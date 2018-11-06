World Cup Points: Sjostrom, Hosszu Separated By Just 15 After Beijing

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BEIJING

Friday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 4th

Beijing National Aquatics Centre, Water Cube

Heats at 10am local/Finals at 7pm local

SCM

Results

FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

September 7-9 , Kazan, Russia (50m)

, Kazan, Russia (50m) September 13-15 , Doha, Qatar (50m)

, Doha, Qatar (50m) September 28-30 , Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)

, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m) October 4-6 , Budapest, Hungary (25m)

, Budapest, Hungary (25m) November 2-4 , Beijing, China (25m)

November 9-11 , Tokyo, Japan (25m)

, Tokyo, Japan (25m) November 15-17 , Singapore (25m)

Katinka Hosszu made up 27 points in Beijing, and now trails series leader Sarah Sjostrom by just 15 with two stops to go.

On the men’s side, the Russians swept the three performance bonuses with Kirill Prigoda, Vladimir Morozov and Anton Chupkov. Prigoda leads Cluster 3, but only made up 6 points on Morozov, who leads the overall series by 104.

Cluster 3 Points

Men:

Kirill Prigoda: 60 Vladimir Morozov: 54 Xu Jiayu / Ji Xinjie: 30 — Michael Andrew / Blake Pieroni: 27 —

Women:

Katinka Hosszu: 60 Yulia Efimova: 51 Femke Heemskerk: 39 Ranomi Kromowidjojo / Sarah Sjostrom: 33 — Emily Seebohm / Zhang Yufei / Minna Atherton: 24

WORLD CUP SCORING

Medal Points

Each individual event yields points for the top 3 finishers.

Gold: 12 points

Silver: 9 points

Bronze: 6 points

Each athlete can swim an unlimited amount of events, but only their best three finishes count for points.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record yields 20 points. Tying a world record is worth 10 points.

Performance Bonuses

The top 3 male and top 3 female swims of the meet earn bonus points. Top swims are determined based on FINA points. Only the top-scoring swim from each athlete is counted.

First: 24 points

Second: 18 points

Third: 12 points

PERFORMANCE BONUSES:

Women:

Katinka Hosszu, 100 IM: 57.05 = 971 FINA points Yuliya Efimova, 100 breast: 1:03.09 = 965 FINA points Femke Heemskerk, 200 free: 1:52.22 = 952 FINA points

Men:

Kirill Prigoda, 200 breast: 2:01.59 = 971 FINA points Vladimir Morozov, 100 IM: 50.84 = 968 FINA points Anton Chupkov, 200 breast: 2:02.10 = 959 FINA points

2018 World Cup Point Standings