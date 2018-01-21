Yale Wins All But 4 Events in Co-Ed Sweep of Seton Hall

Yale vs Seton Hall

Friday, January 19th

Arthur E. Imperator Natatorium, South Orange, New Jersey

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

WOMEN

Yale – 200

Seton Hall – 98

MEN

Yale- 219

Seton Hall – 79

Yale cruised to victories in the men’s and women’s meets against Seton Hall on Friday, January 19th, at the Arthur E. Imperator Natatorium at Seton Hall. The Yale women’s team only fell to Seton Hall in 3 events, while the Men only dropped 1.

Seton Hall’s women’s vistories came in the 50 free, 200 back, and 200 breast. Seton Hall went 1-2 in the 50, with Jordan Decker going 24.68 to nab victory over teammate Courtney McCardle by .04 seconds. Sara Ouellete won the 200 back (2:04.34) over Yale’s Kate Rogers (2:06.16) by nearly 2 seconds, and outsplit Rogers on all 4 50s. Lexi Kolodgie won the 200 breast over Mary Tate (Yale) by over a second, 2:24.34 to 2:25.43.

Seton Hall’s lone victory in the men’s meet came in the 100 breast, where Josh Tosoni beat out Dorje Wu (Yale) by 1.74 seconds. Tosoni’s time of 57.55 is his 4th fastest (out of 8) dual meet time this season and was less than 2 seconds off his overall season best time of 55.63. His season best time ranks 2nd in the Big East this season.

Kei Hyogo picked up 3 individual wins, coming in the 200 free, 200 back, and 100 fly. Hyogo’s 200 free time of 1:38.52 was less than a second off the only other time he has swum the event this season, the Yale vs Army meet, where he went 1:37.61. Hyogo’s win in the 200 back came in his season debut in the event. His time of 1:50.37 was 3 seconds faster than 2nd place finisher Duncan Lee (1:53.28). The 100 fly was also Hyogo’s 1st of the season, which he won by 2 seconds over Shawn Nee, 49.12 to 51.04.

Yale’s divers were dominant, with the women going 1-2-3 in both events, and the men going 1-2 in both. In the women’s 1 meter, Hannah Walsh took 1st with a score of 315.00, followed by McKenna Tennant (311.55), and Nikki Waters (294.60). In the 3 meter, Walsh won yet again (308.17), and was again followed by Tennant (305.17), and Waters (305.10). It’s pretty rare to see 3 divers from the same school separated by only 3.07 points. The men’s diving events were similar, with Christian DeVol edging out teammate Chris LeBalla in the 1 meter, 329.17 to 326.55. DeVol opened up on the field in the 3 meter ,however, posting a 372.98 to LeBalla’s 315.98.

Event Winners

WOMEN

MEN

Press Release – Yale Men:

ORANGE, N.J. – The Yale men’s swimming and diving team extended their winning record with a 219-79 victory over Seton Hall. Throughout the meet, the first years took up the mantle for some key finishes to help the team claim the win.

In a strong team-showing, the Bulldogs finished first in both relays. In the 200-yard medley relay, Yale’s top relay – senior Shawn Nee, senior Derek Kao, sophomore Duncan Lee and sophomore Max Bottene – touched first in a competitive race at 1:33.64. The top three places were separated by just a third of a second. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Yale’s ‘A’ relay – junior Adrian Lin, senior Kei Hyogo, senior Jonathan Rutter and sophomore Henry Gaissert – finished in first at 3:04.69 with a comfortable lead.

The first years claimed wins in both long-distance freestyle events. In the 1000-yard freestyle, first year Patrick Frith touched first at 9:38.47 with his first collegiate dual meet win. First year Jonathan Liao also claimed his first collegiate dual meet win with a first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle at 4:39.08. The Bulldogs finished one-two-three in the event with sophomore Matt Slabe touching runner-up and first year Tyler Harmon at third.

Hyogo took a break from his usual repertoire of long-distance freestyles to challenge the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard backstroke. Claiming first in all three events, Hyogo clocked in at 1:38.52 in the 200-yard freestyle, 49.12 in the 100-yard butterfly and 1:50.37 in the 200-yard backstroke.

Rutter followed up as runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle and Nee, who also stepped out of his backstroke comfort zone, finished runner-up in the 100-yard butterfly. Additionally, Lee finished runner-up in the 200-yard backstroke. Junior William Drexler rounded out the 100-yard butterfly in third place. Drexler also took on the 200-yard butterfly alongside his teammate, junior Joey Carbone. Carbone posted a strong performance, touching first at 1:52.51, and Drexler followed up in third.

In the 100-yard backstroke, junior Edward Stolarski out-touched Nee in a close battle for first. He finished first at 51.32 and Nee claimed runner-up at 51.60. Stolarski went on to challenge the 200-yard individual medley, where he finished runner-up to his teammate Lee. Lee took the win in the event with a time of 1:54.49.

The Bulldogs also found success in the breaststroke events. In the 100-yard breaststroke, first year Tim Dorje Wu finished runner-up with first year Sam Pekarek close behind in third. In the 200-yard breaststroke, Kao claimed a strong with at 2:03.22, finishing nearly three seconds ahead of the field. Sophomore Tristan Furnary followed up in second place.

