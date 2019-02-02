Versatile Jordan Wenner Commits to East Carolina Pirates

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ashburn, Virginia-native Jordan Wenner has committed to swim for the East Carolina Pirates in 2019-20. Wenner is a senior at Briar Woods High School, whose girls’ team just won its fourth consecutive Potomac District title. Wenner concentrates on sprint free in high school swimming. She placed 6th in the 50 free (24.07) and tied for 5th in the 100 free (52.23) as a junior at last year’s 2018 VHSL Class 5 State Meet. She also anchored the runner-up 200 medley relay (23.26) and led off the runner-up 400 free relay (52.48). Wenner does her year-round swimming with Nation’s Capital Swim Club, where she adds breast and fly to her slate of events.

The Pirates finished 3rd in the team standings at 2018 AAC Championships. Wenner would have just missed finaling in the 50 free (it took 23.56 to make the B final) and the 100 free (51.28 was the cutoff). ECU graduated many of its top sprinters after last season but Wenner will join a training group led by juniors Catherine Johnson and Stefanie Scherwitzel and freshmen Emily Schoonhagen, Randi Palandro and Mary Alice Dupree. She’ll also have 2 years with Lise-Lotte Bentin and 1 year with Victoria Gillet (both of whom scored in the 100 fly).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.74

100 free – 51.74

200 free – 1:55.70

50 fly – 25.99

100 fly – 57.72

100 breast – 1:06.40

200 breast – 2:27.34

Wenner will join fellow commits Jodi Ogle, Keyla Brown, and Meghan French in the ECU class of 2023.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.