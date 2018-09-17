Virginia to Host Five Dual Meets During 2018-19 Season

Courtesy: Virginia Athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams announced their 2018-19 schedules on Monday (Sept. 17). The Cavaliers will host five dual meets throughout the season at the Virginia Aquatic and Fitness Center.

“We are excited to get the 2018-19 season underway,” head coach Todd DeSorbo said. “Our goal is to challenge our teams each and every time we go out to compete. As such, we look to put together a competitive schedule where our squads will have to dig deep to perform at a high level and come away with wins. The purpose of our schedule is to prepare our men and women for the championship season, the ACCs and the NCAAs. We are looking forward to building on last year’s successes and continuing the upward rise of the Virginia swimming and diving program.”

Virginia opens the season at home against Penn State (Oct. 6) before sending members of the team to the SMU Classic (Oct. 12-13). The team will close the month of October hosting Pitt (Oct. 20) and Auburn (Oct. 26) in back-to-back home competitions.

In the program’s first ACC matchup of the season, Virginia will travel to Louisville for a two-day competition (Nov. 2-3).

Members of the program will compete with the conference in the inaugural ACC/Big Ten Challenge (Nov. 10-11). The All-Star meet will be held at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center at Purdue with at least three male and female swimmers and no more than three divers competing from each institution. DeSorbo will lead the women’s ACC team as the head coach alongside Louisville’s Arthur Albiero as the women’s assistant coach. NC State’s Braden Holloway will serve at the men’s ACC head coach with Notre Dame head coach Mike Litzinger as his assistant.

UVA will head into the winter break with the diving team traveling to the Navy Diving Invite (Nov. 15-16) and the swimmers competing in the Georgia Fall Invite (Nov. 29-Dec. 1).

Virginia opens the 2019 portion of its schedule at Georgia for the UGA Diving Invite (Jan. 4-6) before hosting Tennessee (Jan. 11) in a dual competition. The Cavaliers conclude the regular season against Virginia Tech (Jan. 12) at home before traveling to dual competitions against North Carolina (Jan. 25) and NC State (Jan. 26).

The ACC championships will occur over back-to-back weeks in Greensboro, N.C. The women’s team competes first (Feb. 20-23) followed by the men’s team (Feb. 27-Mar. 2). The Virginia divers will travel to the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships in Annapolis, Md. (March 11-13), before the Cavaliers conclude the season with the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas. The women will compete March 20-23, while the men’s championship will be held March 27-30.

Virginia Schedule

Oct. 6 Penn State- Charlottesville, Va.

Oct. 12-13 at SMU Classic- Dallas, Texas

Oct. 20 Pitt- Charlottesville, Va.

Oct. 26 Auburn- Charlottesville, Va.

Nov. 2-3 at Louisville- Louisville, Ky.

Nov. 10-11 at Big 10/ ACC Challenge- West Lafayette, Ind.

Nov. 15-16 at Navy Diving Invite- Annapolis, Md.

Nov. 29-Dec. 1 at Georgia Fall Invite- Athens, Ga.

Jan. 4-6 at Georgia Diving Invite- Athens Ga.

Jan. 11 Tennessee- Charlottesville, Va.

Jan. 12 Virginia Tech- Charlottesville, Va.

Jan. 25 at North Carolina- Chapel Hill, N.C.

Jan. 26 at NC State – Raleigh, N.C.

Feb. 20-23 Women’s ACC Championships- Greensboro, N.C.

Feb. 27-Mar. 2 Men’s ACC Championships- Greensboro, N.C.

Mar. 11-13 NCAA Zone A Diving Championships- Annapolis, Md.

Mar. 20-23 Women’s NCAA Championships- Austin, Texas

Mar. 27-30 Men’s NCAA Championships- Austin, Texas