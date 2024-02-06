USC’s Famous, Agunbiade Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week

What Would Happen If There Were NCAA Swimming Playoffs? Who would win the NCAA men’s title this season if a dual meet bracket was implemented? As you’d expect, ASU and Cal would meet in the final.

Cal Swimming Sprint + Power Workout in 15m “Shark Tank” (PRACTICE VIDEO) The Monday after the fastest dual meet in history, the Cal Golden Bears were back in the pool getting even faster.

USC Women Defeat Stanford 155.5-142.5 For First Time In 28 Years Kaitlyn Dobler swept the breaststroke events and helped USC’s 200 medley relay to a win as USC defeated Stanford on Saturday.

Cal Defeats UCLA 155-144 As Meet Comes Down To Final Relay Cal’s Isabelle Stadden swept the backstroke events and had a big split on the 200 freestyle relay to secure the win for Cal.