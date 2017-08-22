VIDEO: Joseph Schooling Talks Goals, Pressure, Biggest Struggles

Singapore’s National Olympic Council is releasing a series of videos highlighting the nation’s top athletes during the Southeast Asian Games, including Olympic champion swimmer Joseph Schooling.

Schooling has broken a number of key barriers for the nation of Singapore. In 2015, he won Singapore’s first-ever medal at the FINA World Championships, taking bronze in the 100 fly. One year later, he became Singapore’s first Olympic medalist in swimming and its first-ever Olympic gold medalist in any sport by winning the 100 fly in a thrilling Rio finish.

Just last month, Schooling won another bronze medal in the 100 fly at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest.

You can watch the video below, courtesy of the Singapore National Olympic Council. Schooling talks about the lowest point of his career (a 2012 London Olympic meet in which he says he didn’t swim his best) and dealing with a heightened media profile after his successes in the sport.