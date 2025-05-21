WADA Revokes Accreditation For Africa’s Only Testing Lab

The World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) has revoked accreditation of The Bloemfontein Laboratory, Africa’s only accredited sports anti-doping lab.

Located in the South African province of Free State, The Bloemfontein Laboratory was placed under analytical testing restriction in 2023 due to the “Gas Chromatography / Combustion / Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry (GC/C/IRMS) analytical method.”

In March 2024, WADA suspended the lab for six months, eventually extending the suspension to a year. The organization cited several non-conformities, including technical documents along with the analytical testing restriction.

Now, the lab has no accreditation by WADA or any of its affiliates, effectively ending its ability to work in sports. WADA said that Bloemfontein did not “satisfactorily address” the non-conformities that led to the suspension.

The Bloemfontein Lab did not attempt to challenge the revocation, which was recommended by WADA’s Laboratory Expert Group and approved by its Executive Committee. If it wishes to work in sports in the future, the organization must re-apply for accreditation as a new laboratory.

According to ESPN, transporting athlete samples long distances increases the likelihood that the sample will degrade and therefore be unfit for testing. With no options on the continent, athlete samples in Africa can be sent to labs in Spain, Portugal, Turkey, India, or Qatar.