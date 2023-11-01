UIndy Emerges Victorious in DII Clash Versus McKendree

UIndy Greyhounds vs. McKendree Bearcats

October 27, 2023

Indianapolis, Indiana

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Meet Results

Team Scores Men: UIndy 189, McKendree 105 Women: UIndy 202, McKendree 91



UIndy hosted GLVC and national rival McKendree last Friday, rolling to a double victory. Both programs are among the best in DII, which makes the Greyhounds’ margin of victory all the more impressive: the UIndy men and women were ranked 1st and 3rd in the last CSCAA poll; the McKendree teams were 2nd and 10th. Both UIndy teams won 12 events each to dominate McKendree in the pool and on the boards.

At last year’s DII NCAA Championships, the UIndy men claimed their first national title in program history. It was also the first men’s team championship in any sport for the Greyhounds.

The Greyhounds and the Bearcats will meet again at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships, where the UIndy women are the defending champions and the men were the runner-up behind Drury. McKendree finished 3rd overall in both team standings.

UIndy also honored its 21 seniors during the meet, multiple of whom went on to win their events.

Men’s Recap

UIndy opened and closed the meet with relay victories en route to winning 12 of 16 contested events.

Individually, the Greyhounds were led by defending 1000 free champion Cedric Buessing, who swept the distance races in B-cut times (500 free 4:27.97, 1000 free 9:11.64) as well as picking up the win in the 200 IM (1:51.02). Buessing was the only athlete to win three individual events.

Senior Jeron Thompson was another multi-event winner for the Greyhounds, winning the 100 back (48.39) and 100 free (44:98) in B-cuts as well as leading off his team’s winning relays.

The fifth and final B-cut of the men’s meet came from Silas Buessing in the 200 back (1:48.23). He also took 2nd in the 200 IM behind his older brother (1:52.83).

McKendree had one multi-event winner in Felipe Pinheiro, who won the 100 breast (55.78) and 200 breast (2:06.03). Pinheiro is the 2021 national champ in the 200 breast.

Defending 200 fly champ and D2 record-holder Jack Lustig won the 200 fly (1:48.82) with the only time under 1:51. Lustig has already been as fast as 1:47.21 this season.

Other Highlights:

Senior Jason Lenzo swept the boards for UIndy, scoring 306.45 in 1-meter and 242.32 in 3-meter. Lenzo is the defending national runner-up in both boards behind teammate Julio Osuna, who was absent from this meet.

Leo Gandaria-Hernandez of McKendree posted a 1:41.37 to win the 200 free.

Senior Joao Silva of UIndy won the 50 free in a 20.39 to lead a 1-2-3 sweep with teammates Bartosz Mielniczuk and Diego Mas.

of UIndy won the 50 free in a 20.39 to lead a 1-2-3 sweep with teammates and . Elias Noe won a tight race for UIndy in the 100 fly (49.29), out-splitting Lustig on the back-half.

Women’s Recap

Like their counterparts, the UIndy women also won both the 200 medley and 400 free relays and claimed victory in 12 of 16 events.

The Greyhounds were dominant in the backstroke and breaststroke events, going 1-2-3 in all of them. They also went 1-2-3 in the 200 IM. Caroline Reinke led the charge in the 100 back (56.50). One event later, Celina Schmidt took the 100 breast in a B-cut worthy time (1:03.48).

In the second half of the meet, Mia Krstevska won the 200 back (2:05.56), while Schmidt picked up her second win of the meet in the 200 breast (2:16.82), over 10 seconds ahead of the 2nd place finisher. Schmidt made it three-for-three with a win in the 200 IM (2:05.24), also by a large margin.

Ana Cecilia Carvalho had a strong showing for McKendree, winning the 1000 (10:21.40) and 500 (5:06.02). Her win in the 500 came down to the finish. At the 450 mark, Carvalho and teammate Jocelyn Zgola were dead even, but Carvalho came home strong in a 29.76 to clinch the win. Zgola won the 200 free earlier in the meet (1:53.82), 1.5 seconds clear of the runner-up.

Other Highlights: