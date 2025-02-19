WATCH: Day 1 Finals ACC Championships

2025 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 18-22, 2025
- Greensboro Aquatic Center — Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: NC State (results)
- Full Event Schedule (pre-scratch timeline)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results (also available on Meet Mobile as “2025 ACC Championship”
- Live Streaming (ESPN Day 1 Link Here)
- Day 1 Live Recap
There was a lot of fast swimming this evening, with Virginia breaking the eight-year-old NCAA Record in the 800 freestyle relay, and Gretchen Walsh swimming the 200 free time in history.
The Cal men’s team also broke two ACC records this evening, for their very first championship meet in the conference.
Watch all of the night’s events here.
WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (2023)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:36.76
Top 8:
- Stanford – 1:34.05 (A)
- Cal – 1:34.34 (A)
- Louisville – 1:34.55 (A)
- Virginia – 1:35.18 (A)
- NC State – 1:35.22 (A)
- FSU – 1:35.27 (A)
- UNC – 1:35.48 (A)
- Pitt – 1:36.68 (A)
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:20.15, Florida – 2024 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 1:20.67, NC State – 2023 NCAA Championships
ACC Championship Record: 1:21.69, NC State – 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.62
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:23.90
Top 8:
- Cal – 1:21.54 (A)
- FSU – 1:21.98 (A)
- NC State – 1:22.06 (A)
- Stanford – 1:22.74 (A)
- Louisville – 1:23.02 (A)
- NC State – 1:23.20 (A)
- Virginia – 1:24.14
- Pitt – 1:24.32
WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships ACC Record: 6:46.28, Virginia – 2024 ACC Championships ACC Championship Record: 6:46.28, Virginia (2024)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 7:05.56
Top 8:
- Virginia – 6:44.13 (A)
- Stanford – 6:51.79 (A)
- Cal – 6:55.98 (A)
- NC State – 6:56.32 (A)
- Louisville – 7:01.66 (B)
- Virginia Tech – 7:02.28 (B)
- Pitt – 7:03.77 (B)
- UNC – 7:04.45 (B)
MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 6:02.26, California – 2024 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 6:05.31 – 2018 NCAA Championships
ACC Championship Record: 6:08.22, NC State (2022)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:15.80
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 6:18.42
Top 8:
- Cal – 6:06.66
- Stanford – 6:08.70
- NC State – 6:09.18
- Louisville – 6:11.55
- Florida State – 6:12.68
- Virginia – 6:13.00
- UNC – 6:15.39
- Southern Methodist – 6:15.42
- Virginia Tech – 6:15.55
Unfortunately, that men’s 200 medley video is not the fast heat since UVA men were in Heat 1. Hopefully someone uploads a high quality video of the fast heat.