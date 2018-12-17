USA Synchro Announces 2019 Senior National Duet Squads

Courtesy: USA Synchro

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Synchro recently named seven elite athletes to its senior national duets.

Named to the 2019 U.S. Senior National Duet Squad are 2016 Olympian Anita Alvarez (Kenmore, N.Y.), Ruby Remati (Andover, Mass.), Lindi Schroeder (Andover, Mass.) and Abbygayle Remmers (Sugar Land, Texas).

In May 2019, there will be a final selection for the duet and one reserve athlete for the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, and the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru; both of those events will be held in July. The duet also will compete at the 2019 Synchro America Open in May.

In addition, the duet will take part in the Olympic Qualification Tournament in Tokyo in May 2020 (if necessary) and then on to the 2020 Olympic Games.

Bill May (Henderson, Nev.), Natalia Vega (Puerto Rico) and Kanako Spendlove (Las Vegas, Nev.) were named to the 2019 U.S. Senior Mixed Duet Squad. The mixed duet will compete at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, in July.