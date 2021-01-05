Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming Will Conduct COVID-19 Testing On-Site At Upcoming Pro Swim Series

USA Swimming will conduct on-site testing for COVID-19 at its upcoming multi-site Pro Swim Series event.

The meet, scheduled for January 14-17, will have sites in both San Antonio, Texas and Richmond, Va., with the Irvine, Calif., location having been dropped last week due to an extension of stay-at-home orders in Southern California.

All athletes and coaches must be tested for COVID-19 on-site on Wednesday, Jan. 13, according to the meet package, and everyone attending will also be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to arriving at the event. In addition to swimmers and coaches, this also includes any officials, staff, volunteers, etc.

The document also stipulates that any individual “flying or driving more than four hours” to the event must arrive by 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Once the meet is underway, everyone entering the venue will undergo COVID-19 thermal and questionnaire screenings each session.

The meet will also be subjected to standard doping control procedures from USADA, WADA and FINA.

