of 1:19.64 was virtually identical to their 1:19.57 from last weekend, and only Alabama and Cal have been faster this season. Ian Ho led off in 19.88 for the Hokies, and he’d take the 100 free later in the session with a 44.23.

Samuel Tornqvist also got a win for Virginia Tech, taking the 200 back in 1:47.19 over Notre Dame’s Jack Montesi‘s 1:47.22 in the closest race of the day.

Montesi would go on to lead off Notre Dame’s 400 medley in 48.62, staking the Irish to a roughly half-second lead. Tabahn Afrik‘s 43.46 anchor leg secured the win for Notre Dame as they beat Virginia Tech 3:15.11 to 3:16.13.