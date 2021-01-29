Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month: Shaine Casas, Texas A&M

Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

Shaine Casas has been busy in the year 2021.

Between a short course college dual meet with LSU and an appearance at the long course Pro Swim Series in San Antonio, Casas has been one of the three fastest swimmers over the month of January in a whopping seven events between yards and meters.

Swimming against the nation’s best in San Antonio, Casas blasted the best U.S. 100 fly time of the month at 51.91. His top international prospects are probably in backstroke, and Casas was brilliant there, too. The 21-year-old went 1:58.04 in the 200 back and 54.32 in the 100 back, both ranking third in the nation for the month, just behind Olympic champ Ryan Murphy.

Against LSU a week later, Casas extended that dominance to short course yards. He was 19.69 leading off a 200 free relay – the best 50 free time in the NCAA this month. He was 21.87 leading off a medley relay, then 47.11 in the 100 back and a wicked 44.98 in the 100 fly.

Casas looks primed for an SEC/NCAA explosion, and has become a popular pick to qualify for his first U.S. Olympic team later this summer.

