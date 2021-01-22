World C’ships Medalist Matsumoto Snares 1:45.13 200 Free JPN Record

2021 KOSUKE KITAJIMA CUP

Friday, January 22nd – Sunday, January 24th

Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Centre

LCM (50m)

Japan’s Katsuo (Katsuhiro) Matsumoto already made history by becoming the first man from his nation to medal in the 200m freestyle at a World Championships. But now the 23-year-old has leveled up to a new tier of competition in the event, firing off a shiny new national record to kick-off his 2021 racing calendar.

While competing on day 1 of the 2021 Kosuke Kitajima Cup, an annual domestic meet in Tokyo known for wicked-quick performances, Matsumoto blasted a winning 200m free effort of 1:45.13. That not only took the gold in a huge lifetime best, but it also lowered his own national record of 1:45.22, the time it took for him to win silver behind China’s Sun Yang in Gwangju.

Splitting 51.18/53.95, Matsumoto beat the field tonight by over 3 seconds en route slicing .09 off of that 2019 World Championships effort. Although his time dips under the stiff Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF)-mandated qualification time of 1:45.76 needed to compete at home Games this summer, Matsumoto will need to replicate the effort at the sole Olympic-qualifying meet of the Japan Swim in April.

Matsumoto’s result now bumps him up to sit just inside the list of top 20 performers all-time in the LCM 200 free.

The man still has .14 to go before he gets into 1:44 territory, a coveted club with members to the tune of Michael Phelps, Yannick Agnel, Paul Biedermann*, Ian Thorpe, Danas Rapsys and Ryan Lochte. But dropping this kind of performance with the Olympic Trials not yet until April is a very good sign for Japanese freestyle fans.

Matsumoto takes over as the top swimmer in the world in this men’s 2free event this season, setting himself apart by over half a second.