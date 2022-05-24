UCLA Record Holder, Pac-12 Runner Up Sam Baron Transferring to Virginia

Rising junior Sam Baron has announced she is transferring to the University of Virginia for the 2022-2023 season via her Instagram. Baron recently completed her sophomore season at UCLA, wherein she took 8th in both the 100 fly and 200 fly at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships.

I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at UVA! Thank you to everyone who’s helped me along the way. Go Hoos!! ⚔️

Baron entered UCLA in the fall of 2020 as a high-profile recruit, already having posted times of 1:57 in the 200 fly and 1:58 in the 200 before beginning her NCAA career. She had a noisy freshman season with the Bruins, placing 2nd at the Pac-12 Championships in the 100 fly, swimming a UCLA School Record of 51.65. She also swam a personal best of 1:55.66 in the 200 fly, and finished 4th at Pac-12s in the event with a 1:56.77. Baron would qualify for NCAAs in both fly events, though she would be off her season bests at the 2021 NCAAs.

After her highly successful freshman season, Baron’s sophomore campaign didn’t quite reach the same heights. She swim a personal best of 1:58.21 in the 200 IM at Pac-12s, taking 12th, but she took 8th in both the 100 fly (52.83) and 200 fly (1:57.63) at Pac-12s. Although Baron didn’t qualify for NCAAs this past season, she did also swim a personal best of 1:49.77 in the 200 free.

Baron, of course, will be joining a stacked fly and IM group at UVA. Even so, Baron’s personal best 51.65 in the 100 fly would have made her the 3rd fastest Cavalier in the event last season, behind only Kate Douglass (49.04) and Lexi Cuomo (51.22). She would have been 4th in the 200 fly, and her PB in the 200 IM would have put her 5th on the roster last year.

While UVA’s relays are currently dominated by the Walsh sisters, Kate Douglass, and Lexi Cuomo for the most part, Baron is set to provide even more depth to the team in her individual events. If she’s able to get back to lifetime best form in the fly events this upcoming season, there’s a good chance she’ll score individual points at NCAAs, which would be a huge help as the Cavaliers aim for the 3-peat.

Personal Best Times (Yards)