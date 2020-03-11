Ukraine’s Mykhailo Romanchuk Makes OLY A Standard in 800m freestyle

2020 Ukraine Winter Swimming Championships

The first event of the finals session today saw Alina Tkachenko do the double in the 50 and 100m breaststroke as she won the former in 32.24. She took the win ahead of Anastasia Gablovsk (32.62) and national record holder Mary Iver (32.79 – her record mark is 30.60 which she set in 2015).

The men’s equivalent was won by junior record holder Rostislav Krizhanovsky in 28.32. A tight finish resulted in Vladimir Lisovec (28.77) just getting the edge over Maxim Ovenchnikov (28.81).

The first Olympic OST/B time of the came in the women’s 100m freestyle as Irina Picker touched in 55.99, just slipping under the qualifying mark of 56.01. Kharkiv swimmers Carina Snitko and Marina Kolesnykova touched behind her in 56.94 and 57.89, respectively.

17-year-old Vladislav Bukhov pipped national record holder Sergey Shevstov for the win in the men’s 100m freestyle, touching in 49.57 and achieving an OST/B time in the process (he’s exactly a second off the A time now). Shevstov also got his OST in this event in 49.92, with Artem Bonder coming in third (50.41).

Tatiana Yevminova won the women’s 400IM in 5:04.72, with Catherine Octanya finishing 2nd in 5:06.72 and Nina Dveck in 3rd (5:07.70). In the men’s 400IM, it was Maxim Holubnychy who lead the field in 4:26.07. Nikita Dorohov touched in second (4:28.62) and Denis Kessil, who gained an Olympic B time in the 200m butterfly yesterday, was behind him in 4:33.94.

Mykhailo Romanchuk achieved his first Olympic A Time today in the 800m freestyle. He dominated the swim from start to finish, touching almost 15 seconds ahead of his competitors in 7:43.90. Yesterday, the 2016 Olympian won the 400m freestyle with an OLY B time of 3:50.40. Second and third place finishers Sergey Frolov (8:00.04) and Nikita Ostapenko (8:0458) both gained OST/B times.

The women’s 1500m freestyle was won by Christina Panchishko in 17:23.31, followed by Anastasia Korolchuk (17:34.38) and Hope Ivanova (17:39.04).

The 4x100m freestyle relays brought this evening’s session to a close, with the team from Kharkiv coming out on top in the women’s in 3:52.56, followed by Dnipropetrovsk in 3:55.75 and Kiev in 4:01.11.

Dnipropetrovsk were the winners in the men’s field, beating Kharkiv to the touch in 3:25.18. Kharkiv went 3:27.10 and third-place Odessa were 3:28.35.