World Cup Points: Sjostrom, Hosszu Separated By Just 15 After Beijing

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BEIJING
- Friday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 4th
- Beijing National Aquatics Centre, Water Cube
- Heats at 10am local/Finals at 7pm local
- SCM
- Results
FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE
- September 7-9, Kazan, Russia (50m)
- September 13-15, Doha, Qatar (50m)
- September 28-30, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)
- October 4-6, Budapest, Hungary (25m)
- November 2-4, Beijing, China (25m)
- November 9-11, Tokyo, Japan (25m)
- November 15-17, Singapore (25m)
Katinka Hosszu made up 27 points in Beijing, and now trails series leader Sarah Sjostrom by just 15 with two stops to go.
On the men’s side, the Russians swept the three performance bonuses with Kirill Prigoda, Vladimir Morozov and Anton Chupkov. Prigoda leads Cluster 3, but only made up 6 points on Morozov, who leads the overall series by 104.
Cluster 3 Points
Men:
- Kirill Prigoda: 60
- Vladimir Morozov: 54
- Xu Jiayu / Ji Xinjie: 30
- —
- Michael Andrew / Blake Pieroni: 27
- —
Women:
- Katinka Hosszu: 60
- Yulia Efimova: 51
- Femke Heemskerk: 39
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo / Sarah Sjostrom: 33
- —
- Emily Seebohm / Zhang Yufei / Minna Atherton: 24
WORLD CUP SCORING
Medal Points
Each individual event yields points for the top 3 finishers.
- Gold: 12 points
- Silver: 9 points
- Bronze: 6 points
Each athlete can swim an unlimited amount of events, but only their best three finishes count for points.
World Record Bonuses
Each world record yields 20 points. Tying a world record is worth 10 points.
Performance Bonuses
The top 3 male and top 3 female swims of the meet earn bonus points. Top swims are determined based on FINA points. Only the top-scoring swim from each athlete is counted.
- First: 24 points
- Second: 18 points
- Third: 12 points
PERFORMANCE BONUSES:
Women:
- Katinka Hosszu, 100 IM: 57.05 = 971 FINA points
- Yuliya Efimova, 100 breast: 1:03.09 = 965 FINA points
- Femke Heemskerk, 200 free: 1:52.22 = 952 FINA points
Men:
- Kirill Prigoda, 200 breast: 2:01.59 = 971 FINA points
- Vladimir Morozov, 100 IM: 50.84 = 968 FINA points
- Anton Chupkov, 200 breast: 2:02.10 = 959 FINA points
Leave a Reply