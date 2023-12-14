WATCH: Leon Marchand Pushes 20.8 50 Free in Practice During Threshold Set

While filming a threshold workout with Arizona State yesterday afternoon, to no one’s surprise, Leon Marchand (yellow cap) threw down. There were multiple 50s “at pace” or faster during the workout, and Marchand (who was racing next to Luca Urlando, in the white cap) consistently descended from 22s to 21s and even hit a 20.8 on one of them.

Full practice video coming soon!

*Editor’s note: Depending on if/how you hand time this 50, it might seem like a 21+. In my video editing software, I looked from the time Marchand’s feet leave the wall to the millisecond his hand touches – it’s 20.8. This is not a case of the “coaches watch”.