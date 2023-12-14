Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Leon Marchand Pushes 20.8 50 Free in Practice During Threshold Set

While filming a threshold workout with Arizona State yesterday afternoon, to no one’s surprise, Leon Marchand (yellow cap) threw down. There were multiple 50s “at pace” or faster during the workout, and Marchand (who was racing next to Luca Urlando, in the white cap) consistently descended from 22s to 21s and even hit a 20.8 on one of them.

Full practice video coming soon!

*Editor’s note: Depending on if/how you hand time this 50, it might seem like a 21+. In my video editing software, I looked from the time Marchand’s feet leave the wall to the millisecond his hand touches – it’s 20.8. This is not a case of the “coaches watch”.

Nick B
4 minutes ago

Best male swimmer in the world. If Milak is not in form, or actually absent, from Paris, Marchand will very likely have 3 individual golds.

Knotty Buoy
21 minutes ago

Hard to believe that it’s been a full decade this week that Team USA defeated the Euro All-Stars in the December 2013 “Duel in the Pool” in Glasgow, Scotland.

The meet was tied at the end, and the US won on a WR-setting mixed medley anchored by high school phenom Simone Manuel.

Here’s Braden’s exciting write up:

https://swimswam.com/2013-duel-pool-day-2-real-time-recaps-ledecky-800-free/

DearMA
34 minutes ago

You must clearly state in the title whether the time was set at SCM or SCY.

IronGuard
Reply to  DearMA
31 minutes ago

You really couldn’t make an educated guess that this was SCY?

Smglsn12
Reply to  IronGuard
14 minutes ago

Marchand popping off a world record off a push in practice LCM

Steve Nolan
47 minutes ago

“I looked from the time Marchand’s feet leave the wall to the millisecond his hand touches – it’s 20.8. This is not a case of the ‘coaches watch’.”

But that makes it a case of “not how races are timed.”

(Don’t yell at me about how this is how coaches time things to keep it a bit more consistent, I get it.)

swimmerswammer
Reply to  Steve Nolan
17 minutes ago

I think in real time a coach is going to start it earlier and stop it later. When I coached I would go from someone’s push. Obviously it’s fuzzy, but you get some kids that dip under the water 3 seconds early and hang out, and some that practically submerge and push all at once. So I would give them the benefit of the doubt and wait until they’re pushing. But that is different from waiting until the legs are fully extended, the push is complete, and the last bit of the toe loses contact with the wall. That could be 1-2 tenths right there. On the touch it’s when the hand makes pressure with the wall. Didn’t we all… Read more »

D D
48 minutes ago

Stroke count of 6 is legit unheard of when going this fast, dude can hold some water

Coach
51 minutes ago

Yes, 20.8 is impressive. But honestly if he’s a 18.8 flat start kind of guy, going 2 seconds over best isn’t unusual. I’ve coached plenty of 22.0 girls and 21.0 guys who would routinely go 24.0 / 23.0 at end of threshold sets. Must admit, at this point I don’t know Leon’s actual set.

Coach
Reply to  Coach
34 minutes ago

I might add, with a hand watch using when feet leave the wall to a close enough hand touch.

