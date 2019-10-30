UBC Thunderbirds Adopt FORM Swim Goggles for Training

Courtesy: FORM Swim Goggles

Less than three months ago, the FORM Swim Goggles entered the swimming scene, becoming the first pair of goggles with a smart display that shows your metrics while you swim.

Now, the goggles have now been adopted by Canada’s reigning champs, the UBC Thunderbirds, with an eye toward helping the team win their fourth straight men’s and women’s national championship titles. The T-Birds have entered a two-year partnership with FORM.

“The partnership with FORM is very exciting for us,” said T-Birds assistant coach Derrick Schoof. “The FORM goggles are a really effective and high-quality training tool that our team can use on a daily basis. The FORM goggles are already enhancing our training program, and I am confident they will lead to improved results in competition.”

FORM’s goggles have a see-through smart display that’s built into one of the eye cups. Thanks to that display, swimmers can keep an eye on metrics like split times, stroke rate, stroke count, distance per stroke, and pace per 50 during their sets. FORM has also joined forces with Polar to bring support for real-time heart rate to the goggles later this year.

Two-time Olympian Scott Dickens, who joined FORM as the company’s Director of Strategic Partnerships earlier this year, was at UBC giving the ‘Birds their goggles. Each team member got a pair and was shown how to configure the goggles and customize the smart display to show the metrics they want to see in their training.

