UNC Asheville Women Down CCSA Rival Campbell For 14th Straight Dual Win

UNC Asheville vs Campbell

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Asheville, N.C.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Final Score: UNCA 190, Campbell 72

Courtesy: UNCA Athletics

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The UNC Asheville swimming & diving team began Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) competition with a 190-72 victory over Campbell on Saturday at the Justice Center Pool. With Saturday’s victory, Asheville has now won 14 straight dual meets and improves to 2-0 on the 2022-23 campaign.

“The team has been working really hard in the pool and in the weight room this season, and it’s really exciting to see it pay off for everyone,” said sophomore Julie Lahiff . “We had high energy at the meet today both from the team and spectators, especially the other Bulldog student-athletes who came to support us.”

The Bulldogs were very impressive as they won 13 of the 14 events on Saturday. Asheville started and closed out the meet with relay victories in the 400-yard medley (3:52.13) and 200-yard free (1:34.88) relays.

Individually, the Bulldogs not only nabbed the top spot in 11 of those competitions but had multiple swimmers place in the top three in 11 of the 12 events. In the 200-yard butterfly and 50-yard butterfly, the top three times were logged by Bulldogs.

Seven different Asheville swimmers won events on Saturday with four of the seven winning more than one event. Anna Marcotti (200-yard freestyle – 1:54.59, 500-yard freestyle – 5:10.10), Riley Edmundson (200-yard fly – 2:07.62, 200-yard individual medley – 2:09.47), Delaney Carlton (50-yard freestyle – 23.53, 50-yard fly – 25.70), and Beatrice Cocconcelli (200-yard breaststroke – 2:23.56) all won multiple events against the Camels. Fellow Bulldogs Caitlin Hefner (1650-yard free – 17:35.41), Nora Segurola Larrinaga (50-yard backstroke – 27.16), Abby Parks (100-yard freestyle – 52.13) also tallied event wins to help fuel the victory.

Asheville will be back in action on Saturday, November 5 with a double dual meet at Davidson. In addition to facing off against the Wildcats, the Bulldogs will also battle Gardner-Webb. Those contests are slated to get underway at 11 a.m.

Courtesy: Campbell Athletics

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Campbell fell to UNC Asheville 190-72 in the second meet in as many days Saturday morning. The loss drops Campbell to 4-5 on the year.

Laura Lopez took first place in the 200 yard back with a time of 2:05.07 to account for Campbell’s only individual win of the day. Lopez also notched a second-place finish in the 200 free in 1:56.90.

Katarina Gagnon earned second in the 1650 free, the first time Campbell has competed in that event this year, with a time of 18:22.10.

The duo of Angelica Ragazzoni and Elishka Hajek went 2-3 in the 50 back with times of 27.30 and 27.51, respectively.

Campbell’s A-Team took second place in each relay, the 400 medley and the 200 back. The team of Ragazzoni, Gaskey, Ashburn and Lopez posted a time of 3:54.63 in the medley. Later, Lopez, Ragazzoni, Ashburn and Renshaw swam a 1:37.33 in the 200 free to finish the meet.

Campbell returns to action at home next weekend to host Georgia Southern at noon.