

Courtesy of Commit Swimming, a SwimSwam partner

USA Swimming SWIMS 3.0 + Commit Swimming

Connecting to SWIMS 3.0 with Commit Swimming’s Team Suite is simple and powerful. SWIMS 3.0 launches on September 1st and so does the integration between USA Swimming and Commit. The Commit Swimming Team Suite is Commit’s Team Management Software.

Before we talk about the integration in detail, there are 2 frequently asked questions I want to address.

FAQ #1

Q: Does Commit Swimming sync with the SWIMS Times database?

A: No. USA Swimming does not have an API for software vendors like Commit Swimming, TeamUnify, or Active to pull times data from for many good reasons. No team management software (including TeamUnify) has access to SWIMS Times. This is a common misconception about other software vendors.

FAQ #2

Q: How do I submit my registrations in Commit Swimming’s team management software?

A: You don’t anymore. The batch registration process no longer exists. Parents will register their kids for USA Swimming on their own. More on how you can help facilitate this in the Commit Team Suite below.

Now to the good stuff…

What can you do with SWIMS 3.0 in Commit Swimming?

Roster Sync – Sync your roster with SWIMS and view USA Swimming registration information Registration Links – Send members your unique USA Swimming Registration link Registration Prompts – Adjust your registration flow to include a USA Swimming Registration prompt

How to Setup SWIMS 3.0 + Commit Swimming – Simple

1. In SWIMS, activate Commit Swimming as your Team Management Vendor:

2. In Commit, indicate that you are a USA Swimming Club:

Sync your Commit Swimming Roster with USA Swimming SWIMS 3.0

Here’s how Syncing your roster with SWIMS works…

1. You have a roster on SWIMS

2. You have a roster on Commit

3. We tell you if there are any swimmers on SWIMS that are not in Commit yet OR are inactive in Commit.

4. You can choose to add these swimmers to your roster in Commit.

Send your USA Swimming Registration Link to Families

Grab your registration link and shoot it over to your families who are not yet registered AND in a group that needs to be registered.

Boom! -> Design the message however you want and send the link to your families.

Prompt Families Registering for your Club to Register for USA Swimming

You can choose which registration groups inside of programs get prompted to register for USA Swimming.

Now when parents are done registering, they’ll see this.

And after they are in their account, if they haven’t registered yet, they’ll see this.

That’s it! USA Swimming SWIMS 3.0 integration with Commit is both simple and powerful.

More Information about The Commit Swimming Team Suite

The Commit Team Suite is the new-age team management software your swim club needs today. Dozens of clubs have already made the switch off of old software and upgraded their club to the Commit Team Suite. And clubs who have made the switch absolutely love their decision:

“The Commit Swimming Team Suite is the best. I have tried swimtopia, team unify and active. Commit is better and offers everything you need.”

Clubs that upgrade their swim team management software before September will be grandfathered into our current Team Suite pricing! Click here to request more information or read on to learn more.

Ready to onboard you now

First-class onboarding and service

Migrating swim clubs off of TeamUnify or Active Swim Manager

Watch The 2-minute Team Management Software Demo Video

4 Reasons for your club to migrate to The Commit Team Suite

ONE – PEOPLE WHO CARE

“Thank you for taking the time to make and send that video! Wow. We’ve never had such great support.”

You will receive support from people who care about you and your club with the Commit Team Suite. If you don’t currently get this with your current team management software company, with Commit’s team management software, you will. A big reason for why Commit sticks with swim coaches and clubs like you is because they know they can reach out with a question and feel supported on the other end.

TWO – SIMPLE TO USE FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILIES

“It is user-friendly:-). I am enjoying using The Commit Team Suite.”

You might currently use different team management software and think that it works fine. Or maybe you feel that it’s old, clunky, bloated with features not used, and hard to find what you need. No matter what your opinion is of your current swim team software, you will be amazed with the simplicity and power of the Commit Team Suite. Clubs using other team managers often switch to Commit and note its simplicity and time savings compared to other options out there. You will get the same simplicity and usability you have come to expect from Commit’s workout manager.

THREE – BE A PART OF THE FUTURE

“This just feels so much more modern.”

Maybe you think that your current team management software “works” and everyone “knows how to use it”. This might be true. And still, you know in the back of your head that there’s no way you will be using this software to manage your swim team in 10 years. When you migrate to Commit Swimming‘s Team Manager, you will immediately notice that the Commit Team Suite is different. It feels newer and is built to last into the future. Commit, as a company, prides itself on being focused on 2 things: 1. The customer and 2. The product. This means that the only thing more important to us than making the product great, is serving you, the customer. The Commit Team Suite is modern, easy to use, and will stay that way.

FOUR – AMAZING SERVICE

“Commit’s IT & customer support has been incredible!”

Not only will the technology be simple to use for you and for your families, but you will also notice incredible service from us. We hear from coaches and parents like you that your current service isn’t great. You have to deal with bugs that don’t get fixed, features that are promised and never happen. You often get replies from support reps but rarely feel like your problem is resolved fully. You will finally get the customer support you deserve and pay for with the Commit Team Suite.

Upgrade Your Team Management Software: What are your next steps?

The Commit Team Suite (Commit Swimming‘s team manager) is currently being used by swim teams around the world. And we are ready to bring your club on today! To get started and lock-in our current pricing, sign up for FREE today or Request more information. Click the button below to request more information. You will receive an email within 1 day with more information about upgrading to the Commit Team Suite.

Ready to onboard you now

First-class onboarding and service

Migrating swim clubs off of TeamUnify or Active Swim Manager

Watch The 2-minute Demo Video

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming.

Contact Commit anytime at [email protected]