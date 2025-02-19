WATCH: Day 1 Finals ACC Championships

2025 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There was a lot of fast swimming this evening, with Virginia breaking the eight-year-old NCAA Record in the 800 freestyle relay, and Gretchen Walsh swimming the 200 free time in history.

The Cal men’s team also broke two ACC records this evening, for their very first championship meet in the conference.

Watch all of the night’s events here.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:36.76

Top 8:

Stanford – 1:34.05 (A) Cal – 1:34.34 (A) Louisville – 1:34.55 (A) Virginia – 1:35.18 (A) NC State – 1:35.22 (A) FSU – 1:35.27 (A) UNC – 1:35.48 (A) Pitt – 1:36.68 (A)

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:20.15, Florida – 2024 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:20.67, NC State – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:21.69, NC State – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.62

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:23.90

Top 8:

Cal – 1:21.54 (A) FSU – 1:21.98 (A) NC State – 1:22.06 (A) Stanford – 1:22.74 (A) Louisville – 1:23.02 (A) NC State – 1:23.20 (A) Virginia – 1:24.14 Pitt – 1:24.32

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 6:46.28, Virginia – 2024 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 6:46.28, Virginia (2024)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 7:05.56

Top 8:

Virginia – 6:44.13 (A) Stanford – 6:51.79 (A) Cal – 6:55.98 (A) NC State – 6:56.32 (A) Louisville – 7:01.66 (B) Virginia Tech – 7:02.28 (B) Pitt – 7:03.77 (B) UNC – 7:04.45 (B)

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 6:02.26, California – 2024 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 6:05.31 – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 6:08.22, NC State (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:15.80

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 6:18.42

Top 8: