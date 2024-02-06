USC’s Famous, Agunbiade Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Pac-12
WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Caroline Famous, Sr., USC (Wayne, Pa.)
- Competed against two top-5 opponents on the weekend, taking home six first-place finishes, two runner-up finishes and recording three career-best times.
- The senior contributed 35 points individually and helped the No. 7 Trojans capture 33 relay points in both weekend meets to help take down No. 5 California and No. 4 Stanford.
- Against the Golden Bears, Famous dipped under the 51 mark in the 100 Back (50.83) for the first time in her career, going on to record her first ever dual meet win in the 50 Free (22.32).
- Her 100 Back split in the Trojans’ 400 Medley Relay win was the sixth-fastest in the country this season and her 50 Free time (22.16) was the 23rd.
- Famous went on to take home first in the 200 Free Relay (1:27.68), 100 Back (51.36), 200 Medley Relay (1:35.40) and 100 Fly (52.62)
- First career Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week.
WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Nike Agunbiade, Gr., USC (Pacifica, Calif.)
- The fifth-year Trojan went undefeated on the weekend, contributing 18 points and helping USC defeat the Bay Area schools for the first time since 1996.
- Against No. 5 Cal, Agunbiade scored a 267.5 on the 1 Meter and 299.90 in the 3 Meter.
- During what was her final meet at the Trojans’ Uytengsu Aquatics Center, she took home the top spot in the 1 Meter (267.15) and 3 Meter (299.90), winning by more than 15 points on both boards.
- Second career Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Week award and first of the season (Feb. 14, 2023).
2024 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships
- The 2024 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Men’s/Women’s Diving Championships will be held Feb. 28-March 2 in Federal Way, Washington at the Weyerhaeuser King’s County Aquatic Center. The 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships will take place the following week from March 6-9 at the same venue.
- Tickets are available online and will also be available for purchase on site during the duration of both events.
