Will Mahone Becomes First Montevallo Swimmer To Qualify For NCAA Championships

Courtesy: Montevallo Athletics

MONTEVALLO, Ala. – For the first time in program history, the Montevallo men’s swimming program has qualified an individual for the NCAA Division-II National Championships.

Will Mahone, a senior and founding member of the program which began in 2019, will represent Montevallo at the Division-II National Championships, held Mar. 7-11, in Indianapolis, Indiana., becoming the first qualifier in the program’s four-year history.

Mahone will compete in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-yard backstroke events which will take place on Mar. 10 and Mar. 11. at 6 p.m. at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI.

In the New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference Championships last week, Mahone posted a time of 47.68 in the 100-yard backstroke which set a school record and ranked as 11th nationally. The Lilburn, Georgia native also posted a top-20 time in the 200-yard backstroke as he set the school record in the event as well with a time of 1:46.09, to secure a ticket to nationals in both events.

Mahone enters nationals with the 12th-best time in the 100-yard backstroke and the 16th-best time in the 200-yard backstroke.

“It is an outstanding and well-deserved achievement for Will to qualify for nationals and become the first person in our programs’ history to do so,” said Head Coach Aaron Mahaney . “He has worked hard for this since day one when he helped start the program and all of that hard work has culminated to this point during his senior season. It’s an honor to have been with him on this journey from its start. He has gotten better every single day and still has more to prove.”

The championships will be streamed live at NCAA.com and results can be found there as well.

For more information, visit the 2023 Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships homepage found here.