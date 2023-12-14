WATCH: Leon Marchand Pushes 20.8 50 Free in Practice During Threshold Set

While filming a threshold workout with Arizona State yesterday afternoon, to no one’s surprise, Leon Marchand (yellow cap) threw down. There were multiple 50s “at pace” or faster during the workout, and Marchand (who was racing next to Luca Urlando, in the white cap) consistently descended from 22s to 21s and even hit a 20.8 on one of them.
*Editor’s note: Depending on if/how you hand time this 50, it might seem like a 21+. In my video editing software, I looked from the time Marchand’s feet leave the wall to the millisecond his hand touches – it’s 20.8. This is not a case of the “coaches watch”.
Best male swimmer in the world. If Milak is not in form, or actually absent, from Paris, Marchand will very likely have 3 individual golds.
You really couldn’t make an educated guess that this was SCY?
Marchand popping off a world record off a push in practice LCM
“I looked from the time Marchand’s feet leave the wall to the millisecond his hand touches – it’s 20.8. This is not a case of the ‘coaches watch’.”
But that makes it a case of “not how races are timed.”
(Don’t yell at me about how this is how coaches time things to keep it a bit more consistent, I get it.)
I think in real time a coach is going to start it earlier and stop it later. When I coached I would go from someone’s push. Obviously it’s fuzzy, but you get some kids that dip under the water 3 seconds early and hang out, and some that practically submerge and push all at once. So I would give them the benefit of the doubt and wait until they’re pushing. But that is different from waiting until the legs are fully extended, the push is complete, and the last bit of the toe loses contact with the wall. That could be 1-2 tenths right there. On the touch it’s when the hand makes pressure with the wall. Didn’t we all… Read more »
Stroke count of 6 is legit unheard of when going this fast, dude can hold some water
Yes, 20.8 is impressive. But honestly if he’s a 18.8 flat start kind of guy, going 2 seconds over best isn’t unusual. I’ve coached plenty of 22.0 girls and 21.0 guys who would routinely go 24.0 / 23.0 at end of threshold sets. Must admit, at this point I don’t know Leon’s actual set.
I might add, with a hand watch using when feet leave the wall to a close enough hand touch.