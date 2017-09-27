WADA Provisionally Suspends Paris Anti-Doping Laboratory

The Laboratory of the Agence Française de lutte contre le Dopage (the National Anti-Doping Organization of France) in Châtenay-Malabry, France (Paris Laboratory) has been handed a provision suspension from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) this week.

Taking effect on September 24th, the WADA-imposed suspension prohibits the Paris Laboratory from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including all urine and blood sample analyses. According to the BBC, the Paris laboratory self-reported a contamination issue of a sampling robot to WADA.

“Appropriate corrective action was immediately taken and all potentially affected samples underwent reanalysis,” said National Anti-Doping Organization of France General Secretary Mathieu Teoran.

Per WADA, the provisional suspension will remain in place pending disciplinary proceedings being carried out by an independent Disciplinary Committee. That Committee will be mandated to make a recommendation to the Chair of the WADA Executive Committee regarding the status of the Laboratory’s WADA accreditation.

Other laboratories currently serving WADA suspensions include Lisbon, Bogota and Mexico City.