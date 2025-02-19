Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Day 1 Finals ACC Championships

Comments: 1

2025 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There was a lot of fast swimming this evening, with Virginia breaking the eight-year-old NCAA Record in the 800 freestyle relay, and Gretchen Walsh swimming the 200 free time in history.

The Cal men’s team also broke two ACC records this evening, for their very first championship meet in the conference.

Watch all of the night’s events here.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Championship Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (2023)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:36.76

Top 8:

  1. Stanford – 1:34.05 (A)
  2. Cal – 1:34.34 (A)
  3. Louisville – 1:34.55 (A)
  4. Virginia – 1:35.18 (A)
  5. NC State – 1:35.22 (A)
  6. FSU – 1:35.27 (A)
  7. UNC – 1:35.48 (A)
  8. Pitt – 1:36.68 (A)

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:20.15, Florida – 2024 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Record: 1:20.67, NC State – 2023 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Championship Record: 1:21.69, NC State – 2022
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.62
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:23.90

Top 8:

  1. Cal – 1:21.54 (A)
  2. FSU – 1:21.98 (A)
  3. NC State – 1:22.06 (A)
  4. Stanford – 1:22.74 (A)
  5. Louisville – 1:23.02 (A)
  6. NC State – 1:23.20 (A)
  7. Virginia – 1:24.14
  8. Pitt – 1:24.32

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Record: 6:46.28, Virginia – 2024 ACC Championships
  • ACC Championship Record: 6:46.28, Virginia (2024)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 7:05.56

Top 8:

  1. Virginia – 6:44.13 (A)
  2. Stanford – 6:51.79 (A)
  3. Cal – 6:55.98 (A)
  4. NC State – 6:56.32 (A)
  5. Louisville – 7:01.66 (B)
  6. Virginia Tech – 7:02.28 (B)
  7. Pitt – 7:03.77 (B)
  8. UNC – 7:04.45 (B)

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 6:02.26, California – 2024 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Record: 6:05.31 – 2018 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Championship Record: 6:08.22, NC State (2022)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:15.80
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 6:18.42

Top 8:

  1. Cal – 6:06.66
  2. Stanford – 6:08.70
  3. NC State – 6:09.18
  4. Louisville – 6:11.55
  5. Florida State – 6:12.68
  6. Virginia – 6:13.00
  7. UNC – 6:15.39
  8. Southern Methodist – 6:15.42
  9. Virginia Tech – 6:15.55

barelyaswammer
31 minutes ago

Unfortunately, that men’s 200 medley video is not the fast heat since UVA men were in Heat 1. Hopefully someone uploads a high quality video of the fast heat.

