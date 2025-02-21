UNH Freshman Lydia Hart Shatters America East Conference Record with 4:42 500 FR (Day 2 Recap)

2025 America East Championships

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 2)

WOMEN

Vermont – 259 New Hampshire – 239 Bryant – 230 UMBC – 175 Maine – 144 Binghamton – 136 VMI – 55

MEN

UMBC – 324.5 Binghamton – 284 Bryant – 241.5 Maine – 167 NJIT – 161 VMI – 141

Day 2 of the 2025 America East Championships saw defending women’s champion Vermont jump into the lead, while UMBC has taken the lead in the men’s standings.

There were a number of America East Conference records that fell on Thursday. The record-breaking started with the very first event, where New Hampshire freshman Lydia Hart ripped a 4:42.12 to win the women’s 500 free by nearly 10 seconds. With the performance, Hart shattered the conference record of 4:46.95, which New Hampshire alum Anna Metzler set back in 2020. The swim was, of course, also a program record for New Hampshire.

The records didn’t end there, however, as New Jersey Institute of Technology’s Ilias El Fallaki won the men’s 500 free in 4:21.99, marking a new conference record. Also a freshman, El Fallaki broke the NJIT program record with the swim as well. In some exciting news for the America East conference, the top 3 finishers in the men’s 500 last night were all freshmen. Binghamton freshman Evan Peters came in a close 2nd with a 4:22.74, while Adam Mekrami, another NJIT freshman, took 3rd with a 4:28.36.

UMBC’s Ashley Gutshall then cracked the championship record in the women’s 50 free, posting a 22.65. She shattered the championship record, which stood at 22.89, and was just off the conference record of 22.60. It was a big event for UMBC, as Makaela Hill took 2nd in 22.90, which was, of course, just 0.01 seconds off the previous championship record.

Despite UMBC going 1-2 in the women’s 50 free, it was Vermont that won the women’s 200 free relay at the end of the session. Ellie Fazio (23.22), Havana Layton (23.24), Jackie House (23.04), and Hally Laney (22.67) teamed up for a 1:32.17, breaking the conference record of 1:32.56, which had stood since 2010. Gutshall led off the UMBC relay in 22.73, while Hill anchored in 22.56.

In another great performance by a freshman, Bryant’s Cam Stetzer took the men’s 200 IM in 1:48.71, beating out Maine freshman Joey Strauss (1:49.11). Stetzer was great on the back half of the race, splitting 31.40 on breast and 25.68 on free.

Prior to helping the Vermont women’s 200 free relay to victory, senior Hally Laney won the women’s 200 IM by well over a second, swimming a 2:01.65.

Binghamton senior Eli Lanfear won the men’s 50 free in 19.75, narrowly missing my own conference record of 19.68, which he set last year.

Bryant earned the win in the men’s 200 free relay. James Misto (20.04), Nick Toepfer (19.77), Nick Andrews (20.33), and Connor Lofstrom (20.01) combined for a 1:20.15, winning the race by half a second.

The diving event of the day was men’s 3-meter, where Isaac Poole, a UMBC grad student, won with a final score of 342.60.