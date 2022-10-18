Versatile Adriano Ariati, #19 in Class of 2024, Announces Verbal to Harvard

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Adriano Ariati from Potomac, Maryland, has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at Harvard University for the 2024-25 school year. He is ranked #19 on our Way Too Early List of top-20 recruits from the high school class of 2024. He will join “Best of the Rest” Eric Lee in the Harvard clas of 2028.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process to study and swim at Harvard University. I would like to thank my family, my favorite (only) brother Alex, coaches, friends, and everyone who has supported me along the way. I would also like to thank Coach Kevin and Coach Daniel for giving me this opportunity. Go Crimson!!”

A junior at Georgetown Day School in Washington, D.C., Arioti swims year-round with Rockville Montgomery Swim Club. He’s got a versatile lineup that includes 200/400 IM, 200 fly, 200 back, and 200 breast, but he can also pivot to mid-distance freestyle.

In February, the then-sophomore placed 3rd in the 200 IM (with a PB of 1:48.42) and 3rd in the 100 fly (48.87) at 2022 Metros. A month later, he competed in the 200 back, 200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM at NCSA Spring Championships, finaling in the 200 back (18th), 100 fly (19th), 200 fly (6th), and 400 IM (7th) and improving his lifetime bests in the 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

This summer, he had a big meet at the NCSA Summer Championships, coming in 5th in the 100 back, 3rd in the 200 back, 12th in the 100 fly, 3rd in the 200 fly, and 9th in the 200 IM while earning PBs in the LCM 100 back (57.41), 200 back (2:01.59), 100 fly (56.36), and 200 IM (2:06.36).

Arioti will slot in wherever he’s most needed at Harvard, but his times would already score at Ivy League Men’s Championships in the B finals of the 100/200 fly, 200 back, and 400 IM and the C finals of the 100 back and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:46.40

100 fly – 48.41

200 IM – 1:48.42

400 IM – 3:54.30

200 back – 1:46.42

100 back – 49.11

200 free – 1:41.56

500 free – 4:36.82

200 breast – 2:04.21

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.