First year Christian DeVol and sophomore Chris LaBella finished first and runner-up in both diving events, respectively. The two wins for DeVol marks his seventh collegiate win, a strong start for his first season.

With this win, the Bulldogs extend their winning record to 7-1 as they prepare for their final dual meets of the season. The team takes on Harvard and Princeton on February 2-3 for the annual HYP meet.

Press Release – Yale Women:

ORANGE, N.J. – The Yale women’s swimming and diving team won once again with a 200-98 victory over Seton Hall.

Leading the race as Yale’s A-relay, Jacquelyn Du, Ashley Pales, Charlotte Hylinski and Claire O’Mara took gold in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:46.83. Sophie Fontaine, Mary Tate, Cassidy Richards and Amy Zhao participated as the B-relay, taking third place with a time of 1:51.00, just a second away from Seton Hall’s A-relay.

Distance freestylers Danielle Liu and Nathalie Eid took first (10:13.04) and second (10:16.61) in the 1,000-yard freestyle. Similarly, middle distance freestylers Carrie Heilbrun and Kendall Brent stole first (1:53.52) and second (1:54.86) respectively in the 200-yard freestyle. In the 500-yard freestyle, Sophie Fontaine and Claire O’Mara flew to the front of the competition, placing first (5:02.25) and second (5:03.04), respectively. Cheryl Xiang and Carrie Heilbrun snatched first (53.04) and second (53.09) respectively in the 100-yard freestyle. Freestyle sprinter Kate Rogers snuck into third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.81, just 0.1 seconds away from Seton Hall’s swimmer.

In the 100-yard backstroke, Fontaine and Kate Rogers snuck into first (58.08) and second (58.35), just half a second ahead of Seton Hall’s swimmer. In similar fashion, Ashley Pales and Mary Tate snatched first (1:06.50) and second (1:06.68) respectively in the 100-yard breastroke. In the 100-yard butterfly, Carrie Heilbrun and Cha O’Leary took first (57.82) and third (59.38).

In the 200-yard butterfly, butterfliers Bebe Thompson, Charlotte Hylinski and Sophie Pilkinton blew away the field, finishing first (2:05.16), second (2:08.51) and third (2:09.38), respectively. Kate Rogers placed second in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:06.16, approximately 0.4 seconds in front of Seton Hall’s swimmer. Mary Tate also placed second in the 200-yard breastroke with a time of 2:25.43, over a full second in front of Seton Hall’s swimmer.

Divers Hannah Walsh, McKenna Tennant and Nikki Watters executed outstanding performances in the 1-meter dive, finishing first (315.00), second (311.55) and third (294.60), respectively. Walsh, Tennant and Watters once again took first (308.17), second (305.17) and third (305.10) respectively in the 3-meter dive.

To finish off the individual events, Danielle Liu and Paulina Kaminski swam into the wall, finishing first (2:07.90) and second (2:08.26) in the 200-yard individual medley.

In the final relay, Heilbrun, Rogers, O’Mara and Liu led the A-relay in the 400-yard freestyle relay, finishing first with a time of 3:32.01. Hylinski, Cate Sawkins, Pilkinton and Thompson led the B-relay, finishing second with a time of 3:36.68, almost two full seconds ahead of Seton Hall’s A-relay.

With this win, the Bulldogs once again extend their winning record. They will compete against Navy the next day and then prepare for their final dual meets of the season. The team will take on Harvard and Princeton on February 3-4 for the annual Harvard-Yale-Princeton meet.

Report by Angela Lee ’18, Yale Sports Publicity

Press Release – Seton Hall:

South Orange, N.J. – The Seton Hall men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams fell to Yale, 219-79 and 200-98, respectively, on Friday evening at the Arthur E. Imperatore Natatorium inside Richie Regan Rec Center.

For the women, sophomore Jordan Decker (Mason, Ohio) won the 50 free with a time of 24.68, just ahead of junior Courtney McCardle (Hurley, N.Y.), who finished second after touching the wall in 24.72.

Senior Sydney Simpson placed second in the 100 fly (58.77), third in the 200 breast (2:26.80), and third in the 100 breast (1:07.42).

On the men’s side, sophomore Josh Tosoni (Arnold, Md.) won the 100 breast after swimming a 57.55, his third-best time in the event all season.

Junior Lior Grubert (Yehud-Monosson, Israel) and senior Matt Zebrowski (Sayreville, N.J.) finished two-three in the 1000 free with respective times of 9:42.21 and 9:43.95.

Senior Noah Yanchulis (Arnold, Md.) swam an impressive 1:41.74 in the 200 free to take third, and was followed by fellow senior Vadim Jacobson (Arnold, Md.) who finished fourth with a time of 1:42.56.

The quartet of Yanchulis, Jacobson, sophomore Tyler Kauth (Wall, N.J.) and junior Dakota Williams (Noank, Conn.) placed second in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:06.65.

Up next is Senior Day for the Pirates on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. inside Richie Regan Rec Center. The men will host Lehigh and the women take on Columbia. Prior to the meet, Seton Hall will honor its 10 seniors.

