Video: Learning The Perfect Flip Turn

This week we decided to take it back to one of the most basic skills in the pool; flip turns. Having a working flip turn automatically distinguishes you from the crowd during recreational pool time, not to mention having a masterful turn that scorches competitors during a race. It is simply put one of the most important building blocks to learn for swimmers of all levels.

That is why we decided to focus so heavily on it this week. There are three main components to think about; Your approach into the wall, your foot placement, and then how you push off the wall and turn to your stomach. The thing that many people forget about with good turns is that you are trying to absorb the forward momentum that you have coming into the wall and push it off the other way. Any lag or loss of momentum means that you are not flipping with maximum efficiency.

Give a few flip turns a try at practice at let us know what you think! Recommendations for our next video topic? Let us know in the comments below!

Subscribe Here! ► https://www.youtube.com/c/Phle xSwim

Follow us on:

Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/phlex swim/

Twitter ► https://twitter.com/phlexswim

Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/phle xswim/

Music by David Cutter

See More Phelx Swim Channel Videos Here